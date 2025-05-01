ICF Reports First Quarter 2025 Results

―Revenue Metrics In Line with Expectations, Led by 21% Growth in Commercial Energy―

―Margins Benefited From Favorable Business Mix―

―Maintains Full Year Guidance Framework for 2025―

First Quarter Highlights:



Revenue Was $488 Million

Net Income Was $27 Million; GAAP EPS Was $1.44

Non-GAAP EPS1 Was $1.94

EBITDA1 Was $52.1 Million; Adjusted EBITDA1 Was $55.2 Million, or 11.3% of Total Revenues Contract Awards Were $467 Million for a Quarterly Book-to-Bill Ratio of 0.96

RESTON, Va., May 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- ICF (NASDAQ: ICFI ), a global consulting and technology services provider, reported results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2025.

Commenting on the results, John Wasson, chair and chief executive officer, said "First quarter revenues were in line with our expectations. Revenues from our commercial, state and local and international government clients increased 12.6% in the aggregate to now account for approximately 51% of first quarter revenues. This performance essentially offset a 12.6% decline in federal government revenue due to changes in spending priorities by the new administration.

"Revenues from commercial energy clients increased 21% year-on-year and represented 87% of first quarter commercial revenues. Anchored by ICF's market-leading position in developing and implementing energy efficiency programs, we have expanded our commercial energy services considerably to include a broad range of advisory work and program management for utility clients in the areas of flexible load management, electrification and grid resilience. Demand for ICF's expertise in these areas has consistently increased as utility clients face greater demands for electricity to support data center requirements and seek to manage distributed energy resources.

"First quarter margin performance benefited from favorable business and contract mix, careful cost management and a 170-basis point reduction in the percent of subcontractor and other direct costs as compared to total revenue. Adjusted EBITDA margin was 11.3% of total revenues, 10 basis points ahead of the comparable period last year. Fixed price contracts accounted for 49% of the period's revenues, up from 46% in the year-ago period.

"ICF was awarded $467 million in contracts in the first quarter resulting in a quarterly book-to-bill ratio of 0.96. Our business development pipeline exceeded $10 billion at the end of the first quarter after considering adjustments to reflect the new administration's spending priorities."

First Quarter 2025 Results

First quarter 2025 total revenue was $487.6 million, compared to $494.4 million reported in the first quarter of 2024. Subcontractor and other direct costs were 22.7% of total revenues, compared to 24.4% in last year's first quarter. Operating income was $38.4 million, with an operating margin on total revenue of 7.9%, compared to operating income of $40.9 million, with an operating margin of 8.3% in the prior year period. Net income totaled $26.9 million, versus $27.3 million reported in the first quarter of 2024. GAAP EPS was $1.44 per share, in line with the comparable prior year period. GAAP EPS included $3.1 million, or $0.12 per share of tax-effected special charges primarily related to severance and M&A expenses and a one-time tax benefit of $0.13 per share. This resulted in an effective tax rate of 10.5% in 2025 compared to 20.4% in the 2024 first quarter.

Non-GAAP EPS increased 9.6% to $1.94 per share, from $1.77 per share reported in the comparable period in 2024. EBITDA was $52.1 million, compared to $56.4 million reported in the year-ago quarter. Adjusted EBITDA was $55.2 million, and Adjusted EBITDA margin on total revenues was 11.3%, 10 basis points above first quarter 2024 levels.

Backlog and New Business

Total backlog was $3.4 billion at the end of the first quarter of 2025. Funded backlog was $1.9 billion, or approximately 56% of the total backlog. The total value of contracts awarded in the 2025 first quarter was $467 million.

Government Revenue First Quarter 2025 Highlights

Revenue from government clients was $343.6 million.



U.S. federal government revenue was $239.6 million, down 12.6% compared to $274.2 million in the year-ago first quarter, and was impacted by contract funding curtailments and a slower pace of new RFPs, as well as a year-over-year decline in subcontractor and other direct costs estimated at $12 million in the quarter. Federal government revenue accounted for 49.1% of total revenue, compared to 55.5% of total revenue in the first quarter of 2024.

