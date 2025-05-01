STANDEX REPORTS FISCAL THIRD QUARTER 2025 FINANCIAL RESULTS

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Sales Increased 17.2% with Contributions from Acquisitions Partially Offset by Organic Decline; Fast Growth End Markets Increased to 29% of Total Sales

GAAP Gross Margin of 39.7%; Record Adjusted Gross Margin of 42.3% - Up 140 bps Sequentially and 230 bps YOY

GAAP Operating Margin of 12.6%; Record Adjusted Operating Margin of 19.4% - Up 70 bps Sequentially and 280 bps YOY

Electronics Book to Bill of 0.98 Indicating Market Stability; Electronics Organic Bookings up >10% YOY; Strong Amran/Narayan Group Sales of >$33 Million with Book to Bill of 1.04 Acquired McStarlite, a Leading Provider of Complex Sheet Metal Aerospace Components, Serving Space, Defense, and Commercial Aviation End Markets SALEM, N.H., May 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Standex International Corporation ( NYSE: SXI ) today reported financial results for the third quarter of fiscal year 2025 ended March 31, 2025.

Summary Financial Results - Total









($M except EPS and Dividends) 3Q25 3Q24 2Q25 Y/Y Q/Q Net Sales $207.8 $177.3 $189.8 17.2 % 9.5 % Operating Income – GAAP $26.3 $21.8 $8.5 20.2 % 210.2 % Operating Income – Adjusted $40.3 $29.4 $35.5 37.3 % 13.8 % Operating Margin % - GAAP 12.6 % 12.3 % 4.5 % + 30 bps + 820 bps Operating Margin % - Adjusted 19.4 % 16.6 % 18.7 % + 280 bps + 70 bps Net Income from Continuing Ops – GAAP $21.9 $15.9 $0.9 37.6 % 2420.0 % Net Income from Continuing Ops – Adjusted $23.5 $22.3 $23.0 5.6 % 2.5 %











EBITDA $35.7 $28.4 $16.1 25.7 % 122.0 % EBITDA margin 17.2 % 16.0 % 8.5 % +120 bps + 870 bps Adjusted EBITDA $45.3 $34.5 $39.6 31.3 % 14.4 % Adjusted EBITDA margin 21.8 % 19.5 % 20.9 % + 190 bps + 90 bps











Diluted EPS – GAAP $1.81 $1.35 $0.07 35.4 % 2407.0 % Diluted EPS – Adjusted $1.95 $1.88 $1.91 3.7 % 2.2 % Dividends per Share $0.32 $0.30 $0.32 6.7 % 0.0 %











Free Cash Flow $3.5 $19.3 $2.2 -81.9 % 59.1 %











Funded Debt to EBITDA per the Credit Facility 2.8x 0.6x 2.7x 366.7 % 3.7 % Net Debt to EBITDA 3.0x 0.1x 2.9x NM 3.4 %

Third Quarter Fiscal 2025 Results

Commenting on the quarter's results, President and Chief Executive Officer David Dunbar said, "Following strong operating performance in the fiscal second quarter, we achieved several new records in our fiscal third quarter: record sales since the divestment of the Refrigeration business in April 2020, record adjusted gross margin of 42.3%, and record adjusted operating margin of 19.4%. These results reflect the continued solid operational performance from core businesses, a full quarter of ownership of the fast-growing Amran/Narayan group, and contribution from the recent McStarlite acquisition. Our fast growth market sales totaled $60.4 million or approximately 29% of total sales and are well on track to our expectations for the fiscal year of approximately $170 million. We remain confident about the Company's exposure to positive secular trends in electrical grid, electric and hybrid vehicles, renewable energy, commercialization of space, and defense, and we are reaffirming our long-term target for fast growth market sales of $340 million plus by fiscal year 2028. In addition, we launched three additional new products in the fiscal third quarter totaling 13 year-to-date, achieving our previously committed target of over a dozen and delivering more than 2% of incremental sales."

"While we cannot predict the impact of new tariffs on global trade and economic growth, our regional presence, strong customer relationships, and our disciplined approach to pricing and productivity actions position us well to manage through these challenges. Most of our supply chain is strategically located to service regional demand. China imports to the US approximately 6% of our cost of goods sold. We plan to continue to invest in our key strategic growth priorities, while closely managing our cost structure, driving productivity and pricing actions and seeking alternate sources of supply to further reduce our imports from China. We remain on track to achieve our long-term financial targets by fiscal 2028 and remain confident in our ability to pay down debt and reduce our net leverage ratio."

"In early February, we acquired California-based McStarlite. The integration is on track, and we are excited about our expanded product breadth and forming capabilities in commercial aviation, space and defense applications. We expect the acquisition to be accretive to earnings in the first year of ownership."

Outlook

In fiscal fourth quarter 2025, on a sequential basis, the Company expects slightly to moderately higher revenue, driven by the impact of recent acquisitions, higher sales into fast growth end markets, and realization of pricing initiatives. On a sequential basis, the Company expects slightly to moderately higher adjusted operating margin, benefiting from higher revenue and realization of productivity actions, partially offset by higher tariff costs and targeted investments in selling, marketing, and R&D.

Third Quarter Segment Operating Performance

Electronics (54 % of sales; 68% of segment adjusted operating income)



3Q25 3Q24 % Change Electronics ($M)





Revenue 111.3 80.4 38.4 % GAAP Operating Income 25.5 15.7 62.2 % GAAP Operating Margin % 22.9 19.5

Adjusted Operating Income* 33.2 17.9 85.4 % Adjusted Operating Margin %* 29.8 22.2





* Excludes the amortization of acquired backlog, the step-up of inventory to fair value, and acquired intangible assets; Q3 FY24 restated to exclude the amortization of acquired intangible assets

Revenue increased approximately $30.9 million or 38.4% year-on-year, reflecting a 48.1% benefit from acquisitions, partially offset by an organic decline of 8.9% and a 0.8% impact from foreign currency. The organic decline was due to continued softness in the automotive end markets in Europe and North America and in general industrial end markets. Adjusted operating income increased approximately $15.3 million or 85.4% year-on-year due to the contribution from the Amran/Narayan Group acquisition, productivity initiatives and product mix, partially offset by lower core volume.

The segment had a book-to-bill ratio of approximately 0.98 in the fiscal third quarter, with orders of approximately $109 million. Orders in Electronics core business remained flat sequentially with a continued increase in demand in the electrical grid end market served by Amran/Narayan Group.

In fiscal fourth quarter 2025, on a sequential basis, the Company expects slightly higher revenue and similar to slightly higher adjusted operating margin, primarily driven by contributions from the Amran/Narayan Group acquisition, higher sales into fast growth end markets, and price realization, partially offset by higher tariff costs and continued strategic growth investments.

Engraving (14% of sales; 7% of segment adjusted operating income)



3Q25 3Q24 % Change Engraving ($M)





Revenue 30.6 36.3 -15.7 % GAAP Operating Income 3.1 6.3 -51.2 % GAAP Operating Margin % 10.0 17.2

Adjusted Operating Income* 3.4 6.7 -48.8 % Adjusted Operating Margin %* 11.2 18.4





* Excludes the amortization of acquired intangible assets; Q3 FY24 restated to exclude the amortization of acquired intangible assets

Revenue decreased approximately $5.7 million or 15.7% year-on-year reflecting a 12.6% organic decline, primarily due to continued softness in North America from delays in new platform rollouts, and a foreign currency impact of 3.1%. Adjusted operating income decreased approximately $3.3 million or 48.8% year-on-year due to the lower revenue. Operating deleverage was partially offset by the realization of previously announced productivity initiatives and restructuring actions.

In fiscal fourth quarter 2025, on a sequential basis, the Company expects slightly higher revenue and moderately higher adjusted operating margin due to more favorable project timing in Asia, slightly improved demand in North America and Europe, and realization of previously announced restructuring actions.

