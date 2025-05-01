Mission 3A Establishes Healthcare Advisory Board With Addition Of Industry Leaders Patrick Fisher, Kevin Cordell, And Dr. Greg Berlet

Experienced, Recognized Orthopedic Business and Surgical Professionals to Help Identify and Evaluate Strategic Opportunities

OLD GREENWICH, Conn., May 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Mission 3A, a venture studio focused on transforming and scaling breakthrough companies, announced today that its healthcare division, Mission 3A Healthcare, has established a Healthcare Advisory Board and appointed industry leaders Patrick Fisher, Kevin Cordell, and Dr. Greg Berlet.

"We are honored to welcome Patrick, Kevin, and Dr. Berlet to our advisory board. Their collective experience spanning investment, commercialization, and clinical leadership will provide invaluable guidance as we build and back the next generation of healthcare innovation," said Andy Reid, Partner and COO of Mission 3A's Healthcare Portfolio. "These appointments bring a powerful combination of clinical insight, commercial acumen, and strategic guidance to Mission 3A, as we expand our efforts to accelerate high-impact startups at the intersection of healthcare, AI, and digital health."

"Joining the Mission 3A Healthcare Advisory Board is an exciting opportunity to help shape the future of MedTech and AI innovation," said Dr. Greg Berlet. "I'm thrilled to contribute my clinical and entrepreneurial experience to a team that's already making a measurable impact in healthcare."



Patrick Fisher , President of Global Orthopedics at Orthofix and former executive at Stryker and Wright Medical, is a commercial leader with deep expertise in orthopedics, biologics, and global strategy.

Kevin Cordell, has overseen multi-billion dollar orthopedic and cardiovascular businesses, launched market-leading innovations, and helped deliver significant shareholder value-including the $5.4B acquisition of Wright Medical by Stryker. Greg Berlet, MD, a globally recognized orthopedic surgeon, innovator and educator with extensive experience in clinical leadership and medical education. Dr. Berlet has authored over 150 peer-reviewed scientific articles and has been instrumental in the design and development of numerous orthopedic implants.

About Mission 3A

Mission 3A is a venture studio dedicated to launching and scaling breakthrough companies. The Mission 3A Healthcare Portfolio focuses on building and investing in MedTech and Healthcare AI startups that improve access, affordability, patient outcomes, and operational efficiency. Backed by experienced operators and investors, the firm partners closely with founders to drive transformative impact through AI, SaaS, and platform-based solutions.



Contact:

Andy Reid

***@mission3a

Photo(s):



Press release distributed by PRLog

SOURCE Mission3A

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED