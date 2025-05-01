Winder Farms Returns To Winder Family Ownership

SALT LAKE CITY, May 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Winder Farms, Utah's oldest continuously operating food and beverage company, has officially returned to Winder family ownership after two decades. The recent acquisition was led by James Winder, who serves as managing partner of a group of investors. Winder Farms (formerly Winder Dairy) was founded by James' ancestors in 1880.

This historic transition marks a significant milestone for the iconic brand, which has served generations of Utah families with fresh dairy and other products for 145 years.

"We're honored to bring Winder Farms home," said James Winder. "This is more than a business to us-it's a legacy. We are committed to safeguarding the Winder name while expanding our digital presence, distribution/retail channels and product line. In time, we would like to reintroduce some high-quality products that Winder previously produced and sold through its delivery routes as well as new products that fit the appetite of today's marketplace and families. Whatever the future brings, the Winder family has always believed in delivering excellence, and that will remain our promise for generations to come."

Under new leadership, Winder Farms plans to build on the trust and tradition that have defined the brand since the days of horse-drawn milk wagons. The Winder family's reacquisition ensures that one of Utah's most cherished brands will continue to grow while staying true to its roots of quality, service, and community.

Currently, Winder products can be found online at the Winder Farm's website or that of its online partners who can provide delivery or pick-up options, and at local grocery stores including Smith's, Harmons, Macey's, Fresh Market, Lee's, Dick's, Dan's, and other local grocery stores. Winder intends to strengthen its existing strategic partnerships with Smith's/Kroger and Associated Food Stores as well as explore additional distribution avenues and geographies.

In 2019, Winder closed its home delivery segment. However, the company intends to recapture many past or 'would-be' home delivery customers through its new online platform intended to drive such customers to the online point-of-sale for delivery or pick-up. "Today's modern consumer wants access to products online and the option of delivery or pick-up at a specified time," said Winder. Winder has already made those options available to consumers and is starting to see positive results. In the future, Winder hopes to further build-out this platform by re-launching existing, past, or new products, including a new chocolate milk product in the near-term.

SOURCE Winder Farms

