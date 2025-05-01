84 Lumber Expands Military Discount, Honors Veterans And Service Members With National Initiatives During Military Appreciation Month

MENAFN - PR Newswire) "This year marks the 10th anniversary of Operation Appreciation, and we're proud to expand our support for those who serve," said Amy Smiley, vice president of marketing at 84 Lumber. "Our commitment extends beyond savings - we're celebrating military service through partnerships, career development and community recognition."

One powerful example of that commitment is Matthew Salaices, an Army veteran and now co-manager of 84 Lumber's Danville, Indiana, store. Salaices served 14 years in the U.S. Army as a Cavalry Scout, including three combat deployments to Iraq and a peacekeeping mission to Kosovo, totaling nearly four years overseas. His military experience built a foundation of leadership, resilience, and service - values he now brings into his role at 84 Lumber.

After retiring from the Army and running his own kitchen remodeling business, Salaices joined 84 Lumber in mid-2024. Within just a few months, he was promoted to Co-Manager-a testament to both his dedication and the company's commitment to internal growth. For Salaices, the company's clear path for advancement and team-oriented culture mirrored the camaraderie of military life.

"This company allows you to grow, to lead and to truly make a difference," he said. "84 Lumber has been a turning point in my life. It is the final job I will ever have."

Salaices also gives back beyond the job - whether volunteering at his children's school or encouraging other veterans to explore careers in the trades. He credits mentor and area manager Jared Gibson with helping guide his transition to civilian success and now takes pride in doing the same for others.

"Veterans like Matthew bring unmatched value to our organization," added Smiley. "Their leadership, adaptability, and drive make them natural fits in our culture."

84 Lumber is also a proud sponsor of the National Memorial Day Concert, America's national night of remembrance, airing live Sunday, May 25, at 8 p.m. EST on PBS. Hosted by Joe Mantegna and Gary Sinise, the 90-minute tribute honors the service of generations of military heroes and their families and pays tribute to all those who have given their lives for our country, through powerful stories and musical performances by world-renowned artists and the National Symphony Orchestra.

Commemorative T-shirts for all associates and patriotic branding across stores and social media.

An extra paid day off for veteran and active duty associates to use on a military holiday of their choosing. Supporting veteran-owned small businesses, including social media giveaway featuring items from these businesses.

In partnership with the Pittsburgh Pirates, 84 Lumber continues its Military Mondays sponsorship, awarding $5,000 grants to local military organizations, providing game tickets and honoring service members throughout the baseball season. The company will also sponsor Armed Forces Night, offering 1,000 free tickets to veterans and military families and featuring a ceremonial first pitch by a veteran.

To further support veterans and their families, 84 Lumber is donating $5,000 to the Malone Family Foundation's Red, White and Blue initiative and supporting the foundation's Black & Gold Gala, a fundraising event for military-related causes.

"At 84 Lumber, we know veterans bring leadership, skills, and a strong work ethic," said Smiley. "We're proud to provide them with career opportunities and a supportive environment to thrive."