Scientific (9% of sales; 8% of segment adjusted operating income)



3Q25 3Q24 % Change Scientific ($M)





Revenue 18.3 16.9 8.1 % GAAP Operating Income 3.9 4.9 -20.4 % GAAP Operating Margin % 21.3 28.9

Adjusted Operating Income* 4.1 5.1 -19.7 % Adjusted Operating Margin %* 22.6 30.4





* Excludes the amortization of acquired intangible assets; Q3 FY24 restated to exclude the amortization of acquired intangible assets

Revenue increased approximately $1.4 million or 8.1% year-on-year reflecting a 16.1% benefit from the Custom Biogenic Systems acquisition, partially offset by organic decline of 8.0%, mostly due to lower demand from academic and research institutions that were impacted by NIH funding cuts. Adjusted operating income decreased approximately $1.0 million or 19.7% year-on-year due to organic decline partially offset by contribution from the acquisition.

In fiscal fourth quarter 2025, on a sequential basis, the Company expects slightly lower revenue and adjusted operating margin due to soft demand from academic and research institutions affected by NIH funding cuts and higher tariff costs.

Engineering Technologies (13% of sales; 10% of segment adjusted operating income )



3Q25 3Q24 % Change Engineering Technologies ($M)





Revenue 27.4 20.1 36.2 % GAAP Operating Income 3.4 3.5 -3.0 % GAAP Operating Margin % 12.5 17.5

Adjusted Operating Income* 5.1 3.5 44.3 % Adjusted Operating Margin %* 18.6 17.5















* Excludes the amortization of acquired backlog, the step-up of inventory to fair value, and acquired intangible assets; Q3 FY24 restated to exclude the amortization of acquired intangible assets

Revenue increased approximately $7.3 million or 36.2% year-on-year reflecting a 26.3% benefit from the recent McStarlite acquisition and organic growth of 9.9%, driven by more favorable project timing in the space end market and growth in sales from new products. Adjusted operating income increased approximately $1.6 million or 44.3% year-on-year reflecting the contribution from the recent acquisition and higher volume.

In fiscal fourth quarter 2025, on a sequential basis, the Company expects similar to slightly higher revenue and similar adjusted operating margin.

Specialty Solutions (10% of sales; 7% of segment adjusted operating income)



3Q25 3Q24 % Change Specialty Solutions ($M)





Revenue 20.2 23.5 -13.9 % Operating Income 3.3 4.7 -29.8 % Operating Margin % 16.2 19.9



Specialty Solutions revenue decreased approximately $3.3 million or 13.9% year-on-year, reflecting general market softness in the Display Merchandising business and in the Hydraulics business. Operating income decreased approximately $1.4 million or 29.8% year-on-year due to lower volume.

In fiscal fourth quarter 2025, on a sequential basis, the Company expects moderately higher revenue and operating margin.

Capital Allocation



Interest: In fiscal fourth quarter 2025, the Company expects interest expense to be approximately $9 million.

Share Repurchase : During the fiscal third quarter of 2025, the Company didn't repurchase shares. There was approximately $28 million remaining on the Company's current share repurchase authorization at the end of the fiscal third quarter 2025.

Capital Expenditures: In fiscal third quarter 2025, the Company's capital expenditures were $6.1 million compared to $5.2 million in the fiscal third quarter of 2024. The Company expects fiscal year 2025 capital expenditures between $25 million and $30 million. Capital expenditures were $20.3 million in fiscal 2024. Dividend: On April 24, 2025, the Company declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.32 per share, an approximately 6.7% year-on-year increase. The dividend is payable May 23, 2025, to shareholders of record on May 9, 2025.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow Highlights



Net Debt: Standex had net (cash) debt of $ 470.4 million on March 31, 2025, compared to $10.0 million at the end of fiscal third quarter 2024. Net (cash) debt for the third quarter of 2025 consisted primarily of long-term debt of $580.2 million and cash and equivalents of $109.8 million. Cash Flow: Net cash provided by continuing operating activities for the three months ended March 31, 2025, was $9.6 million compared to $24.4 million in the prior year's quarter. Free cash flow after capital expenditures was $3.5 million compared to free cash flow after capital expenditures of $19.3 million in the fiscal third quarter of 2024.

