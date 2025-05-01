Lyle D. Westbrook Blends Sci-Fi Adventure With Ancient Mysteries In Debut Novel

A thrilling tale that reimagines human origins while delivering fast-paced action and suspense.

COOKSTOWN, NJ, UNITED STATES, May 1, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Lyle D. Westbrook's riveting science fiction novel“On the Edge of Tomorrow” takes readers on an unforgettable journey through hidden cave systems, lost civilizations, and cosmic revelations. Drawing from his fascination with history and love for animals, the retired paper mill worker turned author explores humanity's possible extraterrestrial roots through an action-packed narrative filled with danger, discovery, and ancient secrets.The story follows Nathan Masterson, a telepathic archaeologist, and his gifted dog Duke as they uncover a massive underground world along the British Columbia coast. Their discovery leads to an ancient alien race that claims to know the true origin of mankind. When danger follows them back to Montana, a violent encounter and the pursuit of a powerful medallion sets the stage for a global race against time-one that uncovers even deeper secrets hidden in the underworlds of Guatemala and South America, while a parallel plot to assassinate the U.S. president emerges from the shadows.Originally from Knoxville, Tennessee, Lyle D. Westbrook began writing after retirement. Now living in Washington State, Westbrook has channeled his imagination and passion for storytelling into this adventurous and thought-provoking debut novel.“On the Edge of Tomorrow” offers a gripping mix of science fiction, mystery, and mythology. Packed with excitement and imaginative depth, the book is currently available for purchase on Amazon and Barnes & Noble. For more information about the author, visit .About Writers' BrandingWriters' Branding is a full-service self-publishing company that provides aspiring authors exclusive access to publicity and a pool of book evaluators and marketing creatives and bridges them to literary agencies and traditional publishing houses.Please visit for more information.

