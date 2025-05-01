Another Nepali Female Student Found Dead At KIIT University In Bhubaneswar

MENAFN - IANS) Bhubaneswar, May 2 (IANS) In a shocking incident, another female student from Nepal studying at the Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology (KIIT) in Bhubaneswar was on Thursday found hanging in her hostel room inside the university campus, police said.

The deceased was identified as Prisha Shah, a first-year student of B.Tech computer science, who reportedly hails from Birgunj area of Nepal.

Upon being informed, Bhubaneswar Commissioner of Police, Additional Commissioner of Police, Deputy Commissioner of Police, other senior police officers along with Infocity police staff immediately reached the spot and initiated a probe into the suspicious death of the Nepali female student.

The deceased's body has been sent to AIIMS, Bhubaneswar, for post-mortem which is scheduled to be held after the arrival of her family members on Friday.

"Today evening at around 7 p.m., when attendance was being taken, one student, Prisha Shah, who was alone in the room, did not respond. When the college officials checked, she was found hanging. Upon being informed, we came here and are conducting investigation," said Police Commissioner S. Dev Datta Singh.

He also added that the scientific team also reached the hostel and is searching the deceased's room for evidence.

Singh noted that all the students in the hostel have faith in police and cooperating in the investigation.

The Police Commissioner told media persons that investigation has started after registration of an unnatural death case in this regard as none has lodged any complaint alleging foul play in the case.

He said action will be taken if anyone's involvement in the suspicious death of Nepali student comes to fore.

"We have been questioning other girls in the hostel to ascertain whether the deceased had shared anything with any of them and showed any suspicious symptoms. We have spoken to the officials of the Nepal Embassy who have also informed the deceased's family members. Her parents will reach Bhubaneswar on Friday morning," Singh added.

He claimed that the situation is normal in the campus as the students have full faith in neutrality of police investigation.

Sources in the Commissionerate Police told IANS that the deceased student was under severe mental stress over strained relationship with her boyfriend who is staying at Dehradun in Uttarakhand.

The KIIT university came in the line of fire following the suicide of a Nepali female student, Prakriti Lamsal, on February 16 and the subsequent assault on other Nepali students by the private educational institution's security guard.