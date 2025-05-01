LABS Smart Wiring Unveils Next-Gen Smart Home Systems, Making NBN, CCTV, And Alarms Seamlessly Connected

BRISBANE, QUEENSLAND, AUSTRALIA, May 2, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- LABS Smart Wiring has announced the launch of its next-generation smart home systems, designed to offer integrated solutions that combine NBN cabling, CCTV surveillance, and alarm systems into a cohesive network. The new offering reflects the company's ongoing efforts to meet growing demand for streamlined connectivity and enhanced home security across South East Queensland.

Operating under the name LABS Smart Wiring Brisbane , the company has provided services to over 10,000 homes and small businesses since its founding in 2014. With a decade-long track record, the company has earned a reputation for delivering professional installations and tailored systems that prioritise reliability and long-term performance.

A key component of the company's security offering is its exclusive use of NYX cameras. Unlike other systems that rely on imported brands such as Dahua or Hikvision, LABS Smart Wiring Brisbane works with local Gold Coast suppliers to provide responsive support and ensure quick resolution in case of equipment issues. The NYX cameras also offer features such as AI-based detection, colour night vision, two-way communication, and built-in sound and light alarms designed to deter intruders.

The company's security solutions also incorporate the AJAX alarm system, a European-made technology known for its comprehensive coverage and ease of use. LABS Smart Wiring provides standard installation with three indoor sensors, delivering a wide field of detection for residential applications.

On the connectivity front, LABS Smart Wiring Brisbane offers NBN cabling services designed to support stable and efficient internet access. Installations use premium components and are customised to suit the specific layout and needs of each property. Services also include network configuration and system upgrades to address connectivity issues and optimise performance.

Co-founders Aaron and Luke emphasise the company's commitment to quality workmanship and local support. "Our goal has always been to provide peace of mind through professional, secure, and reliable systems,” they said.

LABS Smart Wiring continues to serve both residential and commercial clients across South East Queensland, offering fully integrated solutions that bring security and connectivity together in one system.

About LABS Smart Wiring

Founded in 2014 by Aaron and Luke, LABS Smart Wiring provides professional NBN cabling and home security system installations across South East Queensland. With over a decade of experience and more than 10,000 homes and businesses served, the company is known for its reliable service, expert knowledge, and commitment to quality technology.

