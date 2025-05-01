FAO Highlights Food Safety Considerations For Food Supplements And Functional Or Health Foods

MENAFN - Caribbean News Global)– Consumers in many countries are increasingly turning to food supplements and functional or health foods as part of their diets, in an effort to support their individual health and well-being, a new report by the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations says.

The report, Food safety in personalized nutrition: a focus on food supplements and functional foods , explores emerging safety considerations related to these products, providing an overview of all important food safety aspects such as interactions with medications, appropriate dosage, and the need to assess the safety of ingredients that lack a history of consumption.

“The safety of active ingredients in food supplements and functional foods can depend on a number of factors, including their source, how they are processed, and the concentration levels at which they are used. Clear labelling and thorough safety assessments can support informed choices and consumer confidence,” said Maura Di Martino, author of the report.

Strengthening regulatory frameworks

Drawing on regulatory frameworks from around the world, the report examines how different countries and regions approach the classification, labelling, and regulation of food supplements and functional foods. This analysis aims to support food safety authorities, especially in low- and middle-income countries, by helping to strengthen regulatory frameworks that encourage innovation, safeguard consumers, and build trust in the marketplace.

Food supplements are described in the report as products containing concentrated sources of nutrients intended to complement one's diet, while functional foods are considered to offer health benefits beyond basic nutrition. These products, when responsibly produced and consumed, may have the potential to contribute positively to public health goals, although the evidence to support health claims is often lacking.

The report also explores evolving consumer behaviour and perceptions surrounding food supplements and functional foods. It underscores the growing influence these products have on purchasing decisions and consumer attitudes toward health and wellness. Providing consumers with accurate, science-based food safety information is crucial to ensuring responsible choices and fostering trust in the products. Further research to substantiate health claims is also critical to ensure complete and accurate information to consumers.

Safety and innovation

With scientific and technological advances continuing to open up new possibilities in personalized nutrition, the market for food supplements and functional foods is expected to grow. Ensuring the safety of these products through proactive, inclusive, and evidence-based approaches is important for public health, while also encouraging innovation.

Through collaboration and knowledge-sharing, FAO seeks to assist countries in developing effective regulations for these products, ensuring that safety issues do not undermine potential health benefits, while promoting equitable access to scientific knowledge for all.

The post FAO highlights food safety considerations for food supplements and functional or health foods appeared first on Caribbean News Global .