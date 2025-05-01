Trevi Therapeutics To Report First Quarter 2025 Financial Results And Provide A Corporate Update On May 8, 2025

Conference call and webcast to be held at 4:30 p.m. ET

NEW HAVEN, Conn., May 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Trevi Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: TRVI ), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing the investigational therapy HaduvioTM (oral nalbuphine ER) for the treatment of chronic cough in patients with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF) or refractory chronic cough (RCC), today announced that senior management will host a conference call and live audio webcast on Thursday, May 8, 2025, at 4:30 p.m. ET, to provide a corporate update and review the Company's financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2025.

To participate in the live conference call by phone, please dial (877) 870 4263 (domestic) or (412) 317 0790 (international) and ask to join the Trevi Therapeutics call. No code is necessary for access. A live audio webcast will be accessible from the 'Investors & News' section on the Company's website at . An archived replay of the webcast will also be available for 30 days on the Company's website following the event.

About Trevi Therapeutics, Inc.

Trevi Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing the investigational therapy HaduvioTM (oral nalbuphine extended-release) for the treatment of chronic cough in patients with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF) or refractory chronic cough (RCC). Haduvio is the first and only investigational therapy to show a statistically significant reduction in cough frequency in clinical trials with IPF chronic cough patients and RCC patients. Haduvio acts on the cough reflex arc both centrally and peripherally as a kappa agonist and a mu antagonist (KAMA), targeting opioid receptors that play a key role in controlling chronic cough. Nalbuphine is not currently scheduled by the U.S. Drug Enforcement Agency.

Chronic cough is a highly prevalent condition in IPF patients, impacting up to 85% of the IPF population. There are ~150,000 U.S. IPF patients and the impact of chronic cough is significant with patients coughing up to 1,500 times per day. This consistent cough and any associated damage may lead to worsening disease, a higher risk of progression, death, or need for lung transplant. Chronic cough also often leads to a decline in patients' social, physical, and psychological quality of life. There are no approved therapies for the treatment of chronic cough in patients with IPF and current off-label treatment options provide minimal benefit to patients.

Refractory chronic cough has no approved therapies in the U.S. and is defined as a persistent cough lasting >8 weeks despite treatment for an underlying condition (i.e., asthma, gastroesophageal reflux disease, non-asthmatic eosinophilic bronchitis, and upper airway cough syndrome or post-nasal drip) and includes unexplained chronic cough. RCC affects ~2-3 million patients in the U.S. and is caused by cough reflex hypersensitivity in both the central and peripheral nerves. It is a highly debilitating disease and accompanied by a wide range of complications, ranging from urinary incontinence in females to sleep disruption and social embarrassment that causes significant social and economic burdens for patients and those around them.

Trevi intends to propose Haduvio as the trade name for oral nalbuphine ER. Its safety and efficacy have not been evaluated by any regulatory authority.

Investor Contact

Jonathan Carlson

Trevi Therapeutics, Inc.

(203) 654 3286

[email protected]

Media Contact

Rosalia Scampoli

914-815-1465

[email protected]

