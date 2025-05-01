APEC Ministers Commit To Collective Actions For Ocean Sustainability

MENAFN - Caribbean News Global)Ministers from APEC economies gathered in Busan, Republic of Korea, today for the 5th APEC Ocean-Related Ministerial Meeting, reaffirming their collective commitment to addressing the critical challenges facing the ocean and marine resources in the Asia-Pacific region. The meeting marks the resumption of high-level ocean dialogue within APEC after a decade-long gap.

In his opening remarks, Korea's minister of oceans and fisheries, Kang Do-Hyung, emphasized the importance of the ocean as an essential resource for all APEC economies and its critical role in the economic development of the region.

“The ocean serves as a foundation of life that embraces us all, and it stands as a key resource for our shared future,” said minister Kang.“Over the millennia, it has underpinned the delicate balance between economic development and environmental sustainability.”

However, minister Kang added that the ocean is currently facing a range of serious challenges.

“The rising sea temperatures and sea levels, the depletion of fishery resources, and the growing issue of marine debris are threatening not only marine ecosystems but also the sustainability of fisheries, aquaculture, and marine tourism-resulting in significant economic and social costs,” minister Kang added.

But minister Kang also shared encouraging facts that even in the face of these crises, the international community continues to make tireless efforts to protect the ocean and ensure a sustainable future.

“The recently adopted BBNJ Agreement has become a historic milestone in preserving marine ecosystems in areas outside the jurisdiction of any economy,” minister Kang stated, referring to the 2023 agreement under the United Nations Convention of the Law of the Sea.“The international community has set a clear goal of securing ratification by at least 60 economies by June this year and is working together toward that target.”

Minister Kang also highlighted other international efforts, such as the WTO Agreement on fisheries subsidies, which is recognized for laying the foundation for a more sustainable fisheries sector by limiting harmful subsidies that contribute to overfishing and IUU fishing.

“APEC, through the Ocean and Fisheries Working Group, has steadily strengthened regional efforts to address a wide range of ocean issues, including combating IUU fishing and reducing marine debris to promote sustainable development in the ocean and fisheries sectors,” minister Kang added.

APEC has developed strategic roadmaps to address critical ocean issues, including marine debris, illegal, unreported, and unregulated (IUU) fishing, as well as small-scale fisheries and aquaculture.

The APEC Roadmap on Marine Debris , endorsed in 2019, emphasizes voluntary and cooperative actions among member economies to reduce marine debris, particularly plastic litter, through policy development, capacity building and sustainable waste management practices. ​

Similarly, the APEC Roadmap on Combatting IUU Fishing outlines collaborative strategies to prevent and eliminate IUU fishing activities. This includes the development and implementation of economy-wide plans of actions, capacity building and the adoption of port state measures to strengthen enforcement and compliance across the region. ​

In 2022, APEC also adopted the Roadmap on Small-Scale Fisheries and Aquaculture , aimed at promoting the sustainable development of small-scale fisheries and aquaculture sectors. This roadmap focuses on enhancing the livelihoods of small-scale fishers and aquaculture producers through improved market access, capacity-building, and the promotion of responsible and sustainable practices.

These roadmaps serve as frameworks for APEC economies to align their efforts and implement effective measures to protect marine ecosystems and ensure the sustainable use of ocean resources.

“These multifaceted efforts highlight the complexity and severity of the challenges we face. At the same time, they offer hope that even the most difficult ocean-related issues can be addressed through cooperation and innovation,” he continued.“In this moment where crisis and hope coexist, we have gathered here today to respond collectively to the challenges facing our oceans and to chart a course toward a sustainable future. I sincerely hope that today's discussions will not remain as mere documents or declarations but will be translated into concrete actions and policies by all APEC member economies,” minister Kang concluded.

