New +/- 149,685 SF Industrial Lease In City Of Hampton

Aerial - Phenix Commerce Center

HAMPTON, VA, UNITED STATES, May 1, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Colliers, in partnership with NorthPoint Development, is thrilled to announce the first tenant at Phenix Commerce Center in Hampton, Virginia. Cirro Global, also known as US Elogistics Service Corp., a leading global e-commerce fulfillment, warehousing, and logistics provider, has leased 149,685 square feet in Building 2 of Phenix Commerce Center, located at 30 Aberdeen Road. This transaction marks the largest warehouse lease in the Hampton Roads region for a newly constructed Class A facility in over a year.“The City of Hampton is excited to welcome US Elogistics Services Corp as the first tenant in the new Phenix Commerce Center,” said Mayor Jimmy Gray.“Hampton's world-class workforce, proximity to the Port of Virginia, and transportation infrastructure are essential ingredients for the success of this project in addition to the new industrial space that the company will occupy. We look forward to US Elogistics Services Corp's long-term success in Hampton.”NorthPoint Development completed construction on the two-building, 834,000 square foot park in January 2025. NorthPoint has developed over 151 million square feet nationwide and has built a reputation of forging strong community relationships with the local communities where NorthPoint invests. These partnerships are strengthened through collaboration and providing business driven solutions for their clients. With proximity to the Port of Virginia and working closely with the City of Hampton, new clients are looking to Hampton for strategic solutions for their business needs.“The Port of Virginia welcomes Cirro to its new facility in Hampton,” said Stephen A, Edwards, CEO and executive director of the Virginia Port Authority.“This strategic location will help Cirro capitalize on the efficiency, growth and global reach of America's Most Modern Gateway, The Port of Virginia. We look forward to supporting this opportunity”Marketing and leasing efforts for the project are handled by Lang Williams, SIOR, H. Ashton Williamson, MAI, SIOR, and Ben Anderson of Colliers.

