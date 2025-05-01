Pakistan Inducts Chinese Howitzers, Conducts Major Drills With Full Fighter Fleet Near India Border
People in the know have told ANI that Pakistan has deployed radar systems and air defence weaponry opposite the Longewala sector in Barmer, Rajasthan. The Pakistan Air Force is simultaneously conducting three major exercises-Fiza-e-Badr, Lalkar-e-Momin, and Zarb-e-Haidari-engaging its entire fleet of fighter aircraft, including F-16s, J-10s, and JF-17s.
These exercises began on April 29 and feature the Saab airborne early warning and control system aircraft, signalling a heightened state of readiness.
In addition to aerial preparations, the Pakistan Army's Strike Corps units are undertaking training in their respective areas, while the Airport Security Force has been deployed to safeguard ground assets and provide perimeter security at air bases.
The SH-15 howitzers from China continue to be inducted into the Pakistan Army and the units are getting deployed in forward locations.
The build-up follows the Indian government's Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) meeting on April 23, which condemned the Pahalgam attack and highlighted the cross-border links involved. India has responded with strong measures, including suspending the Indus Waters Treaty, to send a clear message to Pakistan regarding its support for cross-border terrorism.
Howitzers are a type of artillery piece characterised by a relatively short barrel and the ability to fire shells on high trajectories at medium ranges. Unlike traditional cannons, howitzers can deliver indirect fire, allowing them to target enemy positions behind cover or terrain obstacles.
The SH-15 howitzer, manufactured in China , is a modern self-propelled artillery system known for its mobility, rapid firing capability, and precision. Its deployment enhances Pakistan's artillery strength along the border, enabling swift and effective responses in case of conflict escalation.
The ongoing military exercises and deployment of advanced weaponry such as the SH-15 howitzers underscore Pakistan's intent to bolster its defensive and offensive capabilities amid the rising strain with India.
Both India and Pakistan remain on high alert, with diplomatic and military channels closely monitoring developments following the tragic Pahalgam incident.
