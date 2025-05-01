XRP News: Xploraddex $XP Token Explodes 1,500% In 24 Hours — Market Cap Quadruples As FOMO Grips XRP Traders

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) ZURICH, Switzerland, May 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- XploraDEX's native token, $XPL , has sent shockwaves across the XRP ecosystem after surging over 1,500% in just 24 hours. From a humble market cap of $70K at launch, $XPL has now ballooned to over $288K, sparking an aggressive wave of buying activity and cementing its place as one of the most explosive DeFi launches on the XRP Ledger to date.









Massive Momentum: 24-Hour Snapshot



24H Price Change: +1,500%

24H Low: 0.00000411 XRP

24H High: 0.000172 XRP

Market Cap: $288,000 (from a $70K launch)

24H Volume: 8,100 XRP Listed on 132 exchanges







XPL's jaw-dropping performance has ignited widespread FOMO among XRP traders and DeFi enthusiasts. Since going live on MagneticXc, the token has seen relentless upward price pressure, with new buyers flooding in as it enters its first wave of price discovery.

Why This Rally Is Different

This isn't a typical meme pump or hype play. $XPL is the gateway to XploraDEX, the first AI-powered decentralized exchange on XRPL. Unlike many tokens that launch with vague promises, XploraDEX is already delivering real utility, including:



AI-integrated trading dashboards

Smart order execution and automation tools

Staking and yield opportunities

Governance and protocol voting Launchpad access for future XRPL projects



The token's early success is being driven by real utility, cutting-edge technology, and a strong community of early believers who understand the long-term upside of AI-enabled DeFi on one of the world's fastest blockchains.

The Community Is On Fire

Telegram is buzzing. Trading pairs on MagneticXc are heating up. And wallets are connecting in record numbers. With 132 exchanges already listing $XPL and 24-hour volume exceeding 8K XRP, the market is clearly responding.

Early adopters have already seen 15x gains. But with a modest $288K market cap, analysts believe $XPL may just be getting started. As XploraDEX rolls out its staking pools and governance portal in the coming days, more buying pressure could follow.

The FOMO is real-and rising.

If you missed the presale, this is your chance to enter before the next wave pushes the price even higher. The market cap is still under $300K, leaving massive upside potential as more users discover the utility behind $XPL.

Stay connected and Join the XploraDEX AI Revolution

