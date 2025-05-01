Building Hope: Kenny Dewan Launches Mahalo Recovery Foundation

Kenny Dewan honoured for his outstanding contributions to the community with Saahas.

NEWPORT BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, May 1, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Accomplished entrepreneur Kenny Dewan, known for his success in manufacturing and real estate ventures, is channeling his business acumen and deep-seated compassion into a new endeavor: the Mahalo Recovery Foundation (MRF) . This non-profit organization marks Dewan's significant step towards addressing the critical need for comprehensive support for individuals on their path to recovery from addiction.

Kenny's journey into the realm of addiction recovery was deeply influenced by his co-founding of Akua Behavioral Health in 2012. Witnessing firsthand the immense challenges faced by clients even after completing intensive treatment ignited a passion within him to create more sustainable pathways to sobriety. He recognized a crucial gap: the lack of resources and financial aid for essential aftercare, such as sober living, often leading to relapse and dashed hopes.

The Mahalo Recovery Foundation was born from this realization. MRF is strategically designed to provide tangible and impactful support in three key areas: guidance and resource connection for individuals navigating the complexities of rebuilding their lives post-treatment; vital financial assistance to enable access to safe and supportive sober living environments; and leveraging Dewan's real estate expertise to collaborate with healthcare providers and government agencies in developing new and much-needed treatment facilities.

“Working with Akua, you see the incredible strength people have to fight for recovery,” says Kenny Dewan, the heart and soul behind the Mahalo Recovery Foundation.“But it's tough when they leave treatment and face a world that isn't always set up to support them. MRF is about being that support – giving them a real chance to hold onto their sobriety and build a future they deserve.”

Kenny's vision for MRF extends beyond individual aid. He understands the far-reaching societal impact of addiction and aims for the foundation to be a catalyst for broader change. By supporting individuals in recovery, MRF seeks to strengthen families, reduce crime rates, and foster healthier, more productive communities. Furthermore, the foundation intends to advocate for policy changes that address the root causes of addiction, such as poverty and limited access to mental health services, promoting a more comprehensive and long-term solution to the addiction crisis.

Beyond the practical help, MRF also understands that recovery is about connection. That's why mentorship is a key part of their plan – pairing individuals with people who've been there, offering guidance, understanding, and a sense of hope that can make all the difference.

Kenny Dewan's move to establish the Mahalo Recovery Foundation isn't just a business decision; it's a deeply human one. It's about taking his success and using it to build something that truly matters, offering a hand up to those who need it most.

His commitment to making a tangible difference in the lives of those affected by addiction promises to create a lasting legacy of hope and positive change.

