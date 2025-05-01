CDB 2025 Annual Meeting To Focus On Advancing Institutional Resilience And Inclusive Growth For The Region

MENAFN - Caribbean News Global)The Caribbean Development Bank (CDB) will convene the 55th Annual Meeting of its board of governors in Brasília, Brazil from June 9–12, 2025, bringing together regional leaders, international partners and development experts to chart a path toward institutional resilience, economic competitiveness and inclusive growth for its Borrowing Member Countries (BMCs).

Under the theme“Building the Future: Resilient Institutions for a Greener, Stronger, and Inclusive Caribbean”, the meeting's agenda is crafted to directly address the most pressing development challenges faced by the Caribbean. The sessions will offer practical solutions to accelerate project implementation, strengthen policy execution, expand regional partnerships and drive innovation in finance to deliver tangible benefits to Caribbean economies and communities.

“Our 2025 Annual Meeting agenda is about action,” said CDB president, Daniel Best.“By focusing on the transformation of Caribbean institutions, to make them more responsive, efficient, and people-focused, we can better position our BMCs to withstand external shocks, attract investment, and deliver real, measurable improvements that will help our people thrive.”

The event will feature a series of high-level public sessions designed to spark dialogue and generate actionable strategies for BMCs to advance national and regional development goals. All public sessions will be livestreamed.

“The bank is undergoing a deliberate transformation to become a more agile and responsive institution. Our“rebirth” is about rethinking how we work, partner, and deliver to better support our member countries in a rapidly evolving global context. The Annual Meeting will provide a forum to highlight the concrete steps we're taking to transform how we operate to stay aligned with the region's priorities,” president Best explained.

The 55th Annual Meeting will be hosted in Latin America, reflecting CDB's intention to deepen partnerships and learn from the policy and innovation ecosystems of its neighbours. The deeper engagement is expected to unlock technical and financial synergies in areas such as climate action, connectivity, and financial inclusion.

The post CDB 2025 Annual Meeting to focus on advancing institutional resilience and inclusive growth for the region appeared first on Caribbean News Global .