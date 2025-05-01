Streamline Health® Reports Fiscal Fourth Quarter And Full Year 2024 Financial Results
| STREAMLINE HEALTH SOLUTIONS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(rounded to the nearest thousand dollars, except share and per share information)
|Fiscal Year
|2024
|2023
|Revenues:
|Software as a service
|$
|11,839,000
|$
|14,075,000
|Maintenance and support
|3,490,000
|4,318,000
|Professional fees and licenses
|2,572,000
|4,203,000
|Total revenues
|17,901,000
|22,596,000
|Operating expenses:
|Cost of software as a service
|5,939,000
|6,573,000
|Cost of maintenance and support
|164,000
|315,000
|Cost of professional fees and licenses
|3,459,000
|4,165,000
|Selling, general and administrative expense
|11,739,000
|14,710,000
|Research and development
|4,629,000
|5,704,000
|Impairment of goodwill
|-
|9,813,000
|Impairment of long-lived assets
|-
|963,000
|Total operating expenses
|25,930,000
|42,243,000
|Operating loss
|(8,029,000
|)
|(19,647,000
|)
|Other income (expense):
|Interest expense
|(2,013,000
|)
|(1,071,000
|)
|Valuation adjustments
|(115,000
|)
|1,944,000
|Other
|(2,000
|)
|31,000
|Loss before income taxes
|(10,159,000
|)
|(18,743,000
|)
|Income tax benefit
|-
|46,000
|Net loss
|$
|(10,159,000
|)
|$
|(18,697,000
|)
|Basic and Diluted Earnings Per Share
|$
|(2.53
|)
|$
|(4.96
|)
|Weighted average number of common shares – basic and diluted
|4,008,846
|3,767,361
| STREAMLINE HEALTH SOLUTIONS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(rounded to the nearest thousand dollars, except share and per share information)
|January 31,
|2025
|2024
|ASSETS
|Current assets:
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|2,183,000
|$
|3,190,000
|Accounts receivable, net of allowance for credit losses of $59,000 and $86,000, respectively
|1,585,000
|4,237,000
|Contract receivables
|1,571,000
|780,000
|Prepaid and other current assets
|438,000
|629,000
|Total current assets
|5,777,000
|8,836,000
|Non-current assets:
|Property and equipment, net of accumulated amortization of $110,000 and $291,000, respectively
|49,000
|88,000
|Capitalized software development costs, net of accumulated amortization of $6,762,000 and $7,960,000, respectively
|4,850,000
|5,798,000
|Intangible assets, net of accumulated amortization of $5,655,000 and $4,019,000, respectively
|10,435,000
|12,071,000
|Goodwill
|13,276,000
|13,276,000
|Other
|1,192,000
|1,666,000
|Total non-current assets
|29,802,000
|32,899,000
|Total assets
|$
|35,579,000
|$
|41,735,000
|LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
|Current liabilities:
|Accounts payable
|$
|1,541,000
|$
|1,253,000
|Accrued expenses
|1,921,000
|2,023,000
|Current portion of term loan
|7,709,000
|1,500,000
|Current portion of line of credit
|1,000,000
|-
|Current portion of notes payable
|4,415,000
|-
|Deferred revenues
|6,099,000
|7,112,000
|Acquisition earnout liability
|377,000
|1,794,000
|Total current liabilities
|23,062,000
|13,682,000
|Non-current liabilities:
|Term loan, net of deferred financing costs
|-
|7,566,000
|Line of credit, net of current portion
|-
|1,500,000
|Deferred revenues, less current portion
|240,000
|173,000
|Total non-current liabilities
|240,000
|9,239,000
|Total liabilities
|23,302,000
|22,921,000
|Commitments and contingencies
|Stockholders' equity
|Common stock, $0.01 par value per share, 85,000,000 shares authorized; 4,264,482 and 3,929,446 shares issued and outstanding, respectively
|43,000
|39,000
|Additional paid in capital
|138,092,000
|134,474,000
|Accumulated deficit
|(125,858,000
|)
|(115,699,000
|)
|Total stockholders' equity
|12,277,000
|18,814,000
|Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
|$
|35,579,000
|$
|41,735,000
| STREAMLINE HEALTH SOLUTIONS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(rounded to the nearest thousand dollars)
|Fiscal Year
|2024
|2023
|Cash flows from operating activities:
|Net loss
|$
|(10,159,000
|)
|$
|(18,697,000
|)
|Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities:
|Depreciation and amortization
|4,851,000
|4,331,000
|Accrued interest expense - notes payable
|695,000
|-
|Valuation adjustments
|115,000
|(1,944,000
|)
|Benefit for deferred income taxes
|-
|(104,000
|)
|Share-based compensation expense
|1,964,000
|2,102,000
|Impairment of goodwill
|-
|9,813,000
|Impairment of long-lived assets
|-
|963,000
|Provision for credit losses
|(58,000
|)
|(10,000
|)
|Changes in assets and liabilities:
|Accounts and contract receivables
|1,919,000
|3,708,000
|Other assets
|(81,000
|)
|(401,000
|)
|Accounts payable
|288,000
|544,000
|Accrued expenses and other liabilities
|(102,000
|)
|(1,277,000
|)
|Deferred revenues
|(946,000
|)
|(1,243,000
|)
|Net cash used in operating activities
|(1,514,000
|)
|(2,215,000
|)
|Cash flows from investing activities:
|Purchases of property and equipment
|(7,000
|)
|(54,000
|)
|Capitalization of software development costs
|(851,000
|)
|(1,567,000
|)
|Net cash used in investing activities
|(858,000
|)
|(1,621,000
|)
|Cash flows from financing activities:
|Proceeds from issuance of common stock
|100,000
|-
|Payment of acquisition earnout liabilities
|(886,000
|)
|-
|Repayment of bank term loan
|(1,500,000
|)
|(750,000
|)
|Repayment of line of credit
|(1,500,000
|)
|-
|Proceeds from line of credit
|1,000,000
|1,500,000
|Proceeds from notes payable
|4,400,000
|-
|Repurchase of common shares to satisfy employee tax withholding
|(81,000
|)
|(280,000
|)
|Payment of deferred financing costs
|(168,000
|)
|(44,000
|)
|Other
|-
|2,000
|Net cash provided by financing activities
|1,365,000
|428,000
|Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents
|(1,007,000
|)
|(3,408,000
|)
|Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period
|3,190,000
|6,598,000
|Cash and cash equivalents at end of period
|$
|2,183,000
|$
|3,190,000
| STREAMLINE HEALTH SOLUTIONS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
RECONCILIATION OF NET LOSS TO NON-GAAP ADJUSTED EBITDA
(Unaudited, rounded to the nearest thousand dollars)
|Fiscal Year
|(in thousands)
|2024
|2023
|Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation
|Net loss
|$
|(10,159
|)
|$
|(18,697
|)
|Interest expense
|2,013
|1,071
|Income tax expense (benefit)
|-
|(46
|)
|Depreciation and amortization
|4,344
|4,229
|EBITDA
|(3,802
|)
|(13,443
|)
|Share-based compensation expense
|1,964
|2,102
|Impairment of goodwill
|-
|9,813
|Impairment of long-lived assets
|-
|963
|Non-cash valuation adjustments
|115
|(1,944
|)
|Acquisition-related costs, severance, and transaction-related bonuses
|427
|397
|Other non-recurring expenses
|-
|(33
|)
|Restructuring charges
|-
|759
|Adjusted EBITDA
|$
|(1,296
|)
|$
|(1,386
|)
