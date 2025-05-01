Circana Appoints Cara Pratt President, Global Retail And Media

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Chicago, May 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Circana LLC today announced that Cara Pratt will join its executive leadership team as President, Global Retail and Media, effective May 27, 2025. In this newly created role, Pratt will drive Circana's retail and media strategies. Pratt's principal focus will be deepening Circana's position as a strategic growth partner to retailers with an evolved service model, strengthened retail media network partnerships and enhanced capabilities. Pratt will also lead the company's media strategies, leveraging the industry's most comprehensive data, science and technology to improve advertising effectiveness.

“We are delighted to welcome Cara to Circana's leadership team,” said Stuart Aitken, Circana President and CEO.“Cara joining underscores the immense opportunity we see for our retail and media businesses, and our commitment to delivering innovative growth and media solutions that best serve our retail partners. Cara brings proven innovation and expertise, and we're excited to partner with her and our clients to improve their business outcomes.”

“Retail and media are evolving rapidly, and our clients need to stay ahead,” added Jeremy Allen, Circana Chief Commercial Officer.“Cara's deep knowledge and forward-thinking approach will strengthen our ability to deliver impactful results and help our clients navigate an increasingly dynamic and competitive landscape.”

Pratt brings two decades of expertise that will further position Circana as a leader in delivering innovative retail and media solutions that drive measurable value for retailers, brands, and consumers. Pratt joins Circana from 84.51°, the retail data science, insights and media company and wholly owned subsidiary of Kroger, where she serves as SVP, Media, Insights and Loyalty, overseeing Kroger's integrated retail media, consumer insights and loyalty marketing business. Pratt was instrumental in the creation of Kroger Precision Marketing to connect media exposure with in-store sales, creating a more effective media landscape for brands and elevating the consumer shopping experience. Earlier in her career, Pratt served as a Retail Client Solutions Executive at Circana predecessor, IRI. Pratt also spent more than a decade at dunnhumby, where she held multiple senior roles, including SVP, Specialty Retail and Sector Expansion, before joining IRI.

“Circana is poised to revolutionize the retail and media landscape as a strategic growth partner delivering impactful insights and trusted advisory counsel,” said Pratt.“As a former employee and partner, I have a distinct appreciation for Circana's unparalleled data, science, and technology. I am honored to join the company and look forward to influencing retail decision-making and helping the retail ecosystem win in today's dynamic operating environment.”

About Circana

Circana is a leader in providing technology, AI, and data to fast-moving consumer packaged goods companies, durables manufacturers, and retailers seeking to optimize their businesses. Circana's predictive analytics and technology empower clients to measure their market share, understand the underlying consumer behavior driving it, and accelerate their growth. Circana's Liquid Data® technology platform is powered by an expansive, high-quality data set and intelligent algorithms trained on six decades of domain expertise. With Circana, clients can take immediate action to future-proof and evolve their growth strategies amid an increasingly complex, fast-paced, and ever-changing economy. Learn more at circana.com .



