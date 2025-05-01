North Wind Appoints Veteran Aerospace And Defense Leader Dr. Arthur Mabbett As Chief Executive Officer

ST. PAUL, Minn., May 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- North Wind, a leading independent supplier of hypersonic test infrastructure, systems, and services, today announced the appointment of Dr. Arthur ("Artie") Mabbett, aerospace and defense leader, as Chief Executive Officer.

Dr. Mabbett brings nearly 25 years of experience developing and fielding high-performance aerospace systems, including leading major projects to advance hypersonic capabilities across the government and private sector. Dr. Mabbett most recently served as Senior Vice President of the Leidos Innovations Center, the company's R&D engine. Prior to Leidos, Dr. Mabbett was the founding director of Advanced High-Speed Weapons for Raytheon, and earlier, spent 13 years as a civilian in the Department of Defense developing advanced weapons systems. He earned a Ph.D. in Aerospace, Aeronautical, and Astronautical Engineering from Virginia Tech.

Dr. Mabbett joins North Wind's seasoned leadership team as the Company continues its mission to advance the United States' aerospace ground testing infrastructure as an independent supplier of subsonic to hypersonic aerodynamic, aerothermal, and aero-propulsion testing systems. As CEO, Dr. Mabbett, alongside Steve Cook, newly appointed Executive Chairman of North Wind, and David Meier, President of North Wind, will drive forward the Company's strategic priorities and scale the business to meet important national challenges.

Executive Chairman Steve Cook commented: "We're thrilled to welcome Artie to North Wind as we continue to progress with urgency on critical projects in service of our customers and key priorities for the United States. Artie's deep domain expertise and proven track record advancing leading-edge aerospace systems aligns perfectly with our mission and ambitions."

Mr. Cook continued: "North Wind is proud to be playing an important role in enabling the nation to address the great need for hypersonic capabilities and cutting-edge test infrastructure. We're confident that our team, led by Artie, is well-positioned to accelerate innovation and deliver exceptional value to customers and partners."

Dr. Mabbett added: "I'm honored to be joining North Wind at such an exciting moment for the Company. The team has built a remarkable foundation as a partner on projects of national significance, and I look forward to working with the entire organization to carry its legacy of innovation and technical excellence into the future."

About North Wind

North Wind is a leading independent supplier of complex hypersonic and Research, Development, Test & Evaluation (RDT&E) systems and services. Leveraging decades of specialized experience, North Wind delivers hypersonic and RDT&E capabilities through five complementary business segments: Applied R&D; Test Articles and Critical System Components; Test Facility Design & Build; Test Services; Flight Testing & Flight Systems. The Company's offerings span the full life cycle of aerospace & defense and commercial systems, including end-to-end turnkey solutions. Learn more at .

Contact:

[email protected]

SOURCE North Wind

