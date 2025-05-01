Exponent Reports First Quarter 2025 Financial Results

“Exponent's first quarter results exceeded expectations, reinforcing both the resilience of our diversified business model and the value we deliver,” said Dr. Catherine Corrigan, President and Chief Executive Officer.“Our failure analysis expertise drove increased dispute-related activities in the chemicals, transportation and utilities industries. Proactive engagements were led by risk management and regulatory support activities. As expected, we were impacted by easing in the consumer electronics industry due to the timing of our clients' product development life cycles. Our work continues to play a pivotal role in helping clients address their most complex and high-stakes challenges, supporting data driven decisions across critical and large-scale projects around the world.

“Exponent has demonstrated resilience through decades of successfully navigating challenging economic cycles. This quality, coupled with the accelerating pace of innovation and expectations around safety, health, and the environment, positions Exponent well to weather economic volatility,” Dr. Corrigan continued.

First Quarter Financial Results

Total revenues and revenues before reimbursements for the first quarter of 2025 were approximately flat at $145.5 million and $137.4 million, respectively, as compared to $144.9 million and $137.2 million in the first quarter of 2024.

Net income decreased to $26.7 million, or $0.52 per diluted share, in the first quarter of 2025, as compared to $30.1 million, or $0.59 per diluted share, in the same period of 2024. During the quarter, we realized a negative tax impact associated with share-based awards of $0.5 million or $0.01 per share, as compared to a positive benefit of $0.9 million, or $0.02 per share, in the first quarter of 2024. Inclusive of the negative tax impact, Exponent's consolidated tax rate was 29.4% in the first quarter, as compared to 25.4% for the same period in 2024.

EBITDA1 decreased to $37.5 million, or 27.3% of net revenues, in the first quarter of 2025, as compared to $40.1 million, or 29.2% of net revenues in the first quarter of 2024.

In a separate press release today, Exponent announced its quarterly cash dividend of $0.30 to be paid on June 20, 2025 and reiterated its intent to continue to pay quarterly dividends. During the first quarter of 2025, Exponent paid $16.4 million in dividends and closed the period with $245.1 million in cash and cash equivalents.

Business Overview

Exponent's engineering and other scientific segment represented 84% of the Company's revenues before reimbursements in the first quarter of 2025. Revenues before reimbursements in this segment were approximately flat in the first quarter, compared to the prior year period. Activity during the quarter was driven by demand for Exponent's services across the transportation and utilities industries.

Exponent's environmental and health segment represented 16% of the Company's revenues before reimbursements in the first quarter. Revenues before reimbursements in this segment increased 2% in the first quarter, compared to the same period in the prior year. Growth in this segment was primarily driven by increased engagements in the chemicals industry.

Business Outlook

“As the broader market continues to navigate uncertainties, Exponent remains uniquely positioned to weather heightened turbulence enabled by our unparalleled and interconnected ecosystem of talent and our diversified portfolio of services,” commented Richard Schlenker, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer.“Based on current market demand, we continue to expect growth in 2025 and are maintaining our full year guidance. However, we continue to face headwinds in the second quarter as we close our year over year headcount gap.”

For the second quarter of fiscal 2025 as compared to the same period one year prior, Exponent anticipates:



Revenues before reimbursements to be down in the low-single digits; and, EBITDA1 to be 26.0% to 27.0% of revenues before reimbursements.

As a reminder, we are returning to a 52-week fiscal year in 2025, which will pose a headwind for full-year comparisons since fiscal 2024 benefitted from a 53rd week. For the full fiscal year 2025 as compared to fiscal year 2024, Exponent anticipates:



Revenues before reimbursements to grow in the low-single digits; and, EBITDA1 to be 26.25% to 27.0% of revenues before reimbursements.

“Exponent thrives in the face of change, whether it's driven by innovation or disruption. As our clients navigate increasing complexity, we remain focused on advancing our capabilities, investing in top talent, and delivering trusted insights that help our clients adapt, lead, and grow in dynamic environments,” Dr. Corrigan concluded.

Today's Conference Call Information

