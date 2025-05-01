403
Power Struggle At Colombia’S Top: Cabinet Feud Threatens Political Stability
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Colombia's political scene faces a deep internal crisis as Foreign Minister Laura Sarabia and Interior Minister Armando Benedetti, two of President Gustavo Petro's closest advisors, engage in a public and legal feud.
This ongoing conflict, covered by multiple Colombian sources, exposes deep divisions within the government and raises serious questions about its stability and future direction.
Sarabia, 31, rose quickly through the ranks, serving as a key liaison in Petro's administration and now handling Colombia' foreign affairs. Her rapid ascent came after a stint as chief of staff, where she managed sensitive political communications.
In 2023, she became embroiled in controversy over missing funds at her residence, leading to a temporary removal from office. She returned to government as Foreign Minister in early 2025, taking on major diplomatic challenges, including tense negotiations with the United States over trade and deportation policies.
Benedetti, 57, has a long political career, serving as senator, ambassador, and now Interior Minister. He played a central role in Petro' 2022 campaign, organizing events and managing political strategy.
Colombia's Political Crisis Deepens Amid Benedetti-Sarabia Scandal
However, his career has been marred by scandals, including allegations of illicit campaign financing, domestic abuse (later retracted), and threats against Sarabia.
Leaked audio recordings from 2023 revealed Benedetti threatening to expose corruption in Petro's campaign if his political ambitions were not met. The feud escalated in April 2025 when Sarabia filed formal complaints against Benedetti, accusing him of political violence and illicit enrichment.
She presented evidence to the Attorney General, including recordings and documents, and signaled her intent to pursue the matter fully. Benedetti, meanwhile, dismissed the accusations and maintained his position in the cabinet with Petro's support.
This conflict has triggered a wave of high-profile resignations, including several ministers and senior officials who objected to Benedetti's appointment. The turmoil has shaken investor confidence and raised concerns among Colombia's business community.
Political instability now threatens to derail economic reforms and trade negotiations. President Petro has remained silent, choosing not to intervene publicly in the dispute.
This hands-off approach has fueled speculation about his leadership and the coherence of his administration. As the investigation unfolds, the outcome will likely shape Colombia's political and economic landscape for years to come.
