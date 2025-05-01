403
Costa Rica Shifts To High-Tech Exports As Trade Grows 12%
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Official data from Costa Rica's trade promotion agency shows the country's exports grew 12% in the first quarter of 2025, reaching $5.186 billion.
The medical devices sector led this expansion, accounting for $2.401 billion, a 26% increase from the previous year. Medical devices now represent nearly half of Costa Rica's total goods exports.
Agricultural exports, long a staple of Costa Rica's economy, grew by just 1%. Key contributors included coffee and frozen fruits. The chemical-pharmaceutical sector rose 18%, while livestock and fisheries climbed 10%.
Metal-mechanical exports increased 7%, and electrical and electronic goods grew 6%. Meanwhile, food industry exports fell 5%, mainly due to lower sales of sugar and palm oil.
The United States remains Costa Rica's top export market, absorbing 44% of goods. Other significant markets include the Netherlands, Belgium, and regional partners in Central America.
Exports to North America grew 17%, while sales to Central America and Europe rose 11% and 8%, respectively. Exports to Asia increased 3%, but shipments to South America dropped 12%.
Costa Rica's expor growth reflects its shift from traditional agriculture to high-value manufacturing. The country's free trade zones and open trade policies have attracted multinational firms, especially in medical technology.
This strategy has diversified the economy and reduced reliance on a single sector or market. Challenges remain. Infrastructure and education must keep pace with growing demand for skilled labor and efficient logistics.
However, Costa Rica's export data signals a country leveraging its strengths in advanced manufacturing and market access to drive steady economic growth.
