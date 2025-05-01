403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Peter Turkson: Ghana’S Cardinal At The Center Of The Church’S Global Shift
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Reports from Vatican City and international Catholic sources confirm that Cardinal Peter Turkson of Ghana stands as a leading contender for the papacy at a time when Africa's influence in the Catholic Church grows rapidly.
Turkson, 76, became West Africa's first cardinal in 2003. He grew up as the fourth of ten children in a modest Ghanaian family, with a Methodist mother and a Catholic father who worked as a carpenter.
After his ordination in 1975, he studied in Rome and New York, later returning to Ghana to lead the Cape Coast archdiocese, where he oversaw significant growth in Catholic numbers.
Turkson's leadership extends beyond religious duties. In 2008, he mediated during Ghana's tense elections, helping prevent violence. He later addressed pressing African issues-poverty, AIDS, brain drain, and witchcraft-at a Vatican synod.
Pope Benedict XVI and Pope Francis both entrusted him with major Vatican roles, including heading the Pontifical Council for Justice and Peace and later the Dicastery for Promoting Integral Human Development.
These roles placed him at the center of Vatican efforts to address social justice, economic reform, and the Church's response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Turkson's approach to economic and social matters reflects a pragmatic, business-minded perspective.
He has advocated for reforms in global finance, calling for more ethical business practices and urging companies to consider the welfare of all stakeholders, not just shareholders.
A Vision for the Catholic Church's Future
At the World Economic Forum in Davos, he pressed business leaders to balance profit with social responsibility. He has also worked to root out corruption in both Church and society, publishing a book on the subject.
His views on social issues remain conservative by Western standards, but he has criticized harsh anti-homosexuality laws in Africa and called for respect for local cultures.
He supports interreligious dialogue and recognizes the challenges posed by Islamic expansion in Africa, while also seeking practical cooperation with Muslim communities.
Turkson's career highlights the Catholic Church's shifting demographics and priorities. Africa's Catholic population now exceeds 272 million and continues to grow, while numbers decline in Europe.
Turkson's rise signals a Church increasingly shaped by African realities and concerns, with implications for social, economic, and cultural engagement worldwide. His candidacy for the papacy reflects these changes and the Church's search for leadership attuned to a dynamic, diverse future.
Turkson, 76, became West Africa's first cardinal in 2003. He grew up as the fourth of ten children in a modest Ghanaian family, with a Methodist mother and a Catholic father who worked as a carpenter.
After his ordination in 1975, he studied in Rome and New York, later returning to Ghana to lead the Cape Coast archdiocese, where he oversaw significant growth in Catholic numbers.
Turkson's leadership extends beyond religious duties. In 2008, he mediated during Ghana's tense elections, helping prevent violence. He later addressed pressing African issues-poverty, AIDS, brain drain, and witchcraft-at a Vatican synod.
Pope Benedict XVI and Pope Francis both entrusted him with major Vatican roles, including heading the Pontifical Council for Justice and Peace and later the Dicastery for Promoting Integral Human Development.
These roles placed him at the center of Vatican efforts to address social justice, economic reform, and the Church's response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Turkson's approach to economic and social matters reflects a pragmatic, business-minded perspective.
He has advocated for reforms in global finance, calling for more ethical business practices and urging companies to consider the welfare of all stakeholders, not just shareholders.
A Vision for the Catholic Church's Future
At the World Economic Forum in Davos, he pressed business leaders to balance profit with social responsibility. He has also worked to root out corruption in both Church and society, publishing a book on the subject.
His views on social issues remain conservative by Western standards, but he has criticized harsh anti-homosexuality laws in Africa and called for respect for local cultures.
He supports interreligious dialogue and recognizes the challenges posed by Islamic expansion in Africa, while also seeking practical cooperation with Muslim communities.
Turkson's career highlights the Catholic Church's shifting demographics and priorities. Africa's Catholic population now exceeds 272 million and continues to grow, while numbers decline in Europe.
Turkson's rise signals a Church increasingly shaped by African realities and concerns, with implications for social, economic, and cultural engagement worldwide. His candidacy for the papacy reflects these changes and the Church's search for leadership attuned to a dynamic, diverse future.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment