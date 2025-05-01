Intercure Announces FY2024 Results And Provides Q1 2025 Update: Revenue Of NIS 239 Million And Adjusted EBITDA Of NIS 24 Million, Strong Start To 2025
Company's Revenues and Adjusted EBITDA 2021-2024
*2024
*2023
2022
2021
Revenues
238,845
355,553
388,684
219,677
Net Income
(72,793)
(63,533)
43,749
7,294
Adjusted EBITDA[1]
24,193
60,870
84,125
56,897
(*) Results were affected by damages to our southern facility caused by the terrorist attack on October 7, 2023, and the continued
About InterCure (dba Canndoc)
InterCure (dba Canndoc) (NASDAQ: INCR ) (TASE: INCR) is the leading, profitable, and fastest growing cannabis company outside of North America. Canndoc, a wholly owned subsidiary of InterCure, is Israel's largest licensed cannabis producer and one of the first to offer Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP) certified and pharmaceutical-grade medical cannabis products. InterCure leverages its market leading distribution network, best in class international partnerships and a high-margin vertically integrated "seed-to-sale" model to lead the fastest growing cannabis global market outside of North America.
For more information, visit:
Non-IFRS Measures
This press release makes reference to certain non-IFRS financial measures. Adjusted EBITDA, as defined by InterCure, means earnings before interest, income taxes, depreciation, and amortization, adjusted for changes in the fair value of inventory, share-based payment expense, impairment losses (and gains) on financial assets, non-controlling interest and other expenses (or income). This measure is not a recognized measure under IFRS, does not have a standardized meaning prescribed by IFRS and is therefore unlikely to be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies. InterCure's method of calculating this measure may differ from methods used by other entities and accordingly, this measure may not be comparable to similarly titled measured used by other entities or in other jurisdictions. InterCure uses this measure because it believes it provides useful information to both management and investors with respect to the operating and financial performance of the Company.
Below is a table of reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to net income:
|
|
|
2024
|
2023
|
2022
|
2021
|
Revenues
|
238,845
|
355,553
|
388,684
|
219,677
|
Net Income
|
(72,793)
|
(63,533)
|
43,749
|
7,294
|
Financing cost (net)
|
20,116
|
19,719
|
6,786
|
9,451
|
Tax expenses
|
(14,530)
|
2,248
|
93
|
11,441
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
15,371
|
13,166
|
11,699
|
7,393
|
Share-based payments
|
2,281
|
2,592
|
8,907
|
6,451
|
Other expenses (exclude other income from the Tax authorities)
|
62,497
|
75,289
|
2,128
|
2,971
|
Changes in the fair value of financial assets
|
(340)
|
666
|
174
|
1,868
|
Fair value adjustment to inventory
|
5,360
|
3,244
|
3,874
|
4,858
|
Adjusted EBITDA (Consolidated)
|
17,962
|
53,392
|
77,411
|
51,727
|
Non cannabis sector expenses
|
6,231
|
7,479
|
6,715
|
5,170
|
Adjusted EBITDA (Cannabis Sector)
|
24,193
|
60,871
|
84,126
|
56,897
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements may include, but are not limited to, the Company's expected growth in Adjusted EBITDA[1] success of its global expansion plans, its expansion strategy to major markets worldwide, statements relating to the security events in Israel, as well as statements, other than historical facts, that address activities, events or developments that InterCure intends, expects, projects, believes or anticipates will or may occur in the future. These statements are often characterized by terminology such as "believes," "hopes," "may," "anticipates," "should," "intends," "plans," "will," "expects," "estimates," "projects," "positioned," "strategy" and similar expressions and are based on assumptions and assessments made in light of management's experience and perception of historical trends, current conditions, expected future developments and other factors believed to be appropriate. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements. Many factors could cause InterCure's actual activities or results to differ materially from the activities and results anticipated in forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, the following: the Company's success of its global expansion plans, its continued growth, the expected operations, financial results business strategy, competitive strengths, goals and expansion and growth plans, expansion strategy to major markets worldwide, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, the impact of the war in Israel and the war in Ukraine and the conditions of the markets generally. Forward-looking information is based on a number of assumptions and is subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond InterCure's control, which could cause actual results and events to differ materially from those that are disclosed in or implied by such forward-looking information. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: changes in general economic, business and political conditions, changes in applicable laws, the U.S. regulatory landscapes and enforcement related to cannabis, changes in public opinion and perception of the cannabis industry, and reliance on the expertise and judgment of our senior management. More detailed information about the risks and uncertainties affecting us is contained under the heading "Risk Factors" included in the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 20-F and in other filings that we have made and may make with the Securities and Exchange Commission in the future.
Contacts
InterCure Ltd.
Amos Cohen, Chief Financial Officer
[email protected]
[1] "Adjusted EBITDA" means EBITDA for cannabis sector adjusted for changes in the fair value of inventory, share-based payment expense, impairment losses (and gains) on financial assets, and other expenses (or income); "EBITDA" means net income (loss) before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization.
[2] Including NIS 2 million in restricted cash.
