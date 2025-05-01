Monolithic Power Systems Earnings Commentary For The Quarter Ended March 31, 2025

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) KIRKLAND, Wash., May 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MPS will report its results after the market closes on May 1, 2025 and host a question-and-answer webinar at 2:00 p.m. PT / 5:00 p.m. ET. The live event will be held via a Zoom webcast, which can be accessed at .

Q1 2025 Financial Summary (Unaudited) GAAP Q1'25

Q4'24

Q1'24

QoQ Change YoY Change Revenue ($k) $ 637,554 $ 621,665 457,885 Up 2.6% Up 39.2% Gross Margin 55.4% 55.4% 55.1% Flat Up 0.3 pts Opex ($k) $ 184,471 $ 181,101 156,954 Up 1.9% Up 17.5% Operating Margin 26.5% 26.3% 20.9% Up 0.2 pts Up 5.6 pts Net income ($k) $ 133,791 $ 1,449,363 92,541 Down 90.8% Up 44.6% Diluted EPS $ 2.79 $ 29.88 1.89 Down 90.7% Up 47.6%





Non-GAAP Q1'25

Q4'24

Q1'24

QoQ Change YoY Change Revenue ($k) $ 637,554 $ 621,665 $ 457,885 Up 2.6% Up 39.2% Gross Margin 55.7% 55.8% 55.7% Down 0.1 pts Flat Opex ($k) $ 133,526 $ 126,117 $ 103,426 Up 5.9% Up 29.1% Operating Margin 34.7% 35.5% 33.1% Down 0.8 pts Up 1.6 pts Net income ($k) $ 193,813 $ 198,401 $ 137,492 Down 2.3% Up 41.0% Diluted EPS $ 4.04 $ 4.09 $ 2.81 Down 1.2% Up 43.8% Tax Rate 15.0% 12.5% 12.5% Up 2.5 pts Up 2.5 pts





Revenue by End Market Revenue YoY Change % of Revenue End Market ($M) Q1'25

Q1'24 $ % Q1'25 Q1'24 Storage & Computing $ 188.5 $ 106.1 $ 82.4 77.7% 29.6 % 23.2 % Automotive 144.9 87.1 57.8 66.4% 22.7 19.0 Enterprise Data 132.9 149.7 (16.8 ) (11.2% ) 20.8 32.7 Communications 71.8 46.7 25.1 53.7% 11.3 10.2 Consumer 56.9 38.1 18.8 49.3% 8.9 8.3 Industrial 42.6 30.2 12.4 41.1% 6.7 6.6 Total $ 637.6 $ 457.9 $ 179.7 39.2% 100 % 100 %

Ongoing Business Conditions

In Q1 2025, MPS achieved record quarterly revenue of $637.6 million, slightly higher than revenue in the fourth quarter of 2024 and 39.2% higher than revenue in the first quarter of 2024.

Our performance during the quarter reflected the continued strength of our diversified market strategy and a continued trend of the ordering patterns we saw at the end of 2024.

Q1 2025 highlights include:



At our March 20th investor day, we showcased MPS innovation across a range of areas including new opportunities in Robotics, Automotive, Data Center, Building Automation, Medical, and Audio.

In Q1, Storage and Computing segment revenue increased 38% quarter-over-quarter on strong demand for both memory and notebook solutions.

We continue to win designs across all major Enterprise Data customers with revenue ramps expected in the second half of this year. Finally, Q1 '25 Automotive revenue increased 13% from Q4'24, the third consecutive quarter of sequential double-digit growth.

MPS continues to focus on innovation, solving our customers' most challenging problems, and maintaining the highest level of quality. We continue to invest in new technology, expand into new markets, and to diversify our end-market applications and global supply chain. This will allow us to capture future growth opportunities, maintain supply stability, and swiftly adapt to market changes as they occur.

“Our proven, long-term growth strategy remains intact as we continue our transformation from being a chip-only, semiconductor supplier to a full service, silicon-based solutions provider,” said Michael Hsing, CEO and founder of MPS.

Q1'25 Revenue Results

MPS reported first quarter revenue of $637.6 million, slightly higher than the fourth quarter of 2024 and 39.2% higher than the first quarter of 2024. Compared with the fourth quarter of 2024, sales in Storage & Computing, Automotive, Communication and Industrial improved sequentially.

First quarter 2025 Storage and Computing revenue of $188.5 million increased 38.1% from the fourth quarter of 2024. The sequential increase was primarily driven by higher sales of power solutions for storage and notebooks. First quarter 2025 Storage and Computing revenue was up 77.7% year over year. Storage and Computing revenue represented 29.6% of MPS's first quarter 2025 revenue compared with 22.0% in the fourth quarter of 2024.

First quarter Automotive revenue of $144.9 million increased 12.9% from the fourth quarter of 2024 primarily from higher sales in ADAS, body electronics, and infotainment power solutions. First quarter 2025 Automotive revenue was up 66.4% year over year. Automotive revenue represented 22.7% of MPS's first quarter 2025 revenue compared with 20.6% in the fourth quarter of 2024.

