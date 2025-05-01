Best Roulette Sites Online: Betworthy Picks Betonline As The Top U.S. Roulette Website

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Panama, New York, May 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Roulette is fun and easy to play, but finding the best roulette sites? Not so much. However, the team at Betworthy are here with some great news - they did everything possible to find the leading sites, and finally were able to come up with an answer.

THE BEST ROULETTE SITE: BETONLINE

Even though the name of this brand suggests they are big on sports betting (and they are), they also offer the best online roulette options right now. Read on to find out more.

Best Roulette Site: An Overview

BetOnline Pros:



19 non-live roulette games

16 live roulette tables

100 free spins bonus

Over 20 payment options $10 minimum deposit





BetOnline Cons:



Slight fees for fiat payments No phone support

If compromises are out of the question for you and you want the best online roulette site that has everything, BetOnline is exactly what you might be looking for.

With a long and successful history in the gambling industry, this online casino has become very popular for different reasons, including roulette games.

Bonuses: 4.8/5

BetOnline welcomes new players with a 100 free spins welcome bonus. While it's not ideal for blackjack, it gets unlocked with any successful deposit you make at the site.

The site will send you 10 free spins in a mystery game every day for the next 10 days.

Another great thing about BetOnline is that it frequently hosts casino tournaments which are available for blackjack games as well. You can also participate in their $15,000 daily cash race, or take advantage of VIP rewards.

Roulette Games: 5/5

Unlike most online casinos with a game library full of cartoony-looking roulette games, BetOnline offers you an experience that is nothing less than playing in Vegas. It has a great selection - we counted 19 non-live and 16 live dealer roulette tables.

The experience of live dealer roulette games is unmatchable. You get to play the Fresh Deck Studio live roulette in a seamless HD interface, giving you a real-life-like gambling experience.

Apart from roulette, you can also enjoy betting on jackpot games, table poker games, video poker games, casino slots, and some unique options like politics and esports.

Banking Options: 4.8/5

It's hard to beat this roulette site in the banking department, as well. BetOnline gives you the freedom to choose from over 20 different payment options. Fiat currency users can make transactions via debit/credit cards, bank wire, money orders, MoneyGram, and more.

The site accepts several crypto tokens for crypto bettors, among which you can find BTC, LTC & ETH.

All transactions are faster than expected, especially crypto transfers which are processed in just a few hours – plus, they are completely free. However, you do have to pay a transaction fee for fiat deposits.

Customer Support and User Experience: 4.9/5

You will be glad to know that BetOnline is consistent in excellence for customer support service, too. Users can contact the support team via live chat, email, and phone calls.

All three are very responsive, and the service is available 24/7. After all, you cannot maintain such a high-rated profile over the years without offering a first-class user experience.

How to Play Online Roulette for Real Money - Three Easy Steps

Ready to start playing at your favorite roulette site? If so, follow our step-by-step guide for detailed instructions:

Step 1: Sign Up



Go to the BetOnline roulette website

Click the“Join Now” button

Enter the required information Proceed

Step 2: Deposit Funds



Select your payment method

Enter the amount you want to deposit Confirm your transaction

Step 3: Start Playing Online Roulette!



Having deposited your amount, you are all set to wager

Go to the lobby and select the game you wish you play

Enter your betting amount

Click on the Place Bet Have fun!

How the Best Roulette Sites Were Ranked

Roulette Game Library

No one wants to keep playing the same casino table and roulette game over and over again till the point they are fed up with. All online roulette sites included in our list have a good gaming catalog with different and exciting games from leading providers.

Bonuses

Almost all online roulette sites today offer different types of bonuses, but not all of them are equal. We focused on the available bonuses and the terms and conditions when working on our list.

So, we specifically looked for those online roulette casinos that offer a good deal of profitable promotion offers and bonuses with realistic wagering requirements.

Banking and Payment Methods

After making an account on any online casino website, the first thing you do is deposit money, and all profits you make are supposed to be cashed out. So, the site you are using to play roulette online must have multiple payment options and a smooth banking experience.

Customer Experience

While researching the best online roulette casinos, we focused on finding websites that offer a smooth and satisfactory experience with an easy-to-navigate interface and simple sign-up procedures.

User reviews are always the best reflection of services featured by any casino. Hence, we ignored all sites with many negative feedbacks and handpicked those with the best portfolios.

Types of Online Roulette

Roulette is a simple game. You place a bet, the wheel spins, and you hope for the best. But there are many different variations to choose from, each with its own rules and quirks. Some offer better odds, while others introduce exciting side bets or modern twists.





Let's have a look at some of the most popular options at top online casinos .

