Members Of A Prolific Chinese Money Laundering Organization (CMLO), Plead Guilty To Money Laundering

MENAFN - Caribbean News Global) WASHINGTON, USA, (DOJ News) – Two Chinese nationals and a California man, all members of a prolific Chinese money laundering organization (CMLO), pleaded guilty yesterday to money laundering charges involving drug trafficking proceeds.

According to court documents, Maoxuan Xia, 29, of China, Shao Neng Lin, 58, of Baldwin Park, California, and Zhou Yu, 42, of China, were members of the CMLO that laundered over $92 million in illicit funds, including proceeds from the importation and distribution of illegal drugs into the United States, primarily through Mexico. Xia was one of the most active members of the Organization, travelling throughout the United States to collect drug trafficking proceeds from US-based drug traffickers and deposit those illicit funds, using both real and fake identities, into shell company bank accounts registered by other members of the CMLO, such as Lin and Yu.

Xia and Yu each pleaded guilty to one count of money laundering conspiracy, one count of money laundering to conceal the nature, location, source, ownership, and control of the illicit proceeds, and one count of monetary transactions involving criminally derived property greater than $10,000. Lin pleaded guilty to one count of money laundering conspiracy, two counts of money laundering to conceal the nature, location, source, ownership, and control of the illicit proceeds, and two counts of monetary transactions involving criminally derived property greater than $10,000.

Pursuant to his plea agreement, Xia admitted that he was personally responsible for laundering more than $30 million of illicit funds, including drug trafficking proceeds, in less than two years. Xia further admitted that he knew funds laundered in the conspiracy included drug trafficking proceeds or funds intended to promote drug trafficking. Pursuant to their respective plea agreements, Lin and Yu both admitted that they each received, through the shell company bank accounts that they created and operated for the CMLO, approximately $20 million in illicit funds, including drug trafficking proceeds. Lin and Yu both admitted that the total amount of illicit funds laundered in the conspiracy for which they had actual knowledge and involvement was approximately $40 million.

The defendants face a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison on each of the conspiracy and money laundering counts and a maximum of 10 years in prison on each of the monetary transactions counts. A federal district court judge will determine their respective sentences after considering the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors.

Matthew R. Galeotti, head of the Justice Department's Criminal Division, US attorney Russ Ferguson for the Western District of North Carolina, Acting Special Agent in Charge Jae W. Chung of the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) Atlanta Division, and Special Agent in Charge Donald“Trey” Eakins of the Internal Revenue Service Criminal Investigation (IRS-CI) Charlotte Field Office made the announcement.

The DEA Charlotte District Office and the IRS-CI Charlotte Field Office are investigating the case.

Acting assistant deputy chief Mingda Hang, acting deputy chief Melanie Alsworth, and trial attorney Jayce Born of the Justice Department's Narcotic and Dangerous Drug Section and assistant US attorneys Alfredo De La Rosa and Seth Johnson for the Western District of North Carolina are prosecuting the case.

This case is part of Operation Take Back America, a nationwide initiative that marshals the full resources of the Department of Justice to repel the invasion of illegal immigration, achieve the total elimination of cartels and transnational criminal organizations, and protect our communities from the perpetrators of violent crime. Operation Take Back America streamlines efforts and resources from the Department's Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Forces and Project Safe Neighborhoods.

