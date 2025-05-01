Live Nation Entertainment Reports First Quarter 2025 Results
FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS – FIRST QUARTER
(unaudited; $ in millions)
Q1 2025
Q1 2024
Reported
Change
Q1 2025
Q1 2025 at
Change at
Revenue
Concerts
$ 2,484.1
$ 2,879.4
Ticketing
694.7
Sponsorship & Advertising
216.1
Other and Eliminations
(12.8)
$ 3,382.1
Consolidated Operating
Income (Loss)
|
$ 114.8
|
|
$ (41.4)
|
|
*
|
|
$ 14.7
|
|
$ 129.5
|
|
*
|
|
Adjusted Operating Income (Loss)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Concerts
|
$ 6.6
|
|
$ (1.8)
|
|
*
|
|
$ (0.5)
|
|
$ 6.1
|
|
*
|
Ticketing
|
253.1
|
|
284.1
|
|
(11) %
|
|
12.0
|
|
265.1
|
|
(7) %
|
Sponsorship & Advertising
|
136.0
|
|
130.0
|
|
5 %
|
|
8.3
|
|
144.3
|
|
11 %
|
Other and Eliminations
|
(5.9)
|
|
(7.2)
|
|
*
|
|
0.0
|
|
(5.9)
|
|
*
|
Corporate
|
(48.7)
|
|
(42.6)
|
|
(14) %
|
|
0.0
|
|
(48.7)
|
|
(14) %
|
|
$ 341.1
|
|
$ 362.5
|
|
(6) %
|
|
$ 19.8
|
|
$ 360.9
|
|
(0.5) %
|
|
* Percentages are not meaningful
Reconciliation of Operating Income (Loss) to Adjusted Operating Income
(unaudited; $ in millions)
Q1 2025
|
Q1 2024
|
Operating Income (Loss)
|
$ 114.8
|
$ (41.4)
|
Acquisition expenses
|
29.7
|
30.6
|
Amortization of non-recoupable ticketing contract advances
|
24.7
|
24.1
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
149.5
|
132.6
|
Gain on sale of operating assets
|
(2.2)
|
(0.7)
|
Astroworld estimated loss contingencies
|
-
|
185.9
|
Stock-based compensation expense
|
24.6
|
31.4
|
Adjusted Operating Income
|
$ 341.1
|
$ 362.5
Reconciliations of Certain Non-GAAP Measures to Their Most Directly Comparable GAAP Measures
(unaudited; $ in millions)
Reconciliation of Free Cash Flow - Adjusted to Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities
Q1 2025
|
|
Q1 2024
|
Net cash provided by operating activities
|
$ 1,321.3
|
|
$ 988.9
|
Changes in operating assets and liabilities (working capital) (1)
|
(1,056.6)
|
|
(927.9)
|
Changes in accrued liabilities for Astroworld estimated loss contingencies
|
-
|
|
185.9
|
Free cash flow from earnings
|
$ 264.7
|
|
$ 246.9
|
Less: Maintenance capital expenditures
|
(14.9)
|
|
(22.5)
|
Distributions to noncontrolling interests
|
(33.7)
|
|
(56.2)
|
Free cash flow - adjusted
|
$ 216.1
|
|
$ 168.2
|
Net cash used in investing activities
|
$ (217.4)
|
|
$ (170.7)
|
Net cash used in financing activities
|
$ (173.2)
|
|
$ (478.4)
|
Reconciliation of Free Cash to Cash and Cash Equivalents
March 31,
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
$ 7,158.7
|
Short-term investments
|
64.5
|
Client cash
|
(1,559.9)
|
Deferred revenue - event-related
|
(5,395.9)
|
Accrued artist fees
|
(125.5)
|
Collections on behalf of others
|
(140.5)
|
Prepaid expenses - event-related
|
1,117.5
|
Free cash
|
$ 1,118.9
Forward-Looking Statements, Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Reconciliations:
Certain statements in this press release, including the Supplemental Information that follows, constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to statements regarding expectations that 2025 will be a historic year for live music, with the company on track to deliver a record year with double-digit growth in operating income and adjusted operating income for the year; fan demand across ticket sales, fan attendance, and on-site spending; the company's positioning to compound growth by double-digits over many years; momentum building into an expected record summer concerts season; the company's expectation that full-year 2025 adjusted operating income margin in its Concerts segment will be consistent with those in 2024; current expectations that there will be minimal impact to the company's supply chain or touring logistics from tariffs for the year; expectations that fans attending shows in the company's operated venues will be up double-digits in 2025 compared to 2024; the company's plans to open at least 20 large venues globally through 2026, creating capacity for approximately seven million incremental fans on a run-rate basis and expected to deliver average investment returns of 20%+; the company' belief that its Ticketing segment will have a strong year ahead, with adjusted operating income growth expected to accelerate into the second half of the year; the company's expectation that full-year 2025 adjusted operating income margin in its Ticketing segment will be in the high 30s, consistent with prior years; the company's expectation that full-year 2025 adjusted operating income margin in its Sponsorship and Advertising segment will be in the low 60s, consistent with prior years; current expectations for the company's capital expenditures in 2025, including spend related to venue expansion and enhancement plans (which are expected to yield double-digit IRRs), as well as the expected amount of funding from joint-venture partners, sponsorship agreements, and other sources, and the anticipated maintenance spend; expectations that the full-year 2025 adjusted operating income to free cash flow-adjusted conversion rate will be consistent with historical levels; the expected impact of foreign exchange on the company's revenue, operating income, and adjusted operating income in the second quarter of 2025, based on current projected rates; expectations for full-year 2025 depreciation and amortization, accretion, and share count; and the expectation that non-controlling interest and taxes will increase in line with the company's adjusted operating income growth.
