Stardock Entertainment Assumes Post-Launch Production Leadership For Ara: History Untold

Expanded post-launch roadmap details new maps, upgraded mechanics and more, including first premium DLC content

PLYMOUTH, Mich., May 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Stardock Entertainment announced today they will assume production management for historical turn-based strategy game Ara: History Untold while Oxide Games will continue as lead developer. The game will continue to be published by Xbox Game Studios.

"With our decades of experience in delivering high quality strategy games, Stardock is uniquely equipped to lead development on future content for Ara: History Untold," said Brad Wardell, CEO of Stardock Entertainment and Oxide Games. "By listening closely to players, we'll elevate the game's history-defining potential for players everywhere."

Since collaborating before launch in September 2024, Stardock and Oxide Games have delivered well-received updates that added modding support, a global economy manager, expanded diplomacy, and dozens of community-requested enhancements.

The roadmap shown below reaffirms Stardock's commitment to future content updates to the base game and features more information on Ara History Untold's first premium DLC, Untold Scenarios, which adds new maps, historical scenarios and more.

Check out the roadmap here .

Ara: History Untold is available on Steam and with Xbox Game Pass for PC . For the latest information on updates, community initiatives, and future content, visit the official website at .

About Stardock Entertainment

Stardock is a pioneer in the strategy gaming genre headquartered in Plymouth, Mich. that has been in operation since 1991. Starting with Galactic Civilizations on IBM OS/2, Stardock's influence on strategy game design is found in every new release in the genre. The company has created multiple iterations of the beloved Galactic Civilizations series and established Sins of a Solar Empire, Ashes of the Singularity, The Political Machine, and Elemental as tentpole strategy franchises that have garnered critical and commercial success. Learn more at .

About Oxide Games

Oxide Games is a video game studio founded in January 2013 by a group of veteran strategy game developers, including Dan Baker, Brian Wade, Marc Meyer, Tim Kipp, and Brad Wardell. Leadership at Oxide Games previously worked on ground-breaking strategy titles, such as Sid Meier's Civilization V & VI. Oxide Games developed the Nitrous Engine to support the release of Ashes of the Singularity, which continues to set GPU benchmarking standards. Oxide Games released 4X grand strategy title Ara: History Untold alongside Xbox Game Studios in 2024.

