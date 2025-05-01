403
China’S Official Manufacturing Data Shows Deep Trouble In April As Tariffs Bite
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) China's manufacturing sector shrank at its fastest pace in sixteen months in April, according to official figures from the National Bureau of Statistics.
The sharp fall followed U.S. President Donald Trump's decision to raise tariffs on Chinese imports to a combined 145%. These policy changes hit Chinese industry hard and fast.
The official Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) dropped to 49.0 in April, down from 50.5 in March. A reading below 50 signals contraction. The export orders sub-index fell to 44.7, the lowest since 2022.
These numbers already paint a bleak picture. However, when even government data shows this level of decline, the reality on the ground is likely far worse.
American companies canceled contracts and stopped placing new orders as tariffs took effect. Chinese factories saw output and new orders fall, while employment shrank at the fastest rate in months.
Business confidence hit its lowest point since last autumn. Many manufacturers rushed shipments before the tariffs, but that temporary boost vanished quickly, exposing deeper problems.
Trade Tensions Deepen China's Economic Struggles
China's economy was already struggling with weak consumer demand and a property market crisis. The government responded by setting a 5% GDP growth target for 2025 and raising its deficit ratio to 4%, the highest in over a decade.
Officials promised to create 12 million new jobs and keep unemployment below 5.5%, hoping to cushion the blow. China retaliated with tariffs of up to 125% on U.S goods and restricted exports of key minerals.
Yet, these steps have not reversed the damage. Analysts estimate about 2.2% of China's GDP will feel the direct impact of U.S. tariffs. Export growth in the first quarter reached 5.8%, but only because companies shipped goods early to avoid penalties.
U.S. businesses also face higher costs and squeezed margins. Some forecasts suggest U.S. inflation could rise by over 2% and GDP growth could slow by almost a percentage point next year.
If China's official numbers look this grim, the true situation for factories and workers may be far more severe. Both countries now face a period of deep uncertainty as they adjust to a harsher trade environment.
