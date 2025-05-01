403
Gamescom Latam 2025: São Paulo Bets On Gaming For Economic Growth
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Gamescom Latam 2025, taking place at Anhembi Convention Center in São Paulo from May 1 to 4, highlights Brazil's ambitions to turn gaming into a serious economic engine. Organizers expect 120,000 people to attend, a 20% jump from last year.
The event's business focus stands out, with over 245 brands and 124 exhibitors, including global heavyweights like Epic Games, Warner Bros. Games, and Level Infinite.
The BIG Festival, now integrated into Gamescom Latam, will showcase 90 indie games, giving smaller studios a rare chance to pitch to investors and publishers.
Ticket prices start at R$89.90 per day, with discounts for certain cardholders and options to support local charities. The event takes up 55,000 square meters and features more than 1,000 gameplay stations and 400 games, including 170 new releases.
Last year, Gamescom Latam generated R$22 million for São Paulo's economy and facilitated about USD 200 million in business deals. Brazil's gaming market is expanding fast. The country now counts over 1,000 game development studios, most based in São Paulo.
Government initiatives, such as new legal frameworks and funding for local studios, aim to keep jobs and tax revenue inside Brazil. São Paulo's authorities see events like Gamescom Lata as a way to attract international investment and build a skilled workforce.
Brazil's Gaming Industry Levels Up
The sector's growth is clear: Brazil ranks fifth worldwide by number of players and tenth by consumer spending. Market projections estimate Brazilian gaming revenue will reach $9.08 billion by 2029, growing at over 6% per year.
Gamescom Latam's business area offers matchmaking for companies, with both in-person and online meetings. The event's structure supports networking, deal-making, and knowledge exchange, not just entertainment.
The presence of global and local brands points to São Paulo's growing importance as a regional gaming hub. The city's infrastructure, large consumer market, and government support make it attractive for both established companies and startups.
This year's Gamescom Latam signals that Brazil' gaming industry is not just about fun. It is about jobs, investment, and positioning São Paulo as a key player in the global digital economy.
All figures and claims in this article come directly from official event materials and government statements.
