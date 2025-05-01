Poison Help (1-800-222-1222/ Poison Help ) provides 24/7 free, expert advice from one of 53 nationally accredited, local Poison Control Centers

WASHINGTON, May 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Amid growing health misinformation often tied to social media, artificial intelligence (AI), and other internet resources, America's Poison Centers urges the public to find the answers to critical, life-saving health information from trusted experts, and accredited resources.

"Poisonings are complex and require the expertise of caring, experienced healthcare professionals who provide customized care for your unique situation," said Dr. Kait Brown, PharmD, DABAT, Clinical Managing Director, America's Poison Centers. "Social media, AI summaries, and other internet resources may use information from the internet that is not accurate or is outdated."

Trusted resources can include:

1) Organizations with accreditation credentials like Poison Control Centers (1-800-222-1222 )

2) PoisonHelp : the official website of America's Poison Centers

3) The Food and Drug Administration (FDA)

4) The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC)

"Every poison control center has valuable knowledge about local hospitals' capabilities and the environment, such as insects and wildlife, both critical to providing accurate recommendations," said Wendy Stephan, PhD, MPH, of the Florida Poison Information Center-Miami and Member, America's Poison Centers Board of Directors. "Poison Centers serve every U.S. state and territory. The power of our national network is that we not only provide recommendations to treat your specific poisoning but we're also out in the communities we serve, raising awareness and educating families about poison safety."

U.S. Poison Control Centers manage an average of 2.4 million total cases every year. When you call the Poison Help Line (1-800-222-1222), you connect with a medical expert at your local poison control center for fast, free, confidential medical advice. All U.S. Poison Centers meet or exceed rigorous accreditation criteria set by America's Poison Centers.

PoisonHelp provides a number of unique and valuable resources including:



A growing library of poison information, including first aid and poison prevention resources.

Near real-time poison trends and insights from the National Poison Data System, the only public health surveillance system that integrates the latest information from all 53 U.S. Poison Control Centers.

Capability in select states to chat online with a real, certified poison center expert for 24/7 advice. In the coming year, America's Poison Centers will continue to expand online chat across the country. Online Get Poison Help tool, where users can access immediate expert guidance and personalized recommendations in case of a poisoning. The Get Help tool is the official tool of America's Poison Centers and is supported and validated by accredited poison control center experts.

SOURCE America's Poison Centers

