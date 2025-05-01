Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Zoom To Release Financial Results For The First Quarter Of Fiscal Year 2026


2025-05-01 04:16:32
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SAN JOSE, Calif., May 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zoom Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZM) today announced it will release its financial results for the first quarter of fiscal year 2026 on Wednesday, May 21, 2025, after the market closes.

A live Zoom Webinar of the event can be accessed at 2:00 pm PT / 5:00 pm ET through Zoom's investor relations website at A replay will be available approximately two hours after the conclusion of the live event.

About Zoom
Zoom's mission is to provide an AI-first work platform for human connection. Reimagine teamwork with Zoom Workplace - Zoom's open collaboration platform with AI Companion empowers teams to be more productive. Together with Zoom Workplace, Zoom's Business Services for sales, marketing, and customer experience teams, including Zoom Contact Center, strengthen customer relationships throughout the customer lifecycle. Founded in 2011, Zoom is publicly traded (NASDAQ:ZM) and headquartered in San Jose, California. Get more information at zoom.com .