Live Nation wishes to caution you that there are some known and unknown factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, including but not limited to operational challenges in achieving strategic objectives and executing on the company's plans, the risk that the company's markets do not evolve as anticipated, the potential impact of any economic slowdown and operational challenges associated with selling tickets and staging events.
Live Nation refers you to the documents it files from time to time with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, or SEC, specifically the section titled "Item 1A. Risk Factors" of the company's most recent Annual Report filed on Form 10-K, and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and its Current Reports on Form 8-K, which contain and identify other important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in the company's projections or forward-looking statements. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements which speak only as of the date on which they are made. All subsequent written and oral forward-looking statements by or concerning Live Nation are expressly qualified in their entirety by the cautionary statements above. Live Nation does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements because of new information, future events or otherwise.
This press release contains certain non-GAAP financial measures as defined by SEC Regulation G. A reconciliation of each such measure to its most directly comparable GAAP financial measure, together with an explanation of why management believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful information to investors, is provided herein.
Adjusted Operating Income (Loss), or AOI, is a non-GAAP financial measure that we define as operating income (loss) before certain acquisition expenses (including ongoing legal costs stemming from the Ticketmaster merger, changes in the fair value of accrued acquisition-related contingent consideration obligations, and acquisition-related severance and compensation), amortization of non-recoupable ticketing contract advances, depreciation and amortization (including goodwill impairment), loss (gain) on disposal of operating assets, and stock-based compensation expense. We also exclude from AOI the impact of estimated or realized liabilities for settlements or damages arising out of the Astroworld matter that exceed our estimated insurance recovery, due to the significant and non-recurring nature of the matter. Ongoing legal costs associated with defense of these claims, such as attorney fees, are not excluded from AOI. We use AOI to evaluate the performance of our operating segments. We believe that information about AOI assists investors by allowing them to evaluate changes in the operating results of our portfolio of businesses separate from non-operational factors that affect net income (loss), thus providing insights into both operations and the other factors that affect reported results. AOI is not calculated or presented in accordance with GAAP. A limitation of the use of AOI as a performance measure is that it does not reflect the periodic costs of certain amortizing assets used in generating revenue in our business. Accordingly, AOI should be considered in addition to, and not as a substitute for, operating income (loss), net income (loss), and other measures of financial performance reported in accordance with GAAP. Furthermore, this measure may vary among other companies; thus, AOI as presented herein may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies.
AOI margin is a non-GAAP financial measure that we calculate by dividing AOI by revenue. We use AOI margin to evaluate the performance of our operating segments. We believe that information about AOI margin assists investors by allowing them to evaluate changes in the operating results of our portfolio of businesses separate from non-operational factors that affect net income (loss), thus providing insights into both operations and the other factors that affect reported results. AOI margin is not calculated or presented in accordance with GAAP. A limitation of the use of AOI margin as a performance measure is that it does not reflect the periodic costs of certain amortizing assets used in generating revenue in our business. Accordingly, AOI margin should be considered in addition to, and not as a substitute for, operating income (loss) margin, and other measures of financial performance reported in accordance with GAAP. Furthermore, this measure may vary among other companies; thus, AOI margin as presented herein may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies.
Constant Currency is a non-GAAP financial measure when applied to a GAAP financial measure. We calculate currency impacts as the difference between current period activity translated using the current period's currency exchange rates and the comparable prior period's currency exchange rates. We present constant currency information to provide a framework for assessing how our underlying businesses performed excluding the effect of foreign currency rate fluctuations.
Free Cash Flow - Adjusted, or FCF, is a non-GAAP financial measure that we define as net cash provided by (used in) operating activities less changes in operating assets and liabilities, less maintenance capital expenditures, less distributions to noncontrolling interest partners. We use FCF among other measures, to evaluate the ability of operations to generate cash that is available for purposes other than maintenance capital expenditures. We believe that information about FCF provides investors with an important perspective on the cash available to service debt, make acquisitions, and for revenue generating capital expenditures. FCF is not calculated or presented in accordance with GAAP. A limitation of the use of FCF as a performance measure is that it does not necessarily represent funds available for operations and is not necessarily a measure of our ability to fund our cash needs. Accordingly, FCF should be considered in addition to, and not as a substitute for, net cash provided by (used in) operating activities and other measures of financial performance reported in accordance with GAAP. Furthermore, this measure may vary among other companies; thus, FCF as presented herein may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies.
Free Cash is a non-GAAP financial measure that we define as cash and cash equivalents less ticketing-related client funds, less event-related deferred revenue, less accrued expenses due to artists and cash collected on behalf of others, plus event-related prepaids. We use free cash as a proxy for how much cash we have available to, among other things, optionally repay debt balances, make acquisitions and fund revenue generating capital expenditures. Free cash is not calculated or presented in accordance with GAAP. A limitation of the use of free cash as a performance measure is that it does not necessarily represent funds available from operations and it is not necessarily a measure of our ability to fund our cash needs. Accordingly, free cash should be considered in addition to, and not as a substitute for, cash and cash equivalents and other measures of financial performance reported in accordance with GAAP. Furthermore, this measure may vary among other companies; thus, free cash as presented herein may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies.
LIVE NATION ENTERTAINMENT, INC.
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(unaudited)
March 31,
|
|
December 31,
|
|
|
ASSETS
|
|
|
|
Current assets
|
|
|
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
$ 7,158,680
|
|
$ 6,095,424
|
Accounts receivable, less allowance of $73,561 and $72,663, respectively
|
1,850,779
|
|
1,747,316
|
Prepaid expenses
|
1,724,956
|
|
1,247,184
|
Restricted cash
|
9,566
|
|
10,685
|
Other current assets
|
325,209
|
|
189,528
|
Total current assets
|
11,069,190
|
|
9,290,137
|
Property, plant and equipment, net
|
2,687,760
|
|
2,441,872
|
Operating lease assets
|
1,681,617
|
|
1,618,033
|
Intangible assets
|
|
|
|
Definite-lived intangible assets, net
|
1,039,009
|
|
985,812
|
Indefinite-lived intangible assets, net
|
368,898
|
|
380,558
|
Goodwill
|
2,703,132
|
|
2,620,911
|
Long-term advances
|
562,273
|
|
520,482
|
Other long-term assets
|
1,715,239
|
|
1,780,966
|
Total assets
|
$ 21,827,118
|
|
$ 19,638,771
|
LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
|
|
|
|
Current liabilities
|
|
|
|
Accounts payable, client accounts
|
$ 1,973,881
|
|
$ 1,859,678
|
Accounts payable
|
310,056
|
|
242,978
|
Accrued expenses
|
2,445,784
|
|
3,057,334
|
Deferred revenue
|
6,076,509
|
|
3,721,092
|
Current portion of long-term debt, net
|
479,897
|
|
260,901
|
Current portion of operating lease liabilities
|
151,579
|
|
153,406
|
Other current liabilities
|
79,886
|
|
62,890
|
Total current liabilities
|
11,517,592
|
|
9,358,279
|
Long-term debt, net
|
5,928,524
|
|
6,177,168
|
Long-term operating lease liabilities
|
1,734,376
|
|
1,680,266
|
Other long-term liabilities
|
537,266
|
|
477,763
|
Commitments and contingent liabilities
|
|
|
|
Redeemable noncontrolling interests
|
1,311,555
|
|
1,126,302
|
Stockholders' equity
|
|
|
|
Common stock
|
2,322
|
|
2,313
|
Additional paid-in capital
|
1,906,145
|
|
2,059,746
|
Accumulated deficit
|
(1,514,747)
|
|
(1,546,819)
|
Cost of shares held in treasury
|
(6,865)
|
|
(6,865)
|
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
|
(280,860)
|
|
(335,112)
|
Total Live Nation stockholders' equity
|
105,995
|
|
173,263
|
Noncontrolling interests
|
691,810
|
|
645,730
|
Total equity
|
797,805
|
|
818,993
|
Total liabilities and equity
|
$ 21,827,118
|
|
$ 19,638,771
|
LIVE NATION ENTERTAINMENT, INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(unaudited)
|
|
Three Months Ended March 31,