Conference Call Details

Standex will host a conference call for investors tomorrow, May 2, 2025, at 8:30 a.m. ET. On the call, David Dunbar, President, and CEO, and Ademir Sarcevic, CFO, will review the Company's financial results and business and operating highlights. Investors interested in listening to the webcast and viewing the slide presentation should log on to the "Investors" section of Standex's website under the subheading, "Events and Presentations," located at .

A replay of the webcast will also be available on the Company's website shortly after the conclusion of the presentation online through May 2, 2026. To listen to the teleconference playback, please dial in the U.S. (888) 660-6345 or (646) 517-4150 internationally; the passcode is 15269#. The audio playback via phone will be available through May 9, 2025. The webcast replay can be accessed in the "Investor Relations" section of the Company's website, located at .

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to the financial measures prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"), the Company uses certain non-GAAP financial measures, including non-GAAP adjusted income from operations, non-GAAP adjusted net income from continuing operations, free operating cash flow, EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization) adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA to net debt, and adjusted earnings per share. The attached financial tables reconcile non-GAAP measures used in this press release to the most directly comparable GAAP measures. The Company believes that the use of non-GAAP measures which exclude the impact of restructuring charges, purchase accounting, amortization from acquired intangible assets, insurance recoveries, discrete tax events, gain or loss on sale of a business unit, acquisition costs, and litigation costs help investors to obtain a better understanding of our operating results and prospects, consistent with how management measures and forecasts the Company's performance, especially when comparing such results to previous periods. An understanding of the impact in a particular quarter of specific restructuring costs, acquisition expenses, or other gains and losses, on net income (absolute as well as on a per-share basis), operating income or EBITDA can give management and investors additional insight into core financial performance, especially when compared to quarters in which such items had a greater or lesser effect, or no effect. Non-GAAP measures should be considered in addition to, and not as a replacement for, the corresponding GAAP measures, and may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies.

About Standex

Standex International Corporation is a multi-industry manufacturer in five broad business segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies, and Specialty Solutions with operations in the United States, Europe, Canada, Japan, Singapore, Mexico, Turkey, India, and China. For additional information, visit the Company's website at .

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements contained in this Press Release that are not based on historical facts are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "should," "could," "may," "will," "expect," "believe," "estimate," "anticipate," "intend," "continue," or similar terms or variations of those terms or the negative of those terms. There are many factors that affect the Company's business and the results of its operations and that may cause the actual results of operations in future periods to differ materially from those currently expected or anticipated. These factors include, but are not limited to: the impact of pandemics and other global crises or catastrophic events on employees, our supply chain, and the demand for our products and services around the world; materially adverse or unanticipated legal judgments, fines, penalties or settlements; conditions in the financial and banking markets, including fluctuations in exchange rates and the inability to repatriate foreign cash; domestic and international economic conditions, including the impact, length and degree of economic downturns on the customers and markets we serve and more specifically conditions in the electrical grid, automotive, construction, aerospace, defense, transportation, food service equipment, consumer appliance, energy, oil and gas and general industrial markets; lower-cost competition; the relative mix of products which impact margins and operating efficiencies in certain of our businesses; the impact of higher raw material and component costs, particularly steel, certain materials used in electronics parts, petroleum based products, and refrigeration components; the impact of higher transportation and logistics costs, especially with respect to transportation of goods from Asia; the impact of inflation on the costs of providing our products and services; an inability to realize the expected cost savings from restructuring activities including effective completion of plant consolidations, cost reduction efforts including procurement savings and productivity enhancements, capital management improvements, strategic capital expenditures, and the implementation of lean enterprise manufacturing techniques; the potential for losses associated with the exit from or divestiture of businesses that are no longer strategic or no longer meet our growth and return expectations; the inability to achieve the savings expected from global sourcing of raw materials and diversification efforts in emerging markets; the impact on cost structure and on economic conditions as a result of actual and threatened increases in trade tariffs; the inability to attain expected benefits from acquisitions and the inability to effectively consummate and integrate such acquisitions and achieve synergies envisioned by the Company; increased costs from acquisitions to improve and coordinate managerial, operational, financial, and administrative systems, including internal controls over financial reporting and compliance with the Sarbanes-Oxley Act of 2002, and other costs related to such systems in connection with acquired businesses; market acceptance of our products; our ability to design, introduce and sell new products and related product components; the ability to redesign certain of our products to continue meeting evolving regulatory requirements; the impact of delays initiated by our customers; our ability to increase manufacturing production to meet demand including as a result of labor shortages; the impact on our operations of any successful cybersecurity attacks; and potential changes to future pension funding requirements. For a more comprehensive discussion of these and other factors, see the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's most recent annual report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC and available on the Company's website. In addition, any forward-looking statements represent management's estimates only as of the day made and should not be relied upon as representing management's estimates as of any subsequent date. While the Company may elect to update forward-looking statements at some point in the future, the Company and management specifically disclaim any obligation to do so, even if management's estimates change.

