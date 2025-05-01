Elutia Transitions To Direct Distribution Of Its Cardiovascular Product Portfolio

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Move expected to drive both top-line growth and gross margin improvement

SILVER SPRING, Md., May 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Elutia Inc. (Nasdaq: ELUT) (“Elutia” or the“Company”), a pioneer in drug-eluting biomatrix products, today announced it is reclaiming U.S. sales and distribution responsibilities for its cardiovascular portfolio-including ProxiCor®, VasCure®, and Tyke®-following the conclusion of its distribution agreement with LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. The move allows Elutia to directly capture top-line revenue and should improve the gross margin and profitability of this product segment.

Elutia has appointed Dwayne Montgomery as Head of Cardiovascular to lead this newly established business unit. A seasoned commercial executive, Mr. Montgomery brings proven senior leadership experience from Osiris Therapeutics, Smith & Nephew, Guidant, and C.R. Bard.

Under Mr. Montgomery's leadership, Elutia has recruited and mobilized a high-performing team of 26 independent (1099) sales representatives specifically for the cardiovascular line. Operating independently from the EluProTM commercial organization, this focused structure allows both commercial teams to stay laser-focused on their respective missions. With training of the cardiovascular team now complete, Elutia has commenced direct sales as part of a coordinated transition of accounts from LeMaitre, ensuring continuity and minimizing disruption for customers.

“While we're grateful for our partnership with LeMaitre, bringing this asset back in-house allows us to fully unlock its value,” said Dr. Randy Mills, CEO of Elutia.“Direct control over sales to the end user allows us to sharpen our execution, drive top-line growth, improve profitability and cash flow, and gives us greater strategic flexibility. Under Dwayne's leadership, the team has already made impressive progress-and we're just getting started.”

Elutia's cardiovascular portfolio is expected to deliver approximately 80% gross margins and maintain a premium price position in the market. The Company also expects growth at the top-line. In 2024, sales of cardiovascular products accounted for $2.9 million, or about 12%, of total revenue. Unlike synthetic grafts, these regenerative biomatrix products promote a healthy immune response and avoid the typical foreign body reaction associated with synthetics. The portfolio includes: ProxiCor® PC, for pericardial closure; ProxiCor® CTR, for cardiac tissue repair; Tyke®, the only extracellular matrix cleared for neonatal and infant patch, pledget, and intracardiac repair; and VasCure®, for vascular repair.

