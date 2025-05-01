MENAFN - Caribbean News Global) By Kuo Chien-shen and James Thompson

TAIPEI, Taiwan, (CNA) – Taiwan has not yet received an invitation to attend the World Health Assembly (WHA) set to take place in Geneva from May 19-27, but will still send a WHA Action Team in keeping with past efforts to engage in global public health affairs, minister of health and welfare, Chiu Tai-yuan (邱泰源) said Thursday.

Speaking with reporters ahead of a meeting of the Legislature's social welfare and environmental hygiene committee, Chiu said that“Taiwan has the highest-quality medical services” and has“assisted many countries.”

He emphasized that health should be equally accessible around the world and“should not be subject to political influence.”

The minister's comments came a day after the Taiwan Affairs Office of the State Council of the People's Republic of China (PRC) said the refusal of the“Democratic Progressive Party authorities” to accept the“1992 consensus” had eliminated the political foundation for the“Taiwan region” to participate in the WHA.

Chiu implicitly rejected China's view by reiterating Taiwan's commitment to supporting global health cooperation.

Asked whether he would again engage with overseas Taiwanese at events outside the WHA venue, Chiu said distinctions between“inside” and“outside” were difficult to define and showcasing“Taiwan's high-quality medical capabilities and compassion” was most important.

Since 2017, Taiwan has been excluded from participating in WHA events as an observer under the designation“Chinese Taipei” due to political pressure from the PRC, which considers Taiwan a part of its territory despite having never controlled the island.

The post Taiwan to send team to Geneva despite no invitation to WHA event appeared first on Caribbean News Global .