U.S. state and local government revenue was $76.9 million, stable with the $77.0 million reported in the year-ago quarter. State and local government clients represented 15.8% of total revenue, up from 15.6% in the first quarter of 2024. International government revenue was $27.1 million, up 7.2% from the $25.3 million reported in the year-ago quarter, driven by the initial ramp-up of recent program wins. International government revenue represented 5.6% of total revenue, compared to 5.1% in the first quarter of 2024.

Key Government Contracts Awarded in the First Quarter of 2025

Notable government contract awards won in the first quarter of 2025 included:

IT Modernization / Digital Transformation



Two new subcontracts with a combined value of $39.8 million to support the modernization of critical data systems for a U.S. federal agency. A contract extension with a value of $7.4 million to modernize a data system for a U.S. federal agency.

Disaster Management

A new contract with a value of $7.0 million with a U.S. state risk management office to provide disaster recovery services.

Energy and Environment

A recompete subcontract with a value of $18.2 million to support a U.S. federal agency's program to reduce energy costs of homes, commercial buildings and industrial plants.

Health and Social Programs



A recompete contract with a value of $75.3 million with a U.S. federal agency to provide innovative technical solutions and services related to child welfare information systems to ensure compliance with federal mandates. A new subcontract with a value of $9.1 million to improve the functionality of a U.S. federal agency's web-based technical assistance platform that supports affordable housing and community development programs.

Commercial Revenue First Quarter 2025 Highlights

Commercial revenue was $144.1 million.



Commercial revenue accounted for 29.5% of total revenue, up from 23.9% in the 2024 first quarter. Energy markets revenue, which includes energy efficiency programs, increased 21.0% and represented 87.3% of commercial revenue.

Key Commercial Contracts Awarded in the First Quarter of 2025

Notable commercial awards won in the first quarter of 2025 included:



A recompete contract under a master services agreement with a multimillion-dollar value to implement energy efficiency/demand-side management (DSM) programs for a large U.S. public utility.

A recompete contract with a multimillion-dollar value with a Southern U.S. utility to implement its DSM programs and provide related services.

A recompete contract with a multimillion-dollar value with a Mid-Atlantic U.S. utility to implement its energy efficiency/DSM program.

A recompete multimillion-dollar contract with a Southern U.S. utility to implement its energy efficiency home rebates program. A contract modification with a Northeastern U.S. utility to implement its weatherization and new homes energy efficiency pilot program.

Dividend Declaration

On May 1, 2025, ICF declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.14 per share, payable on July 11, 2025, to shareholders of record on June 6, 2025.

Summary and Outlook

"ICF's diversified business model is enabling us to manage through a dynamic federal government business environment, while remaining agile to capture future business opportunities.

"We are maintaining the guidance framework we provided at the time of our fourth quarter 2024 earnings release, namely for ICF's 2025 total revenues, GAAP EPS and Non-GAAP EPS to range from flat to down 10% from last year's levels. A 10% decline represents the floor we foresee from the loss of business primarily from federal government clients during this first year of the new administration. Supporting this framework is our projection that ICF's revenues from commercial energy, state and local and international government clients will grow at least 15% in the aggregate for the year, offsetting or partially offsetting lower revenues from our federal government clients due to potential funding curtailments and a slower pace of new RFPs. This framework does not contemplate an extensive government shutdown this year, nor a prolonged period of pauses in funding modifications to existing contracts or new procurements.

"Our first quarter margin performance reflects the successful implementation of our planned efforts to manage expenses in 2025 to maintain adjusted EBITDA margins similar to those of 2024. Our GAAP and Non-GAAP EPS framework for 2025 is exclusive of the special tax benefit accrued in this year's first quarter which benefited EPS by $0.13. Our operating cash flow projection for the full year continues to be approximately $150 million.

"We repurchased 313,000 shares in the first quarter of 2025, demonstrating our confidence in ICF's long-term growth outlook and our intention to deliver value to shareholders. We appreciate the support of our professional staff, who have shown a strong commitment to ICF and our clients and have helped us navigate challenging business conditions." Mr. Wasson concluded.

1 Non-GAAP EPS, EBITDA, and Adjusted EBITDA are non-GAAP measurements. A reconciliation of all non-GAAP measurements to the most applicable GAAP number is set forth below. Special charges are items that were included within our consolidated statements of comprehensive income but are not indicative of ongoing performance and have been presented net of applicable U.S. GAAP taxes. The presentation of non-GAAP measurements may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures used by other companies.