First quarter 2025 Communications revenue of $71.8 million was up 12.3% from the fourth quarter of 2025 primarily on higher sales into networking and optical solutions. First quarter 2025 Communications revenue was up 53.7% year over year. Communications sales represented 11.3% of our total first quarter 2025 revenue compared with 10.3% in the fourth quarter of 2024.

First quarter 2025 Industrial revenue of $42.6 million increased 4.3% from the fourth quarter of 2024 primarily due to higher sales for industrial meters. First quarter 2025 Industrial revenue was up 41.1% year over year. Industrial revenue represented 6.7% of our total first quarter 2025 revenue compared with 6.6% in the fourth quarter of 2024.

First quarter Consumer revenue of $56.9 million decreased 0.6% from the fourth quarter of 2024 primarily from lower sales in gaming partially offset by higher sales for TV solutions. First quarter 2025 Consumer revenue was up 49.3% year over year. Consumer revenue represented 8.9% of MPS's first quarter 2025 revenue compared with 9.2% in the fourth quarter of 2024.

In our Enterprise Data market, first quarter 2025 revenue of $132.9 million decreased 31.8% from the fourth quarter of 2024. First quarter 2025 Enterprise Data revenue was down 11.2% year over year. Enterprise Data revenue represented 20.8% of MPS's first quarter 2025 revenue compared with 31.3% in the fourth quarter of 2024.

Q1'25 Gross Margin & Operating Income

GAAP gross margin was 55.4%, flat to the fourth quarter of 2024. Our GAAP operating income was $168.8 million compared to $163.3 million reported in the fourth quarter of 2024.

Non-GAAP gross margin for the first quarter of 2025 was 55.7%, down 0.1 percentage points compared to the fourth quarter of 2024. Our non-GAAP operating income was $221.5 million compared to $220.7 million reported in the fourth quarter of 2024.

Q1'25 Operating Expenses

Our GAAP operating expenses were $184.5 million in the first quarter of 2025 compared with $181.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2024.

Our Non-GAAP operating expenses were $133.5 million, up from $126.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2024.

The differences between non-GAAP operating expenses and GAAP operating expenses for the quarters discussed here are primarily stock-based compensation and related expenses and deferred compensation plan income.

Total stock-based compensation and related expenses, including approximately $1.7 million charged to cost of goods sold, was $53.8 million compared with $56.3 million recorded in the fourth quarter of 2024.

The Bottom Line

First quarter 2025 GAAP net income was $133.8 million or $2.79 per fully diluted share, compared with $1.4 billion or $29.88 per share in the fourth quarter of 2024. Fourth quarter 2024 GAAP net income and EPS included the recognition of a tax benefit granted to a foreign subsidiary.

First quarter 2025 non-GAAP net income was $193.8 million or $4.04 per fully diluted share, compared with $198.4 million or $4.09 per fully diluted share in the fourth quarter of 2024.

The first quarter 2025 non-GAAP tax rate increased to 15% from 12.5% in the fourth quarter of 2024.

There were 48.0 million fully diluted shares outstanding at the end of the first quarter of 2025.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

Cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments were $1,026.7 million at the end of the first quarter of 2025 compared to $862.9 million at the end of the fourth quarter of 2024. For the first quarter of 2025, MPS generated operating cash flow of $256.4 million compared with the fourth quarter of 2024 operating cash flow of $167.7 million.

Accounts receivable at the end of the first quarter of 2025 were $214.9 million, representing 31 days of sales outstanding, which was 6 days higher than the 25 days reported at the end of the fourth quarter of 2024.

Our internal inventories at the end of the first quarter of 2025 were $454.8 million, up from $419.6 million at the end of the fourth quarter of 2024. Days of inventory of 146 days at the end of the first quarter of 2025 was 8 days higher than at the end of the fourth quarter of 2024.

We have carefully managed our internal inventories throughout the year, balancing the uncertainty in the market with being prepared to capture market upturns when they occur. Comparing current inventory levels using next quarter's projected revenue, days of inventory at the end of the first quarter of 143 days was 9 days higher than at the end of the fourth quarter of 2024.

Selected Balance Sheet and Inventory Data (Unaudited) Q1'25 Q4'24 Q1'24 Cash, Cash Equivalents, and Short-Term Investments $ 1,026.7 M $ 862.9 M $ 1,286.4 M Operating Cash Flow $ 256.4 M $ 167.7 M $ 248.0 M Accounts Receivable $ 214.9 M $ 172.5 M $ 194.4 M Days of Sales Outstanding 31 Days 25 Days 39 Days Internal Inventories $ 454.8 M $ 419.6 M $ 396.0 M Days of Inventory (current quarter revenue) 146 Days 138 Days 175 Days Days of Inventory (next quarter revenue) 143 Days 134 Days 159 Days

Q2'25 Business Outlook

For the second quarter of 2025 ending June 30, we are forecasting:



Revenue in the range of $640 million to $660 million.



