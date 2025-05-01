ICF Reports First Quarter 2025 Results
|
ICF International, Inc. and Subsidiaries
|
Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income
|
(Unaudited)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
|
|
March 31,
|
(in thousands, except per share amounts)
|
|
2025
|
|
2024
|
Revenue
|
|
$ 487,618
|
|
$ 494,436
|
Direct costs
|
|
302,542
|
|
310,533
|
Operating costs and expenses:
|
|
|
|
|
Indirect and selling expenses
|
|
131,891
|
|
129,094
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
|
14,795
|
|
13,865
|
Total operating costs and expenses
|
|
146,686
|
|
142,959
|
Operating income
|
|
38,390
|
|
40,944
|
Interest, net
|
|
(7,337)
|
|
(8,238)
|
Other (expense) income
|
|
(1,052)
|
|
1,630
|
Income before income taxes
|
|
30,001
|
|
34,336
|
Provision for income taxes
|
|
3,150
|
|
7,019
|
Net income
|
|
$ 26,851
|
|
$ 27,317
|
|
|
|
|
|
Earnings per Share:
|
|
|
|
|
Basic
|
|
$ 1.45
|
|
$ 1.46
|
Diluted
|
|
$ 1.44
|
|
$ 1.44
|
|
|
|
|
|
Weighted-average Shares:
|
|
|
|
|
Basic
|
|
18,506
|
|
18,757
|
Diluted
|
|
18,613
|
|
18,946
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash dividends declared per common share
|
|
$ 0.14
|
|
$ 0.14
|
|
|
|
|
|
Other comprehensive (loss) income, net of tax
|
|
(2,713)
|
|
684
|
Comprehensive income, net of tax
|
|
$ 24,138
|
|
$ 28,001
|
|
|
|
|
|
ICF International, Inc. and Subsidiaries
|
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP financial measures (2)
|
(Unaudited)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
|
|
March 31,
|
(in thousands, except per share amounts)
|
|
2025
|
|
2024
|
Reconciliation of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA (3)
|
|
|
|
|
Net income
|
|
$ 26,851
|
|
$ 27,317
|
Interest, net
|
|
7,337
|
|
8,238
|
Provision for income taxes
|
|
3,150
|
|
7,019
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
|
14,795
|
|
13,865
|
EBITDA
|
|
52,133
|
|
56,439
|
Acquisition and divestiture-related expenses (4)
|
|
259
|
|
66
|
Severance and other costs related to staff realignment (5)
|
|
2,550
|
|
365
|
Charges related to office closures (6)
|
|
256
|
|
-
|
Pre-tax gain from divestiture of a business (7)
|
|
-
|
|
(1,715)
|
Total Adjustments
|
|
3,065
|
|
(1,284)
|
Adjusted EBITDA
|
|
$ 55,198
|
|
$ 55,155
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net Income Margin Percent on Revenue (8)
|
|
5.5 %
|
|
5.5 %
|
EBITDA Margin Percent on Revenue (9)
|
|
10.7 %
|
|
11.4 %
|
Adjusted EBITDA Margin Percent on Revenue (9)
|
|
11.3 %
|
|
11.2 %
|
|
|
|
|
|
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Diluted EPS (3)
|
|
|
|
|
U.S. GAAP Diluted EPS
|
|
$ 1.44
|
|
$ 1.44
|
Acquisition and divestiture-related expenses
|
|
0.01
|
|
-
|
Severance and other costs related to staff realignment
|
|
0.14
|
|
0.02
|
Charges related to office closures (10)
|
|
0.01
|
|
0.04
|
Pre-tax gain from divestiture of a business
|
|
-
|
|
(0.09)
|
Amortization of intangible assets acquired in business combinations (11)
|
|
0.51
|
|
0.44
|
Income tax effects of the adjustments (12)
|
|
(0.17)
|
|
(0.08)
|
Non-GAAP Diluted EPS
|
|
$ 1.94
|
|
$ 1.77
|
|
|
|
|
|
(2) These tables provide reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures to the most applicable GAAP numbers. While we believe that these non-GAAP financial measures may be useful in evaluating our financial information, they should be considered supplemental in nature and not as a substitute for financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP. Other companies may define similarly titled non-GAAP measures differently and, accordingly, care should be exercised in understanding how we define these measures.
|
|
|
|
|
|
(3) Reconciliations of EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, and Non-GAAP Diluted EPS were calculated using numbers as reported in U.S. GAAP.
|
|
|
|
|
|
(4) These are primarily third-party costs related to acquisitions and integration of acquisitions.
|
|
|
|
|
|
(5) These costs are mainly due to involuntary employee termination benefits for our officers, and employees who have been notified that they will be terminated as part of a business reorganization or exit.
|
|
|
|
|
|
(6) These are charges related to the closure of certain international offices.
