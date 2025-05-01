Capitol Hill Event Unites Advocates And Policymakers On Access To Life-Saving Breast Imaging

Journalist, author and CEO Hoda Kotb, oncologist Elaine Walsh and patient advocate Shelarri Anderson feature in inaugural Capitol Hill briefing from the Alliance for Breast Cancer Policy

WASHINGTON, May 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- In a powerful show of unity and advocacy, the Alliance for Breast Cancer Policy convened its first Capitol Hill policy briefing to spotlight the newly reintroduced Access to Breast Cancer Diagnosis Act. The critical legislation would require all federally regulated health plans to cover diagnostic and supplemental breast imaging with no out-of-pocket cost to patients, improving timely access to breast cancer screening and diagnosis.

The event featured remarks from Hoda Kotb, as well as a panel discussion among leaders from across the breast cancer community, who outlined the persistent barriers to diagnostic and supplemental imaging.



Victoria Wolodzko Smart, Senior Vice President of Mission, Susan G. Komen

Angela Sailor , Director of Federal Advocacy, American Cancer Society Cancer Action Network

Elaine Walsh , MD, BCh, PhD, Assistant Professor, Hematology-Oncology Division Georgetown Lombardi Comprehensive Cancer Center

Shelarri Anderson , Susan G. Komen Advocacy Ambassador Courtney Piron , US Country President, Head, US Public Affairs, Novartis

"We're honored to co-host the Alliance's first Capitol Hill briefing to bring breast cancer to the forefront," said Victoria Woldozko Smart. "Data shows over 375,000 women may postpone or forgo future mammograms due to concerns about financial burdens. Patient-centered reforms can reshape breast cancer care and improve the quality of life for so many. We thank all congressional offices who joined us today and look forward to advancing our mission together."

"As someone who was once unable to get the imaging I needed because of the cost, I know firsthand how devastating these barriers can be," said Shelarri Anderson. "Having witnessed the toll breast cancer takes on patients and families, I am honored to be part of this policy briefing. We must continue to push for access to early diagnosis and timely treatment. This isn't just about policy-it's about giving people a fighting chance."

The ABCD Act was introduced by Reps. Debbie Dingle (D-MI-6), Debbie Wasserman Schultz (FL-25), and Brian Fitzpatrick (R-PA-1) in the House of Representatives and by Sens. Jeanne Shaheen (D-NH) and Katie Britt (R-AL).

"We know that early diagnosis saves lives, so no one should be unable to access critical testing because they can't afford it," said Representative Dingell. "One in eight women will develop breast cancer in her lifetime, and this bipartisan legislation would eliminate financial barriers that prevent too many women from getting the diagnostic imaging tests they need."

"As a breast cancer survivor who was diagnosed early, at age 41, I know firsthand how critical early detection is to survival. It helped save my life, but cost should never be a barrier that delays women from getting screenings," said Congresswoman Wasserman Schultz . "At a time when breast cancer is affecting more and more women, especially younger women, I am proud to collaborate with my colleagues on this important, bipartisan legislation, to eliminate copays and additional out-of-pocket expenses that create breast cancer diagnostic testing hurdles. We cannot allow financial status to limit access to essential services, like screenings and preventive care. Too many lives depend on it."

"Access to life-saving diagnostic testing should never depend on a person's ability to pay. When it comes to breast cancer, early diagnosis is critical - and financial barriers can be deadly. The Access to Breast Cancer Diagnosis Act ensures that no woman is left behind simply because she cannot afford the care she needs. As Co-Chair of the House Cancer Caucus, this legislation is part of my ongoing mission to deliver bipartisan solutions that expand access, strengthen early detection and save lives," said Representative Fitzpatrick.

"Receiving a breast cancer diagnosis is difficult enough – families across the country shouldn't have to also worry about whether they can even afford the tests necessary to reach such a diagnosis, which can sometimes be the difference between life and death," said Senator Shaheen. "Breast cancer-and the countless challenges that come with it-knows no geographic borders nor political affiliation. Let's put politics aside and pass our bipartisan bill that could help save so many lives."

"The ABCD Act would provide greater access to mammography so women can be diagnosed as soon as possible, giving them the widest variety of treatment options and the best chance to defeat this disease," said Senator Britt. "Mammograms are a crucial, potentially lifesaving tool to detect breast cancer, and this commonsense, bipartisan legislation would ensure that a warranted follow-up diagnostic examination is also covered by health insurers at no out-of-pocket cost to the patient. I'm proud to reintroduce this legislation along with Senator Shaheen."

About the Alliance for Breast Cancer Policy

Launched earlier this year by Susan G. Komen, the Alliance for Breast Cancer Policy unites over 25 advocacy organizations to transform breast care through policy innovation. To learn more, visit the Alliance for Breast Cancer Policy's webpage .

SOURCE Alliance for Breast Cancer Policy