GAAP gross margin in the range of 54.9% to 55.5%.



Non-GAAP gross margin in the range of 55.2% to 55.8%, which excludes the impact from stock-based compensation and related expenses as well as the impact from amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets.



Total stock-based compensation and related expenses in the range of $58.3 million to $60.3 million including approximately $1.9 million that would be charged to cost of goods sold.



GAAP operating expenses between $189 million and $195 million.



Non-GAAP operating expenses in the range of $132.6 million to $136.6 million. This estimate excludes stock-based compensation and related expenses in the range of $56.4 million to $58.4 million.



Interest and other income in the range from $6.2 million to $6.6 million before foreign exchange gains or losses.



Non-GAAP tax rate of 15% for 2025.

Fully diluted shares outstanding in the range of 47.9 to 48.3 million shares.



RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME TO NON-GAAP NET INCOME (Unaudited, in thousands, except per share amounts) Three Months Ended March 31, 2025 2024 Net income $ 133,791 $ 92,541 Adjustments to reconcile net income to non-GAAP net income: Stock-based compensation and related expenses 53,811 51,769 Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets 320 291 Deferred compensation plan expense (income), net (6 ) 47 Tax effect 5,897 (7,156 ) Non-GAAP net income $ 193,813 $ 137,492 Non-GAAP net income per share: Basic $ 4.05 $ 2.83 Diluted $ 4.04 $ 2.81 Shares used in the calculation of non-GAAP net income per share: Basic 47,851 48,635 Diluted 48,006 48,928





RECONCILIATION OF GROSS MARGIN TO NON-GAAP GROSS MARGIN (Unaudited, in thousands) Three Months Ended March 31, 2025 2024 Gross profit $ 353,230 $ 252,441 Gross margin 55.4 % 55.1 % Adjustments to reconcile gross profit to non-GAAP gross profit: Stock-based compensation and related expenses 1,706 1,900 Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets 287 258 Deferred compensation plan expense (income) (163 ) 440 Non-GAAP gross profit $ 355,060 $ 255,039 Non-GAAP gross margin 55.7 % 55.7 %

RECONCILIATION OF OPERATING EXPENSES TO NON-GAAP OPERATING EXPENSES (Unaudited, in thousands) Three Months Ended March 31, 2025 2024 Total operating expenses $ 184,471 $ 156,954 Adjustments to reconcile total operating expenses to non-GAAP total operating expenses: Stock-based compensation and related expenses (52,105 ) (49,869 ) Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets (33 ) (33 ) Deferred compensation plan income (expense) 1,193 (3,626 ) Non-GAAP operating expenses $ 133,526 $ 103,426





RECONCILIATION OF OPERATING INCOME TO NON-GAAP OPERATING INCOME (Unaudited, in thousands) Three Months Ended March 31, 2025 2024 Total operating income $ 168,759 $ 95,487 Adjustments to reconcile total operating income to non-GAAP total operating income: Stock-based compensation and related expenses 53,811 51,769 Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets 320 291 Deferred compensation plan expense (income) (1,356 ) 4,066 Non-GAAP operating income $ 221,534 $ 151,613





RECONCILIATION OF OTHER INCOME, NET, TO NON-GAAP OTHER INCOME, NET (Unaudited, in thousands) Three Months Ended March 31, 2025 2024 Total other income, net $ 5,131 $ 9,540 Adjustments to reconcile other income, net to non-GAAP other income, net: Deferred compensation plan expense (income) 1,350 (4,019 ) Non-GAAP other income, net $ 6,481 $ 5,521





RECONCILIATION OF INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES TO NON-GAAP INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES (Unaudited, in thousands) Three Months Ended March 31, 2025 2024 Total income before income taxes $ 173,890 $ 105,027 Adjustments to reconcile income before income taxes to non-GAAP income before income taxes: Stock-based compensation and related expenses 53,811 51,769 Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets 320 291 Deferred compensation plan expense (income), net (6 ) 47 Non-GAAP income before income taxes $ 228,015 $ 157,134





2025 SECOND QUARTER OUTLOOK RECONCILIATION OF GROSS MARGIN TO NON-GAAP GROSS MARGIN (Unaudited) Three Months Ending

March 31, 2025

Low High Gross margin 54.9 % 55.5 % Adjustment to reconcile gross margin to non-GAAP gross margin: Stock-based compensation and other expenses 0.3 % 0.3 % Non-GAAP gross margin 55.2 % 55.8 %





RECONCILIATION OF OPERATING EXPENSES TO NON-GAAP OPERATING EXPENSES (Unaudited, in thousands) Three Months Ending

March 31, 2025

Low High Operating expenses $ 189,000 $ 195,000 Adjustments to reconcile operating expenses to non-GAAP operating expenses: Stock-based compensation and other expenses (56,400 ) (58,400 ) Non-GAAP operating expenses $ 132,600 $ 136,600