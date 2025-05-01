Spartanburg Community College To Hold Historic Graduation At Fifth Third Park

Students at SCC Graduation

Spartanburg Community College (SCC) is proud to announce that its 2025 Commencement Ceremony will be held at Fifth Third Park, on Monday, May 12.

- Dr. Stacey ObiSPARTANBURG, SC, UNITED STATES, May 1, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Spartanburg Community College (SCC) is proud to announce that its 2025 Commencement Ceremony will be held at Fifth Third Park, on Monday, May 12. This event marks a milestone for both SCC and the stadium: it will be the first time SCC has hosted its graduation at the park, and the first time Fifth Third Park will serve as the venue for a student graduation ceremony.Over 550 graduates will cross the stage to receive their degrees and certificates, marking the culmination of their academic journeys and the beginning of new chapters in their professional and personal lives. Students will be joined by family members, friends, SCC faculty and staff, as well as members of the local community for what is expected to be the college's largest and most dynamic commencement ceremony to date.“This isn't just a ceremony-it's a celebration,” said SCC Vice President Dr. Stacey Obi.“By bringing graduation to this iconic venue, we're honoring our students' achievements in a big way-and we are so proud to be able to continue to make history in South Carolina!”Fifth Third Park, a cornerstone of Spartanburg's revitalized downtown and home to the brand new Hub City Spartanburgers baseball team, offers modern amenities, family-friendly accessibility, and a vibrant atmosphere. The partnership between SCC and the Spartanburgers reflects a shared commitment to community engagement, local pride, and creating meaningful experiences for residents of Upstate South Carolina.The official decision to move graduation to an off-campus location comes in response to SCC's continued growth in student enrollment and degree completion, as well as the College's dedication to expanding its visibility and impact throughout the region. Fifth Third Park's size and accessibility allow for a greater number of guests, improved seating and viewing options, and an overall enhanced celebratory experience for all in attendance.Luke Feisal, Assistant General Manager for the Hub City Spartanburgers, stated, "We are thrilled to host the Spartanburg Community College graduation at Fifth Third Park! SCC is a true community champion, and we are excited to provide a platform on such an important day for their institution!"Graduation at Fifth Third Park will include a full program of student speakers, recognitions, and conferral of degrees across all academic programs. Attendees can expect a festive atmosphere that celebrates not only student achievement, but also the spirit of community that defines SCC.For more information about SCC's 2025 Commencement, please visit the SCC website .

Savanna James

Spartanburg Community College

...

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.