European Roulette

European roulette is the most common version you'll find online. It features a wheel with 37 pockets – numbers 1 to 36 and a single green zero. The house edge is only 2.7%, making it a better option than American roulette. If you're new to the game, this is a great starting point.

American Roulette

At first glance, American roulette looks similar to its European counterpart, but there's a key difference: it has an extra green pocket, the double zero (00). This extra number increases the house edge to 5.26%, meaning your chances of winning are slightly slower.

French Roulette

French roulette is almost identical to European roulette but with one major advantage – the La Partage and En Prison rules.

If you place an even-money bet (like red/black or odd/even) and the ball lands on zero, you only lose half of your bet (La Partage) or get a second chance on the next spin (En Prison). This lowers the house edge even further, making it the most player-friendly version.

Live Dealer Roulette

With live dealer roulette, you'll bet on a real wheel spun by a human dealer via a live video stream, instead of playing against computer software. With some versions, you'll be able to chat with the dealer and other players.

Mini Roulette

As the name suggests, Mini roulette is a smaller version of the game, usually played with just 13 numbers instead of 37 or 38. Because there are fewer numbers, the odds are different, and payouts are adjusted. It's a fun, fast-paced alternative, perfect for players looking for a quick spin without overcomplicating things.

Benefits of Live Dealer Roulette

If you love the excitement of a real casino but prefer the convenience of playing from home, live dealer roulette is the perfect middle ground. But what makes it stand out from regular online roulette? Let's break down the most important advantages.





Real Casino Atmosphere: Unlike standard online roulette, which uses a computer-generated wheel, live dealer roulette features an actual human dealer spinning a physical wheel. The live-streamed action creates an experience that feels just like being at a casino.





Transparent and Fair Gameplay: Because you're watching a real person spin the wheel in real time, there's no reliance on Random Number Generators (RNGs). Many players feel more comfortable knowing the results aren't determined by software but by a physical wheel, just like in a land-based casino.





Social Interaction: Live dealer roulette lets you chat with the dealer and sometimes even other players. This makes the game feel more interactive and engaging, bringing a social element that's often missing from standard online casino games.





A Variety of Betting Options: Many live roulette games offer unique betting options that aren't available in standard online versions. Some tables have high roller limits, special side bets, or even multiple camera angles for a more dynamic experience. Whether you're a casual player or a high-stakes bettor, there's a table that suits your style.

Best Roulette Sites – FAQs

Do All Online Casinos Offer Roulette Games?

Most online casinos like BetOnline have a dedicated section for online roulette games with multiple variants. However, if you choose a site that's not on our list, you might find a limited selection – or no roulette games at all.

Is Playing at Roulette Sites Safe?

Yes, playing at roulette sites is safe as long as you select casinos that are licensed by reputable gambling authorities. All our recommendations have been tested for safety, so you can sign up for them without worrying about your personal information.

What Is the Best Online Roulette Site?

According to our research, BetOnline is the best online roulette site overall. It offers a great selection of games (19 non-live and 16 live roulette tables), flexible payment options, and quick payouts.

Which Roulette Sites Offer the Best Deposit Bonuses?

If you're looking for the best deposit bonus, be sure to check 7Bit Casino which offers newcomers a 5.25 BTC welcome pack with 250 free spins.

Did You Find the Best Roulette Website for You?

Finding a reliable gambling website to play online roulette isn't easy, especially when there are so many options to choose from. While deciding on the best site to play roulette, you need to consider your payment preferences, betting amount, and the region of residence.

After detailed analysis and research, we were able to find out that the best online gambling website for roulette is BetOnline. With a good selection of roulette games, an exciting welcome bonus, and great design, this online gambling site has it all.





Editorial Note





This article is provided solely for informational and entertainment purposes. Nothing within should be interpreted as legal, financial, or professional advice. Readers should carry out their own research before participating in any gambling activities or signing up with any online casinos mentioned.





Gambling Caution





Online gambling comes with financial risks and may lead to addictive behavior or monetary loss. We urge all readers to gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know is struggling with gambling, professional help is available. In the U.S., the National Council on Problem Gambling (NCPG) can be contacted at 1-800-522-4700 or visited online at .

21+ only. It is up to each individual to verify whether online gambling is permitted under their local, state, or federal laws. Neither the publisher, the authors, nor any syndication partners condone or support unlawful gambling. Participation in online gambling is done at the reader's own discretion and risk.

Affiliate Transparency

This article may include affiliate links. If you click on a link and make a purchase or register, a commission may be earned, at no extra cost to you.

Syndication and Liability Disclaimer

Any third-party publishers, media platforms, or syndication partners that republish this content do so understanding that it is meant for informational purposes only. These entities are not responsible for the legality, accuracy, or interpretation of the material.