|
|
2025
|
|
2024
|
Revenue
|
$ 3,382,117
|
|
$ 3,799,529
|
Operating expenses:
|
|
|
|
Direct operating expenses
|
2,254,937
|
|
2,651,340
|
Selling, general and administrative expenses
|
778,922
|
|
981,559
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
149,455
|
|
132,594
|
Gain on disposal of operating assets
|
(2,202)
|
|
(651)
|
Corporate expenses
|
86,236
|
|
76,077
|
Operating income (loss)
|
114,769
|
|
(41,390)
|
Interest expense
|
80,343
|
|
80,691
|
Interest income
|
(34,061)
|
|
(43,257)
|
Equity in earnings of nonconsolidated affiliates
|
(479)
|
|
(84)
|
Other expense (income), net
|
2,953
|
|
(77,054)
|
Income (loss) before income taxes
|
66,013
|
|
(1,686)
|
Income tax expense
|
19,711
|
|
41,019
|
Net income (loss)
|
46,302
|
|
(42,705)
|
Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests
|
23,099
|
|
11,770
|
Net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders of Live Nation
|
$ 23,203
|
|
$ (54,475)
|
Basic and diluted net loss per common share available to common stockholders of Live Nation
|
$ (0.32)
|
|
$ (0.56)
|
Weighted average common shares outstanding:
|
|
|
|
Basic and diluted
|
231,220,841
|
|
229,471,184
|
Reconciliation to net income (loss) available to common stockholders of Live Nation:
|
|
|
|
Net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders of Live Nation
|
$ 23,203
|
|
$ (54,475)
|
Accretion of redeemable noncontrolling interests
|
(98,094)
|
|
(75,109)
|
Net loss available to common stockholders of Live Nation-basic and diluted
|
$ (74,891)
|
|
$ (129,584)
|
LIVE NATION ENTERTAINMENT, INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(unaudited)
|
|
Three Months Ended March 31,
|
|
2025
|
|
2024
|
CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES
|
|
|
|
Net income (loss)
|
$ 46,302
|
|
$ (42,705)
|
Reconciling items:
|
|
|
|
Depreciation
|
89,462
|
|
70,589
|
Amortization of definite-lived intangibles
|
59,993
|
|
62,005
|
Amortization of non-recoupable ticketing contract advances
|
24,722
|
|
24,080
|
Deferred income taxes
|
4,271
|
|
(5,729)
|
Amortization of debt issuance costs and discounts
|
3,684
|
|
3,943
|
Stock-based compensation expense
|
24,550
|
|
31,402
|
Unrealized changes in fair value of contingent consideration
|
1,169
|
|
12,807
|
Equity in losses of nonconsolidated affiliates, net of distributions
|
3,480
|
|
3,571
|
Provision for uncollectible accounts receivable
|
3,574
|
|
1,248
|
Gain on mark-to-market of investments in nonconsolidated affiliates and crypto assets
|
(5,467)
|
|
(89,840)
|
Other, net
|
8,876
|
|
(10,386)
|
Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of effects of acquisitions and dispositions:
|
|
|
|
Increase in accounts receivable
|
(70,535)
|
|
(247,337)
|
Increase in prepaid expenses and other assets
|
(592,946)
|
|
(360,997)
|
Decrease in accounts payable, accrued expenses and other liabilities
|
(545,945)
|
|
(145,212)
|
Increase in deferred revenue
|
2,266,061
|
|
1,681,431
|
Net cash provided by operating activities
|
1,321,251
|
|
988,870
|
CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES
|
|
|
|
Advances of notes receivable
|
(6,403)
|
|
(31,495)
|
Collections of notes receivable
|
9,375
|
|
2,639
|
Investments made in nonconsolidated affiliates
|
(3,887)
|
|
(12,392)
|
Purchases of property, plant and equipment
|
(170,791)
|
|
(134,053)
|
Cash paid for acquisition of right-of-use assets
|
(20,800)
|
|
-
|
Cash acquired from (paid for) acquisitions, net of cash paid (acquired)
|
(31,346)
|
|
10,010
|
Purchases of intangible assets
|
(5)
|
|
(11,673)
|
Other, net
|
6,462
|
|
6,265
|
Net cash used in investing activities
|
(217,395)
|
|
(170,699)
|
CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES
|
|
|
|
Proceeds from long-term debt, net of debt issuance costs
|
11,059
|
|
562
|
Payments on long-term debt including extinguishment costs
|
(86,828)
|
|
(373,253)
|
Contributions from noncontrolling interests
|
4,612
|
|
28
|
Distributions to noncontrolling interests
|
(33,742)
|
|
(56,162)
|
Purchases of noncontrolling interests, net
|
(4,496)
|
|
(8,795)
|
Proceeds from exercise of stock options
|
2,606
|
|
1,787
|
Taxes paid for net share settlement of equity awards
|
(65,009)
|
|
(25,483)
|
Payments for deferred and contingent consideration
|
(1,242)
|
|
(16,421)
|
Other, net
|
(150)
|
|
(619)
|
Net cash used in financing activities
|
(173,190)
|
|
(478,356)
|
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
|
131,471
|
|
(69,422)
|
Net increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
|
1,062,137
|
|
270,393
|
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period
|
6,106,109
|
|
6,238,956
|
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period
|
$ 7,168,246
|
|
$ 6,509,349
