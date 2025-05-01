The University Of Denver And XBRL US Present Govfin 2025: Designing A Digital Future, July 30-31 In Denver, Colorado

NEW YORK, May 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- GovFin 2025 will address the implications of digital reporting for municipal bond issuance and the Financial Data Transparency Act (FDTA). The nine agencies tasked with implementing the FDTA are expected to finalize the first phase of rulemaking this year; during the second phase, each agency will develop rule proposals for their own data collections, including a rule for municipal bond issuance data. Final rules for the second phase are expected to be published in 2026.

The conference will be hosted on the University of Denver campus (2199 S. University Blvd.). The event will feature keynote presentations from:



Debra Austin, JD, PhD, Professor of the Practice, University of Denver Sturm College of Law

David M. Walker, former United States Comptroller General Dave Young, Colorado State Treasurer

"We are honored that three individuals with such a breadth of knowledge and experience will be sharing their insights at our conference this year," said Christine Kuglin, JD, LLM, CPA, director of the University of Denver's Truth in Accounting program, and chair of the GovFin 2025 Conference Committee. "Modernizing municipal reporting requires collaboration at all levels of government. That's what this conference aims to facilitate."

Other sessions and speakers confirmed to date will include:



A pre-conference session for those interested in training on the fundamentals of preparing and using machine-readable financial data

Case studies on how state auditors in Ohio and Washington state use local government data and the potential impact of digitization on local governments, auditors and other users of government data

Updates on the Governmental Accounting Standards Board (GASB) Digital GAAP Taxonomy in development for voluntary digital reporting Reviews from GASB and the Municipal Securities Rulemaking Board (MSRB) on accounting standards for local governments, what drives their decisions and how timely new data from GASB and MSRB may assist policymakers use this information to make better decisions

"Digitally prepared financial data will increase the efficiency of regulators collecting data, and provide investors, analysts, and policy setters in state and local government more timely, actionable data," noted Campbell Pryde, CEO of XBRL US. "U.S. governments are facing numerous hurdles today. Successful FDTA implementation will ultimately improve government efficiency and could help mitigate many of these challenges."

To view the agenda and register, visit:

About the University of Denver

The University of Denver is the oldest private institution in the Rocky Mountain region, built on exploration through research and collaboration among educators and students, as well as local and global communities. With nationally recognized academic programs, a history of widespread influence, a forward-looking vision for a 21st century education and a deep commitment to promoting inclusion, we open a world of opportunity to students and empower them to make a difference globally. This spirit of innovation paired with our signature 4D Experience and a core commitment to making a real difference in communities around the world leads to our recognized status as a Very High Research University (or "R1") by the Carnegie Classification of Institutions of Higher Education.

About XBRL US

XBRL US is the nonprofit consortium for XBRL business reporting standards in the U.S., and represents the business information supply chain. Its mission is to support the implementation of business reporting standards through the development of taxonomies for use by U.S. public and private sectors, with a goal of interoperability between sectors, and promoting XBRL adoption through marketplace collaboration. XBRL US has built standards for government agencies including the Securities and Exchange Commission and the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission, as well as industry-sponsored standards for surety insurance, municipal government reporting and corporate actions.

