Mission Rock Residential Selected To Manage Louisville, TN Apartment Community

LOUISVILLE, Tenn., May 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Mission Rock Residential , a national leader in property management, has been selected to manage the Ardmore Topside, a newly developed apartment community in Louisville, Tennessee. Under Mission Rock's leadership, the community will undergo a rebrand and relaunch as Elevate at Topside.

"We are excited to expand our Tennessee portfolio with the addition of Elevate at Topside," said Meredith Wright, President at Mission Rock Residential. "As the community undergoes an exciting rebranding, we look forward to introducing new enhancements that align with our high standards and enrich the living experience for our residents. With 15 communities now under our management across the state, we are proud to bring our signature resident-focused service to Louisville. Elevate at Topside's modern design, top-tier amenities, and location make it an exciting addition to our portfolio and a wonderful place for residents to call home."

The property is located in Louisville, within the Knoxville metropolitan area. Located west of Maryville and Alcoa in Blount County, Louisville offers residents the perfect balance of charm and convenient access to economic hubs. With its proximity to McGhee Tyson Airport, Louisville benefits from the presence of major employers such as DENSO Manufacturing, Arconic, and Clayton Homes, as well as top-tier educational and healthcare institutions like the University of Tennessee, Maryville College, and Blount Memorial Hospital. This proximity to these institutions, combined with the region's strong industrial base and economy, enhances the city's appeal. Surrounded by the natural beauty of the Little River, Tennessee River, and the Great Smoky Mountains National Park, Louisville provides abundant recreational opportunities while maintaining easy connectivity to Knoxville's urban amenities. Combining high quality of life, affordability, and scenic surroundings, Louisville stands out as a desirable place for families, professionals, and businesses alike.

Elevate at Topside is a newly developed community featuring one-, two-, and three-bedroom layouts, ranging from 824 to 1,641 square feet. Each home is designed with modern conveniences, including farmhouse sinks, 9-foot ceilings, in-unit washer and dryers, smart home locks and thermostats, rainfall shower heads, walk-in closets, wood-style flooring, and private patios or balconies. The community also features many resident amenities, including a resort-style pool, gas grilling area, fitness center, pet spa, car care center, and business lounge with meeting space.

