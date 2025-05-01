Israel News: Massive Fire Near Jerusalem Brought Under Control, Strong Winds Can Reignite Flames

MENAFN - Live Mint) Israeli authorities said on Thursday the massive bushfire that erupted near Jerusalem were largely brought under control.

All major roads, including the Jerusalem-Tel Aviv corridor, were also reopened, but firefighting teams were still tackling lingering hotspots.

The blaze, which ignited along the main Jerusalem-Tel Aviv highway on Wednesday, prompted widespread evacuations and road closures as firefighters battled through the night to contain the fire.

"The fire is under control," said Shlomi Harush, a senior official with the firefighting service, told news agency AFP.

"There are only hotspots left... all teams remain deployed across the affected areas," he said.

Harush also warned that strong winds could still reignite the flames.

In Latrun, approximately 25 kilometres (15.5 miles) from Jerusalem, smoke continued to rise near a monastery as firefighters sprayed water on smouldering embers, according to the AFP report.

Total 163 fire service ground personnel and 12 aircraft had been mobilised to douse the blaze, which has scorched an estimated 13,000 hectares of forest.

On Wednesday, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had warned that the flames could reach Jerusalem, declaring the situation a "national emergency".

"All routes have been reopened to traffic," police said in a statement, adding that residents of the evacuated Mavo Horon settlement had been allowed to return.

Cause of Fire

National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir has stated that arson may be behind the fires.

Netanyahu told a function in Jerusalem on Thursday that authorities were "holding 18 people at the moment who are suspected of arson, one of whom was caught in the act", reported The Times of Israel.

In a statement, the Israeli military said its personnel were helping in Jerusalem and other central districts. Engineering vehicles were deployed "to form lines to prevent the fire from spreading".

The air force was also assisting and around 50 firetrucks were dispatched.

According to the AFP report, rescue agency Magen David Adom said it treated 23 people on Wednesday, mostly for smoke inhalation and burns.

Seventeen firefighters were injured, according to public broadcaster Kan.

Due to the fire several Independence Day events scheduled for Wednesday evening were cancelled, but celebrations resumed on Thursday.