|
|
|
|
|
|
(7) Pre-tax gain related to the 2023 divestiture of our U.S. commercial marketing business which include contingent gains realized in the first quarter of 2024.
|
|
|
|
|
|
(8) Net Income Margin Percent on Revenue was calculated by dividing net income by revenue.
|
|
|
|
|
|
(9) EBITDA Margin Percent and Adjusted EBITDA Margin Percent on Revenue were calculated by dividing the non-GAAP measure by the corresponding revenue.
|
|
|
|
|
|
(10) These are office closure charges previously included in Adjusted EBITDA and accelerated depreciation related to fixed assets for planned office closures.
|
|
|
|
|
|
(11) For the three months ended March 31, 2025 and 2024, amortization of intangible assets acquired from business combinations totaled $9.5 million and $8.3 million, respectively.
|
|
|
|
|
|
(12) Income tax effects were calculated using the effective tax rate, adjusted for certain discrete items, if any, of 25.3% and 20.4% for the three months ended March 31, 2025 and 2024, respectively.
|
ICF International, Inc. and Subsidiaries
|
Consolidated Balance Sheets
|
(Unaudited)
|
|
|
|
|
|
(in thousands, except share amounts)
|
|
March 31, 2025
|
|
December 31, 2024
|
ASSETS
|
|
|
|
|
Current Assets:
|
|
|
|
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
|
$ 5,718
|
|
$ 4,960
|
Restricted cash
|
|
18,374
|
|
13,857
|
Contract receivables, net
|
|
236,161
|
|
256,923
|
Contract assets
|
|
228,314
|
|
188,941
|
Prepaid expenses and other assets
|
|
21,189
|
|
21,133
|
Income tax receivable
|
|
1,073
|
|
6,260
|
Total Current Assets
|
|
510,829
|
|
492,074
|
Property and Equipment, net
|
|
63,569
|
|
66,503
|
Other Assets:
|
|
|
|
|
Goodwill
|
|
1,251,199
|
|
1,248,855
|
Other intangible assets, net
|
|
102,617
|
|
111,701
|
Operating lease - right-of-use assets
|
|
112,954
|
|
115,531
|
Deferred tax assets
|
|
4,113
|
|
1,603
|
Other assets
|
|
29,817
|
|
30,086
|
Total Assets
|
|
$ 2,075,098
|
|
$ 2,066,353
|
|
|
|
|
|
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
|
|
|
|
|
Current Liabilities:
|
|
|
|
|
Accounts payable
|
|
$ 122,089
|
|
$ 159,522
|
Contract liabilities
|
|
27,407
|
|
24,580
|
Operating lease liabilities
|
|
19,792
|
|
20,721
|
Finance lease liabilities
|
|
2,635
|
|
2,612
|
Accrued salaries and benefits
|
|
75,533
|
|
105,773
|
Accrued subcontractors and other direct costs
|
|
51,876
|
|
49,271
|
Accrued expenses and other current liabilities
|
|
82,195
|
|
86,701
|
Total Current Liabilities
|
|
381,527
|
|
449,180
|
Long-term Liabilities:
|
|
|
|
|
Long-term debt
|
|
502,044
|
|
411,743
|
Operating lease liabilities - non-current
|
|
152,128
|
|
155,935
|
Finance lease liabilities - non-current
|
|
10,593
|
|
11,261
|
Other long-term liabilities
|
|
59,938
|
|
55,775
|
Total Liabilities
|
|
1,106,230
|
|
1,083,894
|
|
|
|
|
|
Commitments and Contingencies
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Stockholders' Equity:
|
|
|
|
|
Preferred stock, par value $.001; 5,000,000 shares authorized; none issued
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
Common stock, par value $.001; 70,000,000 shares authorized; 24,302,825 and 24,186,962 shares issued at March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively; 18,426,295 and 18,666,290 shares outstanding at March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively
|
|
24
|
|
24
|
Additional paid-in capital
|
|
447,649
|
|
443,463
|
Retained earnings
|
|
899,051
|
|
874,772
|
Treasury stock, 5,876,530 and 5,520,672 shares at March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively
|
|
(359,397)
|
|
(320,054)
|
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
|
|
(18,459)
|
|
(15,746)
|
Total Stockholders' Equity
|
|
968,868
|
|
982,459
|
Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
|
|
$ 2,075,098
|
|
$ 2,066,353
|
ICF International, Inc. and Subsidiaries
|
Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
|
(Unaudited)
|
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
|
|
March 31,
|
(in thousands)
|
|
2025
|
|
2024
|
Cash Flows from Operating Activities
|
|
|
|
|
Net income
|
|
$ 26,851
|
|
$ 27,317
|
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:
|
|
|
|
|
Provision for credit losses
|
|
(92)
|
|
1,347
|
Deferred income taxes and unrecognized income tax benefits
|
|
(2,594)
|
|
(4,786)
|
Non-cash equity compensation
