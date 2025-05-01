Fat Of The Land Debuts May 1: A Return To Real Snacks Cooked In Real Fats

Founded by a Nurse and Father, the Company Launches with Tallow-Cooked Chips-Available May 1-and Is Actively Seeking Distribution and Retail Partnerships

GEORGETOWN, Ind., May 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Fat of the Land, a new food brand rooted in ancestral nutrition and clean ingredients, proudly announces the launch of its first product: tallow-cooked kettle chips , available on Amazon starting May 1, 2025 . Founded by nurse and father Donald Ridings , the company is on a mission to reintroduce the benefits of cooking with traditional animal fats and eliminate industrial seed oils from everyday snacking.

"As a healthcare professional and parent, I wanted to feed my kids better," said Ridings. "Fat of the Land was born from a simple idea: snacks should be made with real ingredients-and real fat."

Launch Product:

Tallow-Cooked Potato Chips – Available in flavors like Sea Salt and Back Porch BBQ , these chips are fried in 100% premium beef tallow, delivering exceptional flavor, crunch, and a clean label that's free of seed oils and processed fats.

Available on starting May 1

Early Momentum & Community Support

Fat of the Land has already received early support through several local and regional business pitch competitions , validating both its mission and market potential. This momentum reinforces the growing demand for cleaner, more traditional fat sources in the modern food landscape.

More to Come

The May 1st launch is just the beginning. Fat of the Land plans to expand its product line to include a full suite of animal fat-based cooking staples , all made with the same commitment to clean ingredients, traditional fats, and ethical sourcing.

Seeking Retail and Distribution Partners

Fat of the Land is currently seeking distribution and retail partnerships to bring its products into grocery stores, butcher counters, specialty shops, and wellness-forward retailers across the country. "There's a growing demand for seed-oil-free living," said Ridings. "We're here to meet it-and lead the way back to better fats."

About Fat of the Land

Founded by nurse and father Donald Ridings , Fat of the Land is a modern brand rooted in traditional wisdom. Built on the belief that food should nourish, not compromise, the company is committed to reviving animal fats as a cornerstone of everyday cooking and snacking. With bold flavors, clean sourcing, and zero seed oils, Fat of the Land is helping people reconnect with the foods that once sustained generations.

Media Contact

Donald Ridings

[email protected]

SOURCE Fat of the Land

