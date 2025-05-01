Governor Dewine, Lt. Governor Tressel Announce Kimberly-Clark To Bring 491 Jobs To Ohio

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Warren, Ohio, May 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WARREN, Ohio) - Ohio Governor Mike DeWine, Lt. Governor Jim Tressel, JobsOhio President and CEO J.P. Nauseef, and Ohio Department of Development Director Lydia Mihalik announced today that the Kimberly-Clark Corporation, one of the world's leading manufacturers of personal care and hygiene products, will establish an $800 million advanced manufacturing facility in Trumbull County, bringing an anticipated 491 new high-quality jobs.

The company's board of directors met to approve the project this afternoon, following the Ohio Tax Credit Authority's approval of a 10-year Job Creation Tax Credit earlier this week.

“We welcome Kimberly-Clark's first investment in Ohio,” said Ohio Governor Mike DeWine.“Kimberly-Clark has advanced-production facilities all over the world, and the fact that they are now coming to Trumbull County says a great deal about the area's workforce and Ohio's leadership in rebuilding the domestic manufacturing supply.”

“Ohio's deep commitment to workforce development further reinforced Kimberly-Clark's decision to choose Trumbull County for its newest investment,” said Lt. Governor Jim Tressel.“We look forward to partnering with Kimberly-Clark as it constructs a cutting-edge facility and scales its production with skilled talent from the Mahoning Valley.”

For Kimberly-Clark, this new facility would be its first in Ohio and represents not just a strategic expansion, but a decisive step in doubling down on growth in the American market.

“Our investment in Warren is a pivotal step forward in our North America business and strategy,” said Tamera Fenske, chief supply chain officer, Kimberly-Clark.“By establishing a new, state-of-the-art manufacturing facility in Ohio, we're enhancing our ability to serve millions of consumers across the Midwest and Northeast with greater speed, agility, and resilience. It's a once-in-a-career opportunity to build a facility from the ground up that reflects the future of manufacturing, and with the support of local partners like JobsOhio, the Department of Development, Lake to River, Western Reserve Port Authority, and local governments, we have the unique opportunity to create high-quality jobs and long-term economic impact in the region.”

Spread across more than one million square feet, the Warren facility will provide the manufacturing capacity needed to unleash future growth for Kimberly-Clark's fastest-growing personal care categories that include Baby & Child Care and Adult & Feminine Care. Warren is in geographic proximity to roughly 117 million consumers and will serve as a strategic hub for the Northeast and Midwest regions. Construction is expected to begin this month and will take up to two years.

Located within the existing Warren BDM Redevelopment Area, the site was the sixth location to receive site readiness support from the All Ohio Future Fund . A total of $17.2 million from the fund was awarded to the Western Reserve Port Authority last month to assist in site readiness and road infrastructure supporting industry and the broader community. The Trumbull County property spans Howland Township, Warren Township, and the City of Warren and includes sufficient acreage for future growth.

Based in Dallas and employing 46,000 people in 34 countries, the company's portfolio of brands also includes Huggies, Kleenex, Scott, Kotex, Cottonelle, Poise, Depend, Andrex, Pull-Ups, GoodNites, Intimus, Plenitud, Sweety, Softex, Viva and WypAll. Its products are sold in more than 175 countries and territories.

Kimberly-Clark's decision to invest in Trumbull County reflects the compelling advantages that continue to make Ohio a top destination for global companies. The state's pro-business climate, reliable and affordable energy infrastructure, and central location within a day's drive of more than half of the U.S. population were all key factors.

“Kimberly-Clark's decision to make its first Ohio investment in Trumbull County would not have happened without close collaboration from our partner at Lake to River as well as at the state and local level to establish a site that is attractive for both rapid development and long-term growth,” said JobsOhio President and CEO J.P. Nauseef.“We all look forward to working closely alongside Kimberly-Clark as it launches its new operations and creates 491 jobs at a new, cutting-edge manufacturing facility.”

The local groundwork that helped bring Kimberly-Clark to Eastern Ohio was the result of years of planning and coordinated efforts by the JobsOhio Network. JobsOhio plans to provide assistance for the project, which will be made public after a final agreement is executed.

“This project is the culmination of deep, sustained engagement by our team to build trust with Kimberly-Clark and demonstrate the real value of locating in Trumbull County,” said Alexa Sweeney Blackann, interim CEO of Lake to River.“From early conversations to site tours and collaborative problem-solving, we worked closely with local, regional, and state partners to ensure Kimberly-Clark had access to every resource and incentive they needed to feel confident in choosing this community. It's incredibly rewarding to see that effort result in an investment of this magnitude, and we're ready to keep that momentum going as they move into the next phase.”

Local government officials also played an instrumental role in making the Trumbull County site a winning contender. Their ability to respond quickly and coordinate essential infrastructure planning demonstrated the community's readiness for a project of this scale.

"This is a defining moment for Trumbull County,” said Rick Hernandez, president of the Trumbull County Board of Commissioners.“The Kimberly-Clark project represents more than just a substantial investment; it's a catalyst for regional revitalization. We anticipate that this development will not only bring hundreds of direct jobs but also attract ancillary businesses, boost housing, and invigorate our local economy.”

The project's success was also made possible through key support from the Ohio Department of Development, which worked swiftly to clear the path for Kimberly-Clark's investment. The department's efforts were essential in ensuring Ohio remained competitive in the final decision-making process.

“Big wins like this are the result of vision, preparation, and partnership,” said Development Director Lydia Mihalik.“We worked hand-in-hand with our partners to prepare this site, showcase its potential, and open the door for Kimberly-Clark's investment. Today, Trumbull County is positioned for a powerful new chapter - one defined by jobs, growth, and lasting momentum."

The following are additional comments attributed to local business and community leaders regarding today's Kimberly-Clark announcement.

Dave Joyce, U.S. Representative (OH-14)

"The decision to invest in Trumbull County shows the strength of our workforce and logistics infrastructure. I am grateful for the local partners, like Lake to River and JobsOhio, for helping execute this major project that will help bring hundreds of good-paying jobs to the region. This long-term investment here at home sets the stage for even more growth in our community.”

Chuck George, Board Chairman, Lake to River

"Wins like this validate the bold vision that brought Lake to River into existence. This is one of the largest private economic development projects our region has seen in a generation."

Nick Santucci, State Representative (R-65th District)

"This is an exciting day for Trumbull County and all of Eastern Ohio. Kimberly-Clark's commitment to building a state-of-the-art facility here is a testament to the planning, collaboration and competitiveness that define our community. With nearly 500 permanent jobs and hundreds more in construction, this project represents real opportunity for local families – and it proves that when we invest in site readiness and talent, companies like Kimberly-Clark choose Ohio."

Anthony Trevena, Executive Director, Western Reserve Port Authority

“Now is when the real work begins. Bringing a global company like Kimberly-Clark is the result of sustained collaboration, bold site development and the reality that this region is positioned to meet global demand. This project demonstrates what is possible when public and private partners align around a common goal and when we invest in preparing sites that meet the moment. It sends a powerful signal to other companies that the Mahoning Valley is ready.”

Guy Coviello, President & CEO, Youngstown Warren Regional Chamber

"The public and private partners that worked together to secure this transformational opportunity shows just how far the Valley has progressed away from its rigid, parochial mindset toward regional collaboration. We especially thank Sarah Boyarko, vice president of economic development for Lake to River Economic Development, for introducing this site to Kimberly-Clark, and for her perseverance to see the project across the finish line."

Martin Loney, Chairman of the Western Reserve Port Authority

“On behalf of the Western Reserve Port Authority and our Board of Directors, I would like to commend Kimberly-Clark's Board of Directors on this monumental announcement. From the very beginning, our support for this project has been steadfast, and we remain committed through every phase of its development.”

Sam Covelli, Vice Chairman of the Western Reserve Port Authority

“This generational investment in Howland Township, the City of Warren and Warren Township will have positive impacts in Mahoning and Trumbull Counties and support the long-term vision of the Valley.”

MEDIA CONTACTS:

Governor Mike DeWine:

Dan Tierney: 614-644-0957

Jill Del Greco: 614-644-0957

Kimberly-Clark Media Relations

...



JobsOhio

Matt Englehart

614-300-1152

...

Attachment

Warren, Ohio, Facility

CONTACT: Matt Englehart JobsOhio 614-300-1152 ...