|
|
4,186
|
|
3,551
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
|
14,795
|
|
13,865
|
Gain on divestiture of a business
|
|
-
|
|
(1,715)
|
Other operating adjustments, net
|
|
1,435
|
|
46
|
Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of the effects of acquisitions:
|
|
|
|
|
Net contract assets and liabilities
|
|
(34,610)
|
|
(29,024)
|
Contract receivables
|
|
21,340
|
|
1,604
|
Prepaid expenses and other assets
|
|
(1,314)
|
|
(192)
|
Operating lease assets and liabilities, net
|
|
(1,862)
|
|
523
|
Accounts payable
|
|
(37,674)
|
|
(15,119)
|
Accrued salaries and benefits
|
|
(30,465)
|
|
(17,775)
|
Accrued subcontractors and other direct costs
|
|
2,064
|
|
3,303
|
Accrued expenses and other current liabilities
|
|
80
|
|
(3,988)
|
Income tax receivable and payable
|
|
5,235
|
|
11,375
|
Other liabilities
|
|
(409)
|
|
(333)
|
Net Cash Used in Operating Activities
|
|
(33,034)
|
|
(10,001)
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash Flows from Investing Activities
|
|
|
|
|
Payments for purchase of property and equipment and capitalized software
|
|
(3,452)
|
|
(5,226)
|
Proceeds from divestiture of a business
|
|
-
|
|
1,715
|
Net Cash Used in Investing Activities
|
|
(3,452)
|
|
(3,511)
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash Flows from Financing Activities
|
|
|
|
|
Advances from working capital facilities
|
|
512,430
|
|
355,877
|
Payments on working capital facilities
|
|
(422,406)
|
|
(311,813)
|
Proceeds from other short-term borrowings
|
|
2,780
|
|
24,356
|
Repayments of other short-term borrowings
|
|
(9,172)
|
|
(23,950)
|
Receipt of restricted contract funds
|
|
-
|
|
1,261
|
Payment of restricted contract funds
|
|
-
|
|
(3,391)
|
Dividends paid
|
|
(2,620)
|
|
(2,636)
|
Net payments for stock issuances and share repurchases
|
|
(39,342)
|
|
(30,355)
|
Other financing, net
|
|
(646)
|
|
(516)
|
Net Cash Provided by Financing Activities
|
|
41,024
|
|
8,833
|
Effect of Exchange Rate Changes on Cash, Cash Equivalents, and Restricted Cash
|
|
737
|
|
(171)
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net Change in Cash, Cash Equivalents, and Restricted Cash
|
|
5,275
|
|
(4,850)
|
Cash, Cash Equivalents, and Restricted Cash, Beginning of Period
|
|
18,817
|
|
9,449
|
Cash, Cash Equivalents, and Restricted Cash, End of Period
|
|
$ 24,092
|
|
$ 4,599
|
|
|
|
|
|
Supplemental Disclosure of Cash Flow Information
|
|
|
|
|
Cash paid during the period for:
|
|
|
|
|
Interest
|
|
$ 4,544
|
|
$ 7,740
|
Income taxes
|
|
$ 1,095
|
|
$ 1,133
|
ICF International, Inc. and Subsidiaries
|
Supplemental Schedule (13)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Revenue by client markets
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
|
|
March 31,
|
|
|
2025
|
|
2024
|
Energy, environment, infrastructure, and disaster recovery
|
|
49 %
|
|
45 %
|
Health and social programs
|
|
35 %
|
|
39 %
|
Security and other civilian & commercial
|
|
16 %
|
|
16 %
|
Total
|
|
100 %
|
|
100 %
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Revenue by client type
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
|
|
March 31,
|
|
|
2025
|
|
2024
|
U.S. federal government
|
|
49 %
|
|
55 %
|
U.S. state and local government
|
|
16 %
|
|
16 %
|
International government
|
|
5 %
|
|
5 %
|
Total Government
|
|
70 %
|
|
76 %
|
Commercial
|
|
30 %
|
|
24 %
|
Total
|
|
100 %
|
|
100 %
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Revenue by contract mix
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
|
|
March 31,
|
|
|
2025
|
|
2024
|
Time-and-materials
|
|
43 %
|
|
42 %
|
Fixed-price
|
|
49 %
|
|
45 %
|
Cost-based
|
|
8 %
|
|
13 %
|
Total
|
|
100 %
|
|
100 %
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(13) As is shown in the supplemental schedule, we track revenue by key metrics that provide useful information about the nature of our operations. Client markets provide insight into the breadth of our expertise. Client type is an indicator of the diversity of our client base. Revenue by contract mix provides insight in terms of the degree of performance risk that we have assumed.
SOURCE ICFWANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers 9k+
Digital Media
Outlets 270k+
Journalists
Opted In GET STARTED
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment