Kansas City Life Announces First Quarter 2025 Results

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)
KANSAS CITY, Mo., May 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Kansas City Life Insurance Company recorded net income of $1.9 million or $0.19 per share in the first quarter of 2025 compared to net income of $1.6 million or $0.16 per share in the first quarter of 2024.
This result included a $4.2 million or 6% decrease in policyholder benefits, net of reinsurance, and a $0.9 million or 3% decline in operating expenses in the first quarter of 2025 compared to the first quarter of 2024. In addition, we recorded an income tax benefit of $4.2 million in the first quarter of 2025 compared to an income tax expense of $0.4 million in the first quarter of 2024. The increased tax benefit resulted from a one-time tax benefit recorded in the first quarter of 2025. Partially offsetting these, insurance revenues decreased $3.1 million or 4% and total investment revenues decreased $5.3 million or 13%, largely due to a change in the fair value of certain investments compared to the prior year.
Kansas City Life Insurance Company (OTCQX: KCLI ) was established in 1895 and is based in Kansas City, Missouri. The Company's primary business is providing financial protection through the sale of life insurance and annuities. The Company operates in 49 states and the District of Columbia. For more information, please visit .
|
Kansas City Life Insurance Company
Condensed Consolidated Income Statement
(amounts in thousands, except share data)
|
|
Quarter Ended
|
|
March 31
|
|
2025
|
|
2024
|
Revenues
|
$
|
118,975
|
|
$
|
127,308
|
Net income
|
$
|
1,876
|
|
$
|
1,554
|
Net income per share,
basic and diluted
|
$
|
0.19
|
|
$
|
0.16
|
Dividends paid
|
$
|
0.14
|
|
$
|
0.14
|
Average number of shares outstanding
|
|
9,683,414
|
|
|
9,683,414
|
|
|
|
|
|
SOURCE Kansas City Life Insurance Company
WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE?
440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers
9k+
Digital Media
Outlets
270k+
Journalists
Opted In
GET STARTED
MENAFN01052025003732001241ID1109497917
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the
information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept
any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images,
videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information
contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright
issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment