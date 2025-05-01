HISTORIC PREAKNESS 150 CELEBRATIONS TO FEATURE LIVE TRACKSIDE SET BY GRAMMY® AWARD-WINNING T-PAIN WITH SPECIAL LIVE BROADCAST PERFORMANCE BY GRAMMY® AWARD-WINNING WYCLEF JEAN

Preakness 150 Marks Milestone Running with $2 Million Purse, Infield Fan Zone Hosted by Ray Lewis and an Integrated Live Entertainment Format

BALTIMORE, May 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Preakness Stakes, the iconic middle jewel of the Triple Crown, returns to Pimlico Race Course on Saturday , May 17 , marking a monumental chapter in Thoroughbred racing featuring the world's top horses and jockeys. Led by 1/ST , the company shaping the future of racing, entertainment and wagering, Preakness 150 will deliver a race day experience that honors tradition while introducing an exciting new format.

"The 150th Preakness Stakes is a milestone moment for Baltimore and in sports history. The Preakness holds a unique place as one of the longest and continuously held sporting events in the United States and 1/ST is proud to be part of that legacy. Preakness 150 is a celebration of racing, entertainment, culture and community, and is the kick off to a bright new era for Thoroughbred racing in Maryland," said Belinda Stronach , Chairman and Chief Executive Officer , 1/ST .

Preakness 150 welcomes the return of three-time GRAMMY® Award-winning artist Wyclef Jean to Pimlico. A solo superstar and a founder and guiding member of the Fugees, Wyclef Jean will perform a multi-song live set, including one of his greatest hits for the national NBC broadcast. Fresh off viral sets at Coachella and Stagecoach, Preakness 150 celebrations will be capped off by GRAMMY® Award-winning artist, producer, songwriter, entrepreneur and global cultural icon T-Pain , immediately following the final race.

Designed for guests to experience the performances from their seat in the grandstand with views from select VIP hospitality areas and via live streaming in all hospitality areas, the new performance layout delivers an integrated and connected atmosphere for fans in a way that has never been done before at the Preakness. Departing from the traditional infield festival experience, the performance stage will be relocated trackside, positioned just north of the iconic cupola and beneath the LED board. This new stage and layout are designed to connect the racing action and live entertainment, creating a true value-add for ticket holders through a more immersive and elevated experience.

In addition to the $2 million purse, the 150th Preakness Stakes (G1) champion will be presented with the coveted Woodlawn Vase , crafted by Tiffany & Co . - recognized as the most valuable and continuously contested trophy in American sports. A commemorative, custom-designed ceremonial display on the cupola created by Tiffany & Co. will honor the Woodlawn Vase, the legacy of the Preakness, and its enduring place in North American sports culture. American announcer Bruce Buffer will call "Riders Up!" for the 150th Preakness Stakes, alerting jockeys to mount their horses for the exciting race.

Anticipated to be a sell-out highlight for the 150th anniversary, the Infield Fan Zone , hosted by NFL Hall-of-Famer Ray Lewis , is a new 21+ immersive activation with unlimited beer and wine, live music and entertainment, on-site wagering stations and a food village featuring local concessions and sponsor showcases. Powered by Element Electronics, the covered space accommodates up to 3,000 guests and will include 60 screens streaming all the racing and musical action live throughout the day.

Preakness 150 will continue to shine a spotlight on Baltimore's vibrant cultural and culinary scene. The AfroPreak Lounge , hosted by Carmelo Anthony , returns for the fourth year with an expanded footprint, blending Afro-Caribbean and Afro-Latino music, food and style into a dynamic infield experience. A curated lineup of local food and beverage vendors - including Peruvian Bros , Brookside Market , Box Hill and Hoodfella will serve signature dishes across all hospitality areas. Premium hospitality will be led by Maryland's Ridgewells Catering.

Aston Martin is proud to be the presenting partner of the 1/ST Chalet at Preakness 150. Aston Martin will showcase two of its iconic vehicles at Pimlico, including one displayed in the 1/ST Chalet Garden. 1/ST Chalet guests will enjoy an exclusive Aston Martin-inspired cocktail and a chef-curated menu by Michelin-starred Chef Fabio Trabocchi, who is a partner of Aston Martin Washington D.C.

"I'm honored to be part of the 150th anniversary of the Preakness Stakes," said Chef Fabio Trabocchi. "The DC-Baltimore region has played such an important role in my culinary career, and it's a privilege to contribute to an event with such deep meaning and history for the community."

On Friday, May 16, the 101st running of the George E. Mitchell Black-Eyed Susan Stakes marks more than a century of excellence in Thoroughbred racing and its deep ties to the Park Heights community. During the event, 1/ST will recognize the recipient of this year's George E. Mitchell Fellowship Grant and will welcome representatives from Park Heights Renaissance , the grant program's host organization , as well as members of the Mitchell family, honoring local leadership and impact. The winning piece from the fourth annual The Art of Racing competition, "Winning Colors" by Steve Luhn , will be displayed during Preakness weekend and on limited-edition merchandise available on-site and online. Proceeds will benefit Park Heights Renaissance, whose mission is to support the implementation of the Park Heights Master Plan through a holistic approach to community development, helping create a thriving and sustainable future for the neighborhood.

The Maryland Jockey Club and 1/ST have brought back Preak Weeks for its third year, an initiative that launched April 28 and runs through May 16. In collaboration with Heidi Klotzman of HeidnSeek Entertainment, the initiative shines a spotlight on Baltimore-based businesses in the lead up to the legendary Preakness Stakes. The public is encouraged to visit the 19 participating establishments – ranging from restaurants and cafes to boutiques, services and community organizations – throughout the three-week promotion, both as a show of support to Baltimore-based businesses and for a chance to win or purchase tickets through designated QR codes, with a portion of proceeds going back to the business.

Preakness 150 is made possible through the support of a dynamic group of community, hospitality and brand partners, including Diageo , Aston Martin , Guinness Open Gate Brewery , Moët Hennessy , White Claw , OLD BAY® , Pepsi Zero Sugar , Mountain Dew , American Cruise Lines , Verizon , Visit Baltimore , AT&T, Curaleaf, E-Z-GO and the Maryland Lottery . Signature cocktails will be available throughout Pimlico - including the iconic Black-Eyed Susan , made with Bulleit Bourbon and Ketel One Vodka - as well as premium selections from Don Julio 1942 , Veuve Clicquot , Casamigos Tequila , Crown Royal , Chandon Garden Spritz and more. Brand activations will be featured across the venue, offering tastings, experiences and exclusive offerings.

In collaboration with Guinness Open Gate Brewery, the event will debut Preakness 150 Lager , a limited-edition rice lager available on draft and in cans at Pimlico, select Baltimore locations and the brewery throughout race weekend.

Preakness 150 will set the stage for the future of Thoroughbred racing in Baltimore. Following this year's event, the Maryland Stadium Authority and Maryland Economic Development Corporation (MEDCO) will begin redevelopment of Pimlico Race Course into a modern, year-round, world-class facility that honors the history and community roots of the venue.

Tickets for Preakness 150 are available now at , ranging from $96 for general admission to $3,100 for premium hospitality experiences. Individual Infield Fan Zone passes and VIP tables are also on sale.

Commemorative Preakness 150 merchandise, including hats, sweatshirts, t-shirts, totes, mugs and more, will be available for purchase on-site during race weekend and online at the official Preakness Store .

Broadcast coverage begins Friday, May 16, with the 101st running of the George E. Mitchell Black-Eyed Susan Stakes airing on Peacock from 4:30 p.m. to 6:00 p.m., with full-day coverage available on FanDuel TV and HIPICA .

On Saturday, May 17, fans can tune in for full-day coverage of Preakness 150 on FanDuel TV and HIPICA , with national coverage airing from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. on Peacock and CNBC , followed by the main event broadcast on NBC from 4:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Telemundo broadcast details will be announced.

Follow the action @PreaknessStakes and join the celebration using #Preakness150 .

About The Stronach Group and 1/ST

The Stronach Group is a world-class technology, entertainment and real estate development company with Thoroughbred racing and pari-mutuel wagering at the core. The Stronach Group's 1/ST business (pronounced "First") is North America's preeminent Thoroughbred racing and pari-mutuel wagering company and includes the 1/ST RACING & GAMING, 1/ST CONTENT, 1/ST TECHNOLOGY and 1/ST EXPERIENCE businesses, while advocating for and driving the 1/ST HORSE CARE mission. 1/ST represents The Stronach Group's continued movement toward redefining Thoroughbred racing and the ecosystem that drives it. 1/ST RACING & GAMING drives the best-in-class racing operations and gaming offerings at the company's premier racetracks, training centers and premier events including: Santa Anita Park and San Luis Rey Downs (California); Gulfstream Park – home of the Pegasus World Cup and Palm Meadows Thoroughbred Training Center (Florida); Laurel Park, The Preakness Stakes, Rosecroft Raceway and Bowie Training Center (Maryland). 1/ST CONTENT is the operating group for 1/ST's media and content companies including: Monarch Content Management, Elite, TSG Global Wagering Solutions (GWS) and 1/ST TV. 1/ST TECHNOLOGY is racing's largest racing and gaming technology company offering world-class products via its AmTote, Xpressbet, 1/ST BET, XB SELECT, XB NET, PariMAX and Betmix brands. 1/ST EXPERIENCE blends the worlds of sports, entertainment and hospitality through innovative content development, elevated national and local venue management and hospitality, strategic partnerships, sponsorships, and procurement development. As the advocate for critical industry reforms and by making meaningful investments into aftercare programs for retired horses and jockeys, 1/ST HORSE CARE represents The Stronach Group's commitment to achieving the highest level of horse and rider care and safety standards in Thoroughbred racing on and off the track. The Stronach Group's TSG Properties is responsible for the development of the company's live, play and work communities surrounding its racing venues including: The Village at Gulfstream Park (Florida) and Paddock Pointe (Maryland). For more information, visit or follow @1ST_racing on Twitter or @1stracing on Instagram and Facebook.

