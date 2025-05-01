Streamline Health® Reports Fiscal Fourth Quarter And Full Year 2024 Financial Results

Management Commentary

"As of January 31, 2025, our solutions are delivering an annualized financial impact of more than $210 million to our clients by helping them better control revenue cycle outcomes - and we're just getting started. We're focused on deepening that impact with targeted innovation in fiscal 2025. Our new denial prevention functionality within eValuator exemplifies this approach - helping clients prevent denials in real time and quantify that value at the point of intervention. We believe this is a timely and necessary step forward, especially as commercial payor denials continue to grow. With expanding product capabilities, accelerating implementations, and strong client engagement, we remain confident in our path toward profitable growth."

Fiscal Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 GAAP Financial Results

The following financial results have been prepared in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (“GAAP”).

Total revenue for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2024 was $4.7 million as compared to $5.4 million during the fourth quarter of fiscal 2023. For the fiscal year ended January 31, 2025, revenue totaled $17.9 million as compared to $22.6 million during fiscal 2024. The change in total revenue was attributable to previously announced SaaS non-renewals as well as lower revenue from the Company's legacy Maintenance and Support contracts and professional services offerings, offset by new bookings and go-lives in the Company's SaaS business.

SaaS revenue for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2024 totaled $3.1 million, or 66% of total revenue, compared to SaaS revenue of $3.4 million, or 64% of total revenue, during the fourth quarter of fiscal 2023. For the fiscal year ended January 31, 2025, SaaS revenue totaled $11.8 million, or 66% of total revenue, compared to $14.1 million, or 62% of total revenue, during fiscal 2023. As previously reported, the Company had a SaaS contract which did not renew at the end of its 2023 fiscal year.

Net loss for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2024 was ($2.1 million) compared to a net loss of ($1.4 million) during the fourth quarter of fiscal 2023. Fiscal 2024 net loss totaled ($10.2 million) compared to a net loss of ($18.7 million) during fiscal 2023. The increased net loss during the fourth quarter was attributable to lower total revenue and higher non-cash interest expense offset by lower total operating expenses as compared to the fourth quarter of fiscal 2023. The improved net loss in fiscal year 2024 was the result of $10.8M of non-cash impairment charges incurred during fiscal year 2023 that did not recur.

Cash and cash equivalents as of January 31, 2025, were $2.2 million as compared to $3.2 million as of January 31, 2024. The Company had a $1.0 million outstanding balance on its revolving credit facility as of January 31, 2025, compared to $1.5 million as of January 31, 2024. Subsequent to the end of the fourth quarter of fiscal 2024, on March 28, 2025, the Company and its principal lender amended certain financial covenants related to the Company's senior term loan and revolving line of credit, which are described in more detail in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended January 31, 2025. On March 28, 2025, the Company drew an additional $1.0 million from its revolving line of credit.

Fiscal Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 Non-GAAP Financial Results

Adjusted EBITDA for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2024 was $35,000 compared to $0.4 million during the fourth quarter of fiscal 2023. Fiscal year 2024 adjusted EBITDA was a loss of ($1.3 million) compared to a loss of ($1.4 million) during fiscal 2023. The change in adjusted EBITDA during the fourth quarter of fiscal 2024 was primarily the result of lower total revenues offset by reduced operating expenses.

As of January 31, 2025, the Company's total Booked SaaS Annual Contract Value (“ACV”) was $14.0 million compared to $15.0 million as of January 31, 2024. The change in booked SaaS ACV is largely due to previously reported client non-renewals offset by $3.5M of new bookings during fiscal year 2025. $1.7 million of Booked SaaS ACV was unimplemented as of January 31, 2025. Subsequent to the end of the fourth quarter of fiscal 2024, the Company successfully closed new bookings and executed on additional implementations. The Company expects booked SaaS ACV as of April 30, 2025, totaled $14.6 million, $13.1 million of which was implemented.

Booked SaaS ACV represents the annualized value of all executed SaaS contracts, including contracts that have not been fully implemented as of the measurement date, assuming any contract that expires during the twelve months following the measurement date is renewed on its existing terms unless the Company has knowledge of the non-renewal.

The Company reiterated that it expects to achieve an adjusted EBITDA positive run rate during the first half of fiscal 2025. Due to the continued unpredictability of timing related to the closing of new contracts, the Company has not provided more specific guidance related to the timing of bookings.

Conference Call

About Streamline

Streamline Health Solutions, Inc. (Nasdaq: STRM) enables healthcare organizations to proactively address revenue leakage and improve financial performance. We deliver integrated solutions, technology-enabled services and analytics that drive compliant revenue leading to improved financial performance across the enterprise. For more information, visit .

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Streamline reports its financial results in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”). Streamline's management also evaluates and makes operating decisions using various other measures. One such measure is Adjusted EBITDA, which is a non-GAAP financial measure. Streamline's management believes this measure provides useful supplemental information regarding the performance of Streamline's business operations.

Streamline defines“adjusted EBITDA” as net earnings (loss) plus interest expense, tax expense, depreciation and amortization expense of tangible and intangible assets, share-based compensation expense, significant non-recurring operating expenses, restructuring expenses, impairment of goodwill and long-lived assets and transactional related expenses including: gains and losses on debt and equity conversions, associate severances and related alignment expenses, associate inducement grants, and professional and advisory fees. A table reconciling this measure to“net loss” is included in this press release.

Booked SaaS ACV represents the annualized value of all executed SaaS contracts, including contracts that have not been fully implemented, as of the measurement date, assuming any contract that expires during the twelve months following the measurement date is renewed on its existing terms, unless the Company has knowledge of the non-renewal. Booked SaaS ACV should be viewed independently of revenue and does not represent revenue calculated in accordance with GAAP on an annualized basis, as it is an operating metric that can be impacted by contract execution start and end dates and renewal rates. Booked SaaS ACV is not intended to be a replacement for, or forecast of, revenue. There is no GAAP measure comparable to Booked SaaS ACV.

Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995

Statements made by Streamline Health Solutions, Inc. that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements that are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those reflected in the forward-looking statements included herein. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release include, without limitation, statements regarding the Company's growth prospects, anticipated bookings, recognition of revenue from contracts included in Booked SaaS ACV, industry trends and market growth, adjusted EBITDA, success of future products and related expectations and assumptions. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the timing of contract negotiations and execution of contracts and the related timing of the revenue recognition related thereto, the potential cancellation of existing contracts or clients not completing projects included in the backlog and Booked SaaS ACV, achievement of a breakeven SaaS ARR run rate, the impact of competitive solutions and pricing, solution demand and market acceptance, new solution development and enhancement of current solutions, key strategic alliances with vendors and channel partners that resell the Company's solutions, the ability of the Company to generate cash from operations, the availability of additional debt and equity financing to fund the Company's ongoing operations, the ability of the Company to control costs, the effects of cost-containment measures implemented by the Company, availability of solutions from third party vendors, the healthcare regulatory environment, potential changes in legislation, regulation and government funding affecting the healthcare industry, healthcare information systems budgets, availability of healthcare information systems trained personnel for implementation of new systems, as well as maintenance of legacy systems, fluctuations in operating results, effects of critical accounting policies and judgments, changes in accounting policies or procedures as may be required by the Financial Accounting Standards Board or other similar entities, changes in economic, business and market conditions impacting the healthcare industry generally and the markets in which the Company operates and nationally, the Company's ability to maintain compliance with the terms of its credit facilities, and other risks detailed from time to time in the Streamline Health Solutions, Inc. filings with the U. S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which reflect management's analysis only as of the date hereof. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly release the results of any revision to these forward-looking statements, which may be made to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law.