Standex International Corporation Consolidated Statement of Operations





(unaudited)

















































Three Months Ended



Nine Months Ended





March 31,



March 31, (In thousands, except per share data)



2025



2024



2025



2024

























Net sales

$ 207,780



177,267

$ 568,058

$ 540,441 Cost of sales



125,350



108,977



344,108



327,853 Gross profit



82,430



68,290



223,950



212,588

























Selling, general and administrative expenses



47,564



39,719



130,796



122,466 (Gain) loss on sale of business



-



-



-



(274) Restructuring costs



1,976



4,037



3,982



7,303 Amortization of acquired intangible assets



4,485



2,045



9,965



6,159 Acquisition related costs



2,152



537



20,392



2,233 Other operating (income) expense, net



-



110



-



110

























Income from operations



26,253



21,842



58,815



74,591

























Interest expense



8,363



949



14,915



3,244 Other non-operating (income) expense, net



309



627



1,171



1,805 Total



8,672



1,576



16,086



5,049

























Income from continuing operations before income taxes



17,581



20,266



42,729



69,542 Provision for income taxes



(5,197)



4,327



475



15,639 Net income from continuing operations



22,778



15,939



42,254



53,903

























Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of tax



(52)



(141)



(56)



(420)

























Net income



22,726



15,798



42,198



53,483 Less: net income attributable to redeemable noncontrolling interest



846



-



1,264



- Net income attributable to Standex International

$ 21,880

$ 15,798

$ 40,934

$ 53,483

























Basic earnings per share:























Income (loss) from discontinued operations



-



(0.01)



-



(0.03) Total income (loss) attributable to Standex International

$ 1.83

$ 1.34

$ 3.44

$ 4.55

























Diluted earnings per share:























Income (loss) from discontinued operations



-



(0.02)



-



(0.04) Total income (loss) attributable to Standex International

$ 1.81

$ 1.33

$ 3.41

$ 4.50

























Average Shares Outstanding























Basic



11,986



11,772



11,906



11,764 Diluted



12,059



11,849



11,997



11,876

Standex International Corporation Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (unaudited)



















December 31,



June 30, (In thousands)



2024



2024













ASSETS











Current assets:











Cash and cash equivalents

$ 109,810



154,203 Accounts receivable, net



169,876



121,365 Inventories



119,966



87,106 Prepaid expenses and other current assets



87,239



67,421 Total current assets



486,891



430,095













Property, plant, equipment, net



146,666



134,963 Intangible assets, net



226,823



78,673 Goodwill



610,740



281,283 Deferred tax asset



16,633



17,450 Operating lease right-of-use asset



43,314



37,078 Other non-current assets



23,489



25,515 Total non-current assets



1,067,665



574,962













Total assets

$ 1,554,556

$ 1,005,057













LIABILITIES, REDEEMABLE NONCONTROLLING INTEREST AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY













Current liabilities:











Accounts payable

$ 76,488



63,364 Accrued liabilities



59,414



56,698 Income taxes payable



7,168



7,503 Total current liabilities



143,070



127,565













Long-term debt



579,406



148,876 Operating lease long-term liabilities



36,611



30,725 Accrued pension and other non-current liabilities



80,969



76,388 Total non-current liabilities



696,986



255,989













Redeemable non-controlling interest



27,573



-













Stockholders' equity:











Common stock



41,976



41,976 Additional paid-in capital



135,241



106,193 Retained earnings



1,115,862



1,086,277 Accumulated other comprehensive loss



(177,832)



(182,956) Treasury shares



(428,320)



(429,987) Total stockholders' equity



686,927



621,503













Total liabilities, redeemable noncontrolling interest and stockholders' equity

$ 1,554,556

$ 1,005,057















Standex International Corporation and Subsidiaries







Statements of Consolidated Cash Flows







(unaudited)













Nine Months Ended





March 31, (In thousands)



2025



2024













Cash Flows from Operating Activities











Net income

$ 42,198



53,483 Income (loss) from discontinued operations



(56)



(420) Income from continuing operations



42,254



53,903













Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:











Depreciation and amortization



25,310



21,146 Stock-based compensation



7,878



8,524 Non-cash portion of restructuring charge



(401)



895 (Gain) loss on sale of business



-



(274) Contributions to defined benefit plans



(6,153)



(8,506) Net changes in operating assets and liabilities



(32,675)



(11,079) Net cash provided by operating activities - continuing operations



36,213



64,609 Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities - discontinued operations



(42)



(497) Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities



36,171



64,112 Cash Flows from Investing Activities











Expenditures for property, plant and equipment



(19,762)



(13,765) Expenditures for acquisitions, net of cash acquired



(477,381)



(47,696) Proceeds from the sale of business



-



7,774 Other investing activities



3,800



(270) Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities



(493,343)



(53,957) Cash Flows from Financing Activities











Proceeds from borrowings



792,313



- Payments of debt



(362,109)



(25,000) Activity under share-based payment plans



2,019



1,325 Purchase of treasury stock



(9,582)



(31,781) Cash dividends paid



(11,197)



(10,375) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities



411,443



(65,831)













Effect of exchange rate changes on cash



1,336



(1,231)













Net changes in cash and cash equivalents



(44,393)



(56,907) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of year



154,203



195,706 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period

$ 109,810

$ 138,799















Standex International Corporation Selected Segment Data (unaudited)































Three Months Ended



Nine Months Ended





March 31,



March 31, (In thousands)



2025



2024



2025



2024 Net Sales























Electronics

$ 111,283

$ 80,431

$ 284,939

$ 241,538 Engraving



30,585



36,297



95,402



117,936 Scientific



18,292



16,925



54,462



51,410 Engineering Technologies



27,375



20,098



70,555



58,205 Specialty Solutions



20,245



23,516



62,700



71,352 Total

$ 207,780

$ 177,267

$ 568,058

$ 540,441

























Income from operations























Electronics

$ 25,471

$ 15,700

$ 59,918

$ 47,884 Engraving



3,058



6,260



13,004



22,765 Scientific



3,895



4,896



13,362



14,074 Engineering Technologies



3,417



3,524



11,120



9,946 Specialty Solutions



3,278



4,668



10,388



14,250 Restructuring



(1,976)



(4,037)



(3,982)



(7,303) Gain (loss) on sale of business



-



-



-



274 Acquisition related costs



(2,152)



(537)



(20,392)



(2,233) Corporate



(8,738)



(8,522)



(24,603)



(24,956) Other operating income (expense), net



-



(110)



-



(110) Total

$ 26,253

$ 21,842

$ 58,815

$ 74,591



























Standex International Corporation



Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures



(unaudited)















































Three Months Ended







Nine Months Ended











March 31,







March 31,



(In thousands, except percentages)



2025



2024

% Change



2025



2024

% Change Adjusted income from operations and adjusted net income from continuing operations:































Net Sales

$ 207,780

$ 177,267

17.2 %

$ 568,058

$ 540,441

5.1 % Income from operations, as reported

$ 26,253

$ 21,842

20.2 %

$ 58,815

$ 74,591

-21.2 %

Income from operations margin



12.6 %



12.3 %







10.4 %



13.8 %



Adjustments:

































Restructuring charges



1,976



4,037







3,982



7,303





Acquisition-related costs



2,152



537







20,392



2,233





Amortization of acquired intangible assets



4,485



2,045







9,965



6,159





(Gain) loss on sale of business



-



-







-



(274)





Environmental remediation



-



110







-



110





Purchase accounting expenses



5,479



818







11,676



1,463



Adjusted income from operations

$ 40,345

$ 29,389

37.3 %

$ 104,830

$ 91,585

14.5 %

Adjusted income from operations margin



19.4 %



16.6 %







18.5 %



16.9 %





Interest and other income (expense), net



(8,672)



(1,576)







(16,086)



(5,049)





Foreign currency related (gain) loss on acquisition and divestiture activities



-



591







554



309





Provision for income taxes



5,197



(4,327)







(475)



(15,639)





Discrete and other tax items



(9,321)



-







(8,946)



100





Tax impact of above adjustments



(3,173)



(1,794)







(10,314)



(3,953)



Net income from continuing operations, as adjusted



24,375



22,283

9.4 %



69,563



67,353

3.3 %

Less: net income attributable to redeemable noncontrolling interest



846



-







1,264



-



Net income attributable to Standex International, as adjusted

$ 23,530

$ 22,283

5.6 %

$ 68,299

$ 67,353

1.4 %



































EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA:































Net income (loss) from continuing operations, as reported

$ 22,778

$ 15,939

42.9 %

$ 42,254

$ 53,903





Net income from continuing operations margin



11.0 %



9.0 %







7.4 %



10.0 %



Add back:

































Provision for income taxes



(5,197)



4,327







475



15,639





Interest expense



8,363



949







14,915



3,244





Depreciation and amortization



9,744



7,177







25,310



21,146



EBITDA

$ 35,688

$ 28,392

25.7 %

$ 82,954

$ 93,932

-11.7 %

EBITDA Margin



17.2 %



16.0 %







14.6 %



17.4 %



Adjustments:

































Restructuring charges



1,976



4,037







3,982



7,303





Acquisition-related costs



2,152



537







20,392



2,233





(Gain) loss on sale of business



-



-







-



(274)





Foreign currency related (gain) loss on acquisition and divestiture activities



-



591







-



309





Environmental remediation



-



110







-



110





Purchase accounting expenses



5,479



818







11,676



1,463



Adjusted EBITDA

$ 45,295

$ 34,485

31.3 %

$ 119,004

$ 105,076

13.3 %







21.8 %



19.5 %







20.9 %



19.4 %







































Free operating cash flow:































Net cash provided by operating activities - continuing operations, as reported

$ 9,551

$ 24,442





$ 36,213

$ 64,609



Less: Capital expenditures



(6,072)



(5,178)







(19,762)



(13,765)



Free cash flow from continuing operations

$ 3,479

$ 19,264





$ 16,451

$ 50,844









































Standex International Corporation Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures (unaudited)











































Three Months Ended







Nine Months Ended



Adjusted earnings per share from continuing operations



March 31,







March 31,







2025



2024

%

Change



2025



2024

% Change



































Diluted earnings per share from net income attributable to

Standex, as reported

$ 1.81

$ 1.35

34.4 %

$ 3.41

$ 4.54

-24.8 %



































Adjustments:

































Restructuring charges



0.13



0.26







0.25



0.48





Acquisition-related costs



0.14



0.04







1.36



0.14





Amortization of acquired intangible assets



0.29



0.13







0.63



0.40





Gain on bargain purchase



-



-







-



-





Litigation (settlement refund) charge



-



-







-



-





(Gain) loss on sale of business



-



-







-



(0.02)





Foreign currency related (gain) loss on acquisition and divestiture activities



-



0.04







0.04



0.02





Environmental remediation



-



0.01







-



0.01





Discrete tax items



(0.77)



-







(0.74)



0.01





Purchase accounting expenses



0.35



0.05







0.74



0.09



Diluted earnings per share from net income attributeable

to Standex, as adjusted

$ 1.95

$ 1.88

3.6 %

$ 5.69

$ 5.67

0.3 %





































SOURCE Standex International Corporation

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED