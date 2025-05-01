Genelux Corporation To Participate In A Fireside Chat At The Citizens Life Sciences Conference

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) WESTLAKE VILLAGE, Calif., May 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Genelux Corporation (NASDAQ: GNLX), a late clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, today announced that Thomas Zindrick , President, CEO and Chairman of the Board, and Matt Pulisic , CFO, will discuss clinical-stage programs and upcoming milestones in a fireside chat at the Citizens Life Sciences Conference taking place May 7-8, 2025, in New York.

The conversation with Biotech Equity Research Managing Director, Silvan Tuerkcan, PhD, is scheduled to begin at 1:30 p.m. ET on Thursday, May 8, 2025. A webcast link for the event will be available at . An archived replay will be available for approximately 90 days following the event on the company's IR page.

The Company will also attend one-on-one meetings during the conference. Institutional investors interested in arranging a meeting with Genelux management can register to attend the conference or contact ....

About Genelux Corporation

Genelux is a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing a pipeline of next-generation oncolytic immunotherapies for patients suffering from aggressive and/or difficult-to-treat solid tumor types. Olvi-Vec currently is being evaluated in two U.S.-based clinical trials: OnPrime/GOG-3076, a multi-center, randomized, open-label Phase 3 registrational trial evaluating the efficacy and safety of Olvi-Vec in combination platinum-doublet + bevacizumab compared with physician's choice of chemotherapy and bevacizumab in patients with platinum-resistant/refractory ovarian cancer; and, VIRO-25, a multi-center, randomized, open-label Phase 2 trial evaluating the efficacy and safety of Olvi-Vec & Platinum-doublet + physician's choice of immune checkpoint inhibitor compared to docetaxel in non-small-cell lung cancer. Additionally, Olvi-Vec currently is being evaluated for dose selection in Olvi-Vec-SCLC-202, a China-based, multi-center, open label Ph1b evaluating the efficacy and safety of Olvi-Vec & Platinum-doublet in recurrent small-cell lung cancer. The core of Genelux's discovery and development efforts revolves around its' proprietary CHOICETM platform from which the Company has developed an extensive library of isolated and engineered oncolytic vaccinia virus immunotherapeutic product candidates, including Olvi-Vec. For more information, please visit and follow us on Twitter @Genelux_Corp and on LinkedIn .

Investor and Media Contacts

Ankit Bhargava, MD

Allele Communications, LLC

...

Source: Genelux Corporation