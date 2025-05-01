Bridger Aerospace Announces Schedule For Its First Quarter 2025 Earnings Release And Conference Call
Management will conduct an investor conference call on Thursday, May 8 at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time (3:00 p.m. Mountain Time) to discuss these results and the business outlook. Interested parties can access the conference call by dialing 800-717-1738 or 646-307-1865. The conference call will also be broadcast live on the Investor Relations section of our website at
An audio replay will be available through May 15, 2025, by calling 844-512-2921 or 412-317-6671 and using the passcode 1128402. The replay will also be accessible at
About Bridger Aerospace
Based in Belgrade, Montana, Bridger Aerospace Group Holdings, Inc. is one of the nation's largest aerial firefighting companies. Bridger provides aerial firefighting and wildfire management services to federal and state government agencies, including the United States Forest Service, across the nation, as well as internationally. More information about Bridger Aerospace is available at .
Investor Contacts
Alison Ziegler
Darrow Associates
201-220-2678
...
Legal Disclaimer:
