THE COWBOY CHANNEL EXPANDS ORIGINAL PROGRAMMING SLATE WITH PREMIERES OF LET's FREAKIN' RODEO AND THE LUKE BRANQUINHO SHOW

hosted by six-time NFR qualifier Ty Harris and filmmaker Cole Harris debuted in October 2024 and quickly became the fastest-growing podcast in Western sports. Now, the hit series is coming to television, airing weekly on The Cowboy Channel starting Thursday, May 1 at 7:00 p.m. ET. Known for its unfiltered, behind-the-scenes take on rodeo life, the show dives into the hot topics and raw conversations typically reserved for the backroads and trailers of the rodeo circuit.

The premiere episode will open with a heartfelt tribute to eight-time World Champion Tie-Down Roper Roy Cooper, affectionately known as the "Super Looper," who passed away earlier this week. A true icon of the industry, Cooper's influence shaped generations of ropers and rodeo fans alike. This special segment honors his legacy and lasting impact on the Western world. Following the premiere episode, each one-hour broadcast on TCC will feature a condensed version of the full episode, with the complete podcast available on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, and YouTube.

"It's hard to put into words how surreal and meaningful it is to have Let's Freakin' Rodeo airing on The Cowboy Channel. It's truly a dream come true," said Ty Harris. "And given the unexpected and heartbreaking passing of Roy Cooper, it only felt right to dedicate our very first episode to him. We had the chance to sit down with Roy just a couple weeks ago, and it ended up being one of the most memorable conversations we've ever had. He wasn't just a legend in the arena. He was a mentor, a hero, and someone who shaped the industry for generations. This tribute is for the Super Looper."

Following close behind, The Luke Branquinho Show, hosted by five-time World Champion Steer Wrestler Luke Branquinho, who recently came out of retirement to compete at The American Rodeo in Arlington, Texas, will debut Wednesday, May 7, airing exclusively on The Cowboy Channel every Wednesday at 5:30 p.m. The series offers candid conversations with some of the biggest names in rodeo, ranching, sports, and beyond. Topics range from livestock and ranch life, injuries, family life, and the highs and lows of the Western lifestyle. Following the weekly episode, 28 newly licensed episodes and 40 episodes from Luke's extensive library will be made available across The Cowboy Channel, Cowboy Channel+, and the Cowboy Channel on FAST.

"I'm pumped The Cowboy Channel is picking up the show, it's gonna be a fun ride," said Branquinho. "Fans are gonna get a real look at the Western world, not just what happens in the arena, but all the good stuff that goes down behind the scenes too."

These new additions further strengthen The Cowboy Channel's growing original content lineup, following the recent success of series such as The Road to The American, covering weekly updates leading up to The American Rodeo, and The American Rodeo: Million Dollar Dreams, hosted by 20-time World Champion Jackie Crawford, exploring the remarkable stories behind Western sports' most prestigious event.

"As The Cowboy Channel continues to grow its portfolio of original and exclusive content, shows like Let's Freakin' Rodeo and The Luke Branquinho Show are perfect examples of the authenticity and energy that fans are craving," said Ande Wall, SVP of Programming & Content at The Cowboy Channel. "It's especially meaningful that Let's Freakin' Rodeo premieres with a tribute to Roy Cooper. His recent passing is a tremendous loss to the Western community, and we're honored to help celebrate his legacy through this platform."

