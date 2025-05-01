Doors Of Kedarnath Dham Set To Open Tomorrow, Temple Adorned With 13 Quintals Of Flowers Security Heightened

MENAFN - Live Mint) The sacred Kedarnath temple in Uttarakhand is set to open its doors to devotees on May 2, 2025, at 7 am, marking the commencement of the Char Dham Yatra season. Preparations are in full swing, with authorities ensuring that both the spiritual ambiance and logistical arrangements are meticulously planned for the influx of pilgrims.​

In anticipation of the temple's opening, the Panchmukhi (five-faced) idol of Lord Kedarnath was ceremonially dispatched from the Omkareshwar Temple in Ukhimath. The idol underwent the traditional Panch-Snan (fivefold ceremonial bath) before being placed on a decorated palanquin (doli). The procession was met with reverence by locals and school children lining the streets.​

| Mukesh Ambani's donation for Kedarnath, Badrinath temples; check the amount

The temple premises have been adorned with vibrant floral arrangements and traditional decorations to welcome the deity and the devotees. The sanctum sanctorum and surrounding areas are being meticulously cleaned and embellished to enhance the spiritual experience for visitors.​

Kedarnath temple is decked with 13 quintals of vibrant marigold and Himalayan blooms, creating a divine and festive atmosphere for the 2025 Char Dham Yatra.

A sea of pilgrims lines up in front of the Kedarnath shrine, chanting hymns and waiting patiently for darshan

Given the expected surge in pilgrim numbers, security has been significantly heightened. According to the Hindustan Times, Uttarakhand Director General of Police, Deepam Seth, has overseen the deployment of additional security personnel along the yatra routes and at the temple premises. Surveillance systems, including CCTV cameras, have been installed to monitor crowd movements and ensure safety.​

To maintain decorum within the temple premises, authorities have imposed a ban on video recording and reels, aiming to preserve the sanctity of the rituals and prevent overcrowding due to filming activities.​

Security personnel are stationed near the Kedarnath temple as part of heightened arrangements for the Char Dham Yatra 2025.

| Paytm issues explanation for putting QR codes for donation outside temples

The Badrinath Kedarnath Temple Committee (BKTC) has confirmed that all necessary arrangements, including accommodations, drinking water, and electricity, are in place for priests and temple staff. Special registration counters have been established for senior citizens, differently abled individuals, and foreign nationals to facilitate a smooth registration process.​

Helicopter services from Sonprayag to Kedarnath have commenced, offering an alternative for pilgrims unable to undertake the arduous trek. Each passenger is briefed on safety protocols before the flight to ensure a secure journey.​

| Char Dham Yatra: Uttarakhand govt to introduce new system for devotees

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has expressed confidence in the state's preparedness for the Char Dham Yatra. He has urged local residents and businesses to extend warm hospitality to the pilgrims , embodying the spirit of 'Atithi Devo Bhava' (Guest is God).​

As the temple gates open, thousands of devotees are expected to embark on this sacred journey, seeking blessings and spiritual solace in the serene Himalayas.