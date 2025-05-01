Melanoma Research Alliance Announces The Paul Walks - MRA Young Investigator Award In Memory Of Chad Johnson

WASHINGTON, May 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Melanoma Research Alliance (MRA), the world's leading non-profit funder of melanoma research, is pleased to announce the creation of Paul Walks – MRA Young Investigator Award in Memory of Chad Johnson, supporting the next generation of scientists driving innovation against melanoma.

MRA's Young Investigator Awards (YIAs) are a signature part of its mission to accelerate breakthroughs. By providing critical funding and mentorship to early-career researchers, MRA invests in bold new ideas that have the potential to transform melanoma treatment and the broader field of cancer care.

"Our Young Investigator Awards fuel the creativity and drive of early-career scientists whose work can redefine the future of melanoma research." said Joan Levy, PhD, MRA Chief Science Officer.

The 2025 "Paul Walks-MRA Investigator Award in Memory of Chad Johnson" supports Dr. Kelly Kersten of Sanford Burnham Prebys Medical Discovery Institute in La Jolla, CA. Dr. Kersten's research focuses on reactivating "exhausted" immune cells within melanoma tumors, aiming to restore their cancer-fighting ability and improve patient response to immunotherapy.

"Inside tumors, immune cells often lose their strength to attack cancer," said Dr. Kersten. "Our work is focused on understanding and reversing this exhaustion to make therapies more effective for more people. I am honored to receive this MRA grant in honor of Chad Johnson."

The grant pays tribute to Chad Johnson, a beloved friend and surfer who died from his melanoma diagnosis at age 55. Funding for the award was made possible through "Paul Walks" a community fundraiser organized by Chad's lifelong friend, Paul Giobbi. See .

"Chad lived his life to the fullest, and we're determined to help others have more time, more options and more hope," said Paul Giobbi. "We are proud this grant bears his name and helps fund lifesaving science".

"The Paul Walks - MRA Young Investigator Award in Memory of Chad Johnson" is part of MRA's $9.3 million commitment to fund melanoma research in 2025, supporting more than 30 researchers across the United States, Europe and Australia. Melanoma remains the deadliest form of skin cancer, with over 100,000 people expected to be diagnosed this year and one death of every hour in the U.S. alone.

"When MRA was founded in 2007, treatment options were few. Today, thanks to relentless research and innovation, patients with advanced melanoma have access to 17 FDA-approved therapies," said Marc Hurlburt, PhD, MRA Chief Executive Officer. By backing the next generation of researchers, we are ensuring even greater progress in the years ahead. We are grateful to Paul Giobbi and the Paul Walks community who make these research investments possible."

About the Melanoma Research Alliance

The Melanoma Research Alliance (MRA) is the largest private, non-profit funder of melanoma research worldwide. Founded in 2007 by Debra and Leon Black, MRA's mission is to end suffering and death due to melanoma by advancing the most promising science and research. MRA-funded investigators have been at the forefront of every major melanoma breakthrough, helping to drive the approval of more than 17 new therapeutic approaches. Through strategic investments across prevention, diagnosis, treatment, metastasis, and survivorship, MRA is transforming outcomes for patients worldwide. Thanks to the generosity of MRA's founders, 100% of all public donations support innovative melanoma research - without any overhead or administrative costs. MRA is recognized as one of the most fiscally efficient nonprofits in the country. Learn more at .

