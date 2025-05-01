Nuvia Medical Sets A New Standard In Wellness, Building On Strong Roots To Serve Florida Communities

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, May 1, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Nuvia MedicalPress ReleaseNuvia Medical, a new healthcare brand with established roots, sets the new standard in improving the wellness of Florida communities.Today is the launch of the Nuvia Medical brand, a network of 140 well-established primary care clinics and affiliate physicians who serve over 50,000 patients in communities across 11 counties in Florida. The network has a longstanding history of providing medical services to children, adults and families and social support for necessities like food, housing and transportation through co-located ACCESS centers.Nuvia Medical unifies and bolsters several pediatric and family care clinics and MSOs who have been serving Florida communities for decades: All Better Pediatrics, Cool Kidz Pediatrics, Dr. Stephen Williams, Health First Primary Care, Just For Kids Pediatrics, Premier Medical Group, Premier Physician Support Services (MSO), and Physicians First Choice.As part of this exciting rebranding of the offering and a significant investment in infrastructure, Nuvia Medical has created a new way to wellness for communities by delivering comprehensive, proactive medical care and social support. CEO John Alldredge brings his decades of experience in leadership and strategic roles at healthcare organizations including ChenMed and UnitedHealth Group to set the Nuvia Medical benchmark,“We are transforming healthcare, by transforming the health of every community we serve. To achieve this, we see patients frequently, offer same-day appointments and follow up with each treatment. We provide personalized care that rivals the highest standards in the industry.”To deliver this level of care, Nuvia Medical follows their own holistic model encompassing both medical services and social services support for children, adults and families. Nuvia Medical clinics and physicians provide primary care services including wellness checkups, immunizations, physicals, and chronic disease management. Dr. JD Suarez, Chief Medical Officer, applies his over 25 years experience at organizations including Clinical Care Medical Centers and Keralty Hospital to drive clinical operations and strategic innovation.“To us, the key to wellness is offering complete care. We look at the patient's health along with their life circumstances to make sure they not only receive the best treatment but have the foundation to get and stay healthy. Their wellness journey extends well beyond our doors.”To serve as many community members as possible, Nuvia Medical takes a wide range of both commercial and government-sponsored benefit plans. Knowing that better health starts with fundamental support, Nuvia Medical has ACCESS centers adjacent to many clinics. These ACCESS sites offer social services including Food Assistance (SNAP), Medicare Savings Programs, Medicaid Application Process, and Temporary Cash Assistance.To extend their reach across Florida, Nuvia Medical operates a Managed Services Organization (MSO) through the acquisition of Premier Physician Support Services, and Physicians First Choice, which together have been providing operational excellence in Florida for over 25 years. The Nuvia Medical MSO delivers data and analytic support to providers to improve operational efficiency and free up their workload to focus more on patient care. MSO services includes access to value-based payors across multiple lines of business such as payor support, provider credentialing and enrollment. Physicians benefit from their extensive network of health plan contracts, ensuring a steady flow of patients.Leading the Nuvia Medical MSO and partnerships with health plans is Dixie Baxley who serves as Senior Vice President of Network and Contracting. Dixie brings 25 years of experience with organizations including Simply Healthcare and iCare Health Solutions.“We care for patients both in our clinics and through affiliate physicians by offering MSO services. This is a win-win for communities and the physician offices. Patients have access to a far-reaching network and the practices gain administrative expertise and health plan facilitation.”Nuvia Medical is currently welcoming new patients across their network of over 140 clinics and affiliate physicians and taking on new practices seeking MSO support.About Nuvia Medical:Nuvia Medical provides primary care for children, adults and families and offers MSO support for physicians' offices. Our network of over 140 clinics and affiliate physicians serve over 50,000 patients in 11 counties across Florida. We deliver a new way to wellness for communities by making proactive healthcare and social services available to everyone. Our medical services include immunizations, wellness visits, physicals and chronic disease management. Our ACCESS sites offer social services support for life's essentials such as food, housing, and transportation. For more information visit: NuviaMedical.

John Alldredge, CEO

Nuvia Medical